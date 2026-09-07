Preseason No. 1 Ruston answered the opening bell in resounding fashion during Week 1 of the Louisiana high school football season, winning 42-16 over Neville in a matchup of the top-ranked teams in Class 5A and Class 4A.

The Bearcats' grind continues this week against a stellar out-of-state opponent. Get the details on that and the rest of the Top 25 below. The state's tough district, the Catholic League, has six ranked teams this week, including four of the top six.

High School On SI

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Previous ranking: 1

Last week: defeated Neville 42-16

Next up: vs. Longview (Texas)

Junior Dalen Powell erupted for 274 yards rushing with five touchdowns in the win over Neville. The Bearcats host a Longview team that is 2-0 and ranked No. 20 in Texas. The Lobos, who blew out Marshall 61-13, feature 2028 four-star receiver Jaden Hurndon, the No. 14-ranked player in Texas.

Ruston quarterback Sam Hartwell runs the ball in the 2025 Division I Non-Select championship game vs. Ouachita Parish | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Lafayette Renaissance 48-21

Next up: at Huntington

Karr scored the final 21 points against Lafayette Renaissance, returning a kick to paydirt with a minute left to go in the first half for a 34-21 lead. Jermond Macklin ran for three touchdowns, according to Christopher Pouncy of Crescent City Sports. Huntington lost to Calvary Baptist.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Bryant (Arkansas) 44-20

Next up: at Union Parish (0-1)

ASH raced to a 34-0 halftime lead against Bryant, which lost its first two games after beginning the year ranked No. 1 in Arkansas. Senior quarterback Karsen Sellers threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. He also ran for two scores.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Lost to North Shore (Texas) 27-17

Next up: at Louisville (Mississippi)

In an interstate showdown played in Lafayette, the Patriots rebounded from a 14-3 deficit to take a three-point lead before the No. 1 team in Texas scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Curtis travels to Louisville (2-0), which was ranked No. 6 in MIssissippi last week.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated McDonogh 35 46-0

Next up: at Destrehan

On Saturday, Patrick Robinson ran for a touchdown and threw a halfback pass to Derrick Bennett, the hero of last year's semifinal win over John Curtis, according to Chistopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. The Purple Knights ran for five TDs, and quarterback Jaelle Noble passed for 176 yards.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated University Lab 34-28

Next up: vs. Vandebilt Catholic (0-1)

Colton Nussmeier threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Nate Singleton with 30 seconds left to lift the Raiders to victory, according to Blake Caire of Crescent City Sports. The four-star Georgia commit accounted for 324 yards.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Parkway 56-15

Next up: at Catholic-BR

Alabama quarterback commit Elijah Haven had a hand in five touchdowns for the Tigers, who outscored the Panthers 35-0 in the second half. The senior ran for three and threw for two scores, according to Russell Hedges of the Bossier Press-Tribune.

🏈 TIGERS WIN! 🏈



Coach Weiner and the Dunham Tigers go up to Shreveport and DOMINATE the Parkway Panthers by a score of 55-15! Elijah Haven '27 led the way with six touchdowns and the defense was STOUT in the second half, holding the Panthers scoreless!



Charlie Myers '27 and… pic.twitter.com/CVFRjwLIc8 — Dunham Athletics (@DunhamAthletics) September 5, 2026

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Central 47-35

Next up: vs. Zachary

Holden Sam and DaShun Lightfoot each rushed for over 200 yards for the Wreckin' Rams, who won big despite playing without senior receiver Collin DiBetta. The duo combined for six touchdowns, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate.

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Liberty 54-8

Next up: at Southside

Junior quarterback Noah Antoine completed 9 of 13 passes for over 200 yards with five touchdowns. Senior Jackilon Roberson caught two TDs, and junior running back Caemon Crockem ran for 150 yards and three scores on his first four carries. The Tigers make the short trip from the westside of New Iberia to Youngsville to battle Southside (0-1) on Thursday.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Teurlings Catholic 35-0

Next up: vs. Jesuit

Grayson Hemard connected on 8 of 11 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 52 yards on 12 carries, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate. The Cougars also got a TD from quarterback Preston Pellerin. Owen Bailey, Landyn Craft and Conner Baer combined for 19 carries, 237 yards and two TDs.

11. Catholic-BR (0-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: lost to Carrollton (Georgia) 61-27

Next up: vs. Dunham

The Bears ran into a buzzsaw in nationally-ranked Carrollton, which got 339 yards passing and five touchdowns from CJ Cypher, the No. 1 2029 QB in the nation. Catholic takes on another top QB in a Baton Rouge city rivalry game against Dunham and Elijah Haven.

12. Brother Martin (1-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Southside 38-19

Next up: at. St. Paul's

Quarterback Justin Morgan threw three touchdowns on seven completions in a road win over Southside, which came into the game ranked No. 8. Five-star receiver Easton Royal caught five passes for 122 yards and two scores, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate.

13. Sterlington (1-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Franklin Parish 42-30

Next up: vs. Jena

The Panthers, who are looking to win a third straight state title, got an early TD pass from J-Rob Breen to LSU baseball commit Devyn Downs in a road win over Class 4A ranked Franklin Parish. Sterlington, which moved up to Division II this season, faces Jena this week in a rematch of the 2025 Division III Non-Select finals.

Sterlington quarterback J-Rob Breen vs. Jena in the 2025 Division III Non-Select championship game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

14. Archbishop Shaw (1-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Hahnville 20-14

Next up: vs. West Jefferson

Allen Shaw III and Allen Shaw V combined for 276 yards and all three touchdowns, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports. Allen Shaw III rushed for 116 yards, while his younger brother totaled 85 yards on the ground. The Eagles host fellow West Bank program West Jefferson (0-1) in the second of four straight home games.

15. Neville (0-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: lost to Ruston 42-16

Next up: at Evangel Christian

Neville only drops two spots because Ruston simply is that good. The Tigers played their second straight away game in Shreveport against Evangel and LSU QB commit Peyton Houston ahead of a four-game homestand that begins with Ouachita Parish and Alexandria.

16. University Lab (0-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: lost ro Archbishop Rummel 34-28

Next up: at Madison Prep (0-1)

Knox Kiffin passed for 260 yards and a score for the Cubs, who lost on a late touchdown. U-High led 28-19 at the end of the third quarter. This week, the Cubs face old district rival Madison Prep, which they defeated in the 2025 playoffs and regular season.

17. Destrehan (1-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated St. Paul's 35-14

Next up: vs. St. Augustine

Malachi Dabney ran for 158 yards on 17 carries with a pair of touchdowns, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Quarterback A'ushai Smith completed 8 of 12 passes for 130 yards and rushed for 42 yards on seven carries. Jaylan Ash had five receptions for 81 yards and a score.

18. Lafayette Christian (1-0)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Carencro 30-6

Next up: at Westminster Christian

Four Knights - Kyzer White, Kaleb Simon, Landon Prudhomme and Ty Hills - combined to rush for 258 yards and four scores. The Knights make the short trip from north Lafayette to WCA-Opelousas, coach Matt Standiford's old school. The Crusaders lost 42-6 at Kentwood.

19. Jesuit (1-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Madison Prep 28-20

Next up: at St. Thomas More

Quarterback Sully Sullivan (three passing TDs) and Mani Vandeweghe (rushing score) were responsible for all the Blue Jays' scores at Tad Gormley Stadium on Thursday.

20. Barbe (1-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Iowa 42-15

Next up: at St. Louis Catholic

The Buccaneers served notice that they're ready to pick up where they left off after last year's quarterfinal appearance in Division I Non-Select.

Barbe with some good things happening on this drive.



LSU Baseball commit Jordin Griffin with a few nice runs on the possession.



JeLandon Gray finding Sawyer Kuypers for a key completion when Griffin went to the sideline briefly.



And Griffin right back at it, reversing field. pic.twitter.com/Btt75Tzfzt — Louisiana vs. All Y’all (@LAvsAllYall) September 4, 2026

21. Riverside Academy (1-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated John F Kennedy 40-32

Next up: at Covenant Christian

Kenric Johnson, the Louisiana High School On SI Preseason Class 1A Player of the Year, rang up 248 yards with four touchdowns, according to Lenny Vangilder of Crescent City Sports.

22. Calvary Baptist (1-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked (1st Team Out)

Last week: Defeated Huntington 48-22

Next up: at Bunkie

Hudson Price completed 12 of 17 passes for 212 yards and four TDs with an interception. Braylun Huglon caught four balls for 128 yards and two scores.

23. West Monroe (1-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Evangel Christian 42-32

Next up: vs. Plaquemine

24. Plaquemine (1-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Zachary 21-16

Next up: at West Monroe

25. Southside (0-1)

Previous ranking: No. 8

Last week: lost to Brother Martin 38-19

Next up: vs. Westgate

First out: St. Charles Catholic (1-0), Madison Prep (0-1), North DeSoto (1-0)

Dropped out: No. 11 Zachary, No. 17 Iowa, No. 18 Evangel Christian, No. 23 Madison Prep, No. 24 Central-BR