High School On SI Louisiana Football Preseason Top 25 State Rankings: Ruston Opens at No. 1

The Louisiana high school football season officially kicks off in early September, with fall camps underway across much of the state and scrimmages set for next week.

Ruston begins the season at No. 1 in our High School On SI preseason Top 25 rankings. The next six teams all will compete in the Division I select playoffs in what's sure to be a fun and parity-filled bracket.

Division I select's playoffs will also incude ranked programs, Evangel Christian, Brother Martin, St. Thomas More and Acadiana.

Last season: 11-3

Final 2025 ranking: 6

Ruston has the state's No. 1 2028 prospect on both 247Sports (linebacker Shemar Evans) and the 247Sports Composite (running back Dalen Powell). Combine that with five-star Ahmad Hudson, the nation's top tight end, and returning starter Sam Hartwell at quarterback, as well as four-star LSU defensive back commit Jayden Anding, and you have the recipe for the state's No. 1 ranking.

Once again, the Bearcats' schedule is unforgiving with their first five games against Neville, Longview (Texas), Edna Karr, Catholic-Baton Rouge and West Point (Mississippi), which was 13-1 last year. That doesn't include district games against defending state champ Ouachita Parish and Alexandria.

Last season: 14-0

Final 2025 ranking: 1

Coach Brice Brown and the Cougars, who lost all but a handful of starters, enter the season on a 27-game winning streak. With so many new faces, it's hard to get an accurate reading on Karr, but they deserve the benefit of the doubt.

The quarterback position is unsettled after John Johnson graduated, but the defense does bring back four-star Ole Miss commit Julez Batiste.

Last season: 9-3

Final 2025 ranking: 9

John Curtis boasts one of the nation's best secondaries with Prentice MacKyeon, Craig Connor, Jaden Keelen and Jewellz Tapp, as well as returning quarterback London Padgett.

Coach J.T. Curtis also gets 6-foot-5 receiver Jarvis Stevenson back after the 2028 prospect missed last year with an injury. The Patriots will look to control time of possession and frustrate North Shore (Texas) when the heavyweights collide in Lafayette.

Last season: 9-3

Final 2025 ranking: 22

The Trojans will try to end Arkansas power Bryant's lengthy winning streak in the season opener. Coach Thomas Bachman has an impressive roster on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Karsen Sellers, receiver Alex Fontenot, and the state's best running back duo in juniors Noble (No. 3 in-state prospect) and Kason Williams (No. 15).

Last season: 12-2

Final 2025 ranking: 5

Coach Robert Valdez reloads after a Division I select runner-up finish to district rival Karr. Vashaun Coulon graduated at quarterback, but Jaelle Noble (6-1,, 200, Boston College offer) should make it a seamless transition with receivers Miguel Whitley, Ray'Quan Williams and Derrick Bennett, who caught the game-winning pass against John Curtis in the playoffs.

Last season: 10-3

Final 2025 ranking: 7

Catholic, which gave Karr its toughest test of the season, will have a new quarterback but the running game will be fierce with Florida State commit Jayden Miles and Justin Batiste.

The Bears' first five games rival Ruston's in strength of schedule, with the opener against Carrollton (Georgia) followed by city foe Dunham, St. Thomas More, Ruston and Madison-Ridgeland (Mississippi) Academy.

Last season: 8-5

Final 2025 ranking: not ranked

The Raiders were set to rely on a one-two rushing punch of 1,000-yard rushers Coryan Hawkins and Jaden Terrance (Tulane commit), but the passing game got a huge boost with the transfer of four-star Georgia commit Colton Nussmeier.

Last season: 10-3

Final 2025 ranking: 16

Coach Jess Curtis, who won multiple state championships at his alma mater, Many High School, looks to get the Sharks past the quarterfinal hump after consecutive playoff losses at Ruston.

Southside returns all the ballcarriers responsible for amassing almost 5,000 rushing yards, led by fullback Justin Williams, quarterback Parker Dies and versatile Kollen Francois. Southside got out to a 14-0 lead on Ruston before falling 38-28.

Justin Williams of Southside | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season: 13-1

Final 2025 ranking: 10

The defending Division III select champions return five-star Alabama quarterback commit Elijah Haven, who added a top target in receiver Calvin Ursin (transfer from Live Oak). Receiver William Dantin also is back after a breakout six-reception, 75-yard effort in the championship game against Calvary Baptist.

Last season: 8-4

Final 2025 ranking: 23

Although the Wreckin' Rams graduated their best offensive player in Travis Gallien, the unit should be even better with running backs Syrian Joseph and Dashun Liightfoot, who are big and fast.

That's not all: versatile senior Collin DiBetta can play multiple positions, and he'll catch passes from younger brother Cohen. As a sophomore, DiBetta set a school single-game receiving record with four TD catches against Barbe, and he did it with the help of older brother Caden.

Acadiana coach Doug Dotson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

11. Zachary

Last season: 9-4

Final 2025 ranking: 15

The Broncos added quarterback JaCori Patt, a transfer from Central High, to accompany running backs Tylek Lewis and Jeremey Patton, who ran for 217 yards and four touchdowns against Division II power Plaquemine.

12. Westgate

Last season: 7-5

Final 2025 ranking: not ranked

The Tigers drop down to Division II with the rest of the larger Class 4A schools, who previously were tasked with playing against 5A opponents in the postseason.

Coach Ryan Antoine has two of the top juniors in the state in Chance Archangel and Cayden Lancelin, in addition to other blue-chip 2028 prospects in Noah Antoine, Rahim Alem, Caemon Crockem, Shadon Lee and Brock Mitchell.

Lee and elite 2029 DB Zyier Stokes are a pair of shutdown cornerbacks.

Noah Antoine, Westgate QB | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

13. Neville

Last season: 9-4

Final 2025 ranking: 8

The Tigers join Westgate as a favorite in Division II after back-to-back semifinal losses in Division I nonselect. Quarterback Parker Robinson, who will be a senior, threw for almost 3,000 yards with 29 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

14. St. Thomas More

Last season: 8-4

Final 2025 ranking: not ranked

The Cougars still haven't named a starting quarterback, but whoever gets the job will have a large, experienced offensive line led by Tyler Ritz and coupled with what should be an excellent ground attack paced by Owen Bailey and Landyn Craft.

If Michael LaCour doesn't win the quarterback race, the 6-foot-4 senior should make an excellent receiver. The defense looks great with linebacker Walker Pugh and defensive back Landen Ortte.

District 3-5A will be entertaining with Southside, Acadiana and the Cougars.

STM vs. Acadiana | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

15. University Lab

Last season: 10-3

Final 2025 ranking: 20

The Cubs loaded up with transfers, including quarterback Knox Kiffin, running back Caiden Bellard and offensive lineman Derrick Hooker, the No. 1 2029 player in Mississippi.

The trio will join senior defensive back Emmanual Moses, a UNLV commit and the youngest of the Moses brothers (Dylan and Keylan). A Division II select semifinalist in 2025, the Cubs move down to Division III select.

16. Sterlington

Last season: 12-2

Final 2025 ranking: 17

Fullback TJ Burch (1,500 yards rushing) and quarterback J-Rob Breen return in a quest to win a third straight state championship. The Panthers will try to pull off the feat in Division II after moving up.

Quarterback JRob Breen of Sterlington | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

17. Iowa

Last season: 14-0

Final 2025 ranking: 4

The reigning Division II nonselect champs return quarterback Lawston Brousard and do-everything Kaston Lewis a Texas Tech commit who ran for 172 of the Yellow Jackets' 400-plus rushing yards in the finals vs. North DeSoto.

18. Evangel Christian

Last season: 9-3

Final 2025 ranking; not ranked

LSU quarterback commit Peyton Houston will lead the Eagles in his senior season.

19. Brother Martin

Last season: 8-5

Final 2025 ranking: not ranked

The Crusaders, who can blow the top off of defenses with five-star receiver Easton Royal, will travel to Lafayette suburb Youngsville in Week One to tangle with Southside.

20. Archbishop Shaw

Last season: 9-5

Final 2025 ranking: 12

Quarterback Allen Shaw III steered the Eagles to a Division II select runner-up finish to district rival St. Charles Catholic last year.

21. Destrehan

Last season: 8-3

Final 2025 ranking: not ranked

The third-seeded Wildcats got a tough draw in the Division I nonselect playoffs vs. No. 14 Ouachita Parish, which won the state title. Malachi Dabney has rushed for 1,000 yards each of the past two seasons.

22. Riverside Academy

Last season: 12-1

Final 2025 ranking: 19

23. Madison Prep

Last season: 9-3

Final 2025 ranking: not ranked

24. Central-BR

Last season: 10-3

Final 2025 ranking: 21

25. Lafayette Christian

Last season: 11-2

Final 2025 ranking: 13

First out: Calvary Baptist

Last season: 12-2

Final 2025 ranking: 18

Next Group (random order): Cecilia, Jesuit, Lafayette Renaissance, Lake Charles College Prep, Teurlings Catholic, Haynesville, Jeanerette, Westminster Christian, Jena, St. James, St. Charles Catholic, Ouachita Parish, West Monroe, North DeSoto, St. Paul's, Notre Dame, Carencro, Franklin Parish