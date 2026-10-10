Maryland High School Football Final Scores: Friday, October 9, 2026
Friday night brought several marquee matchups between teams in the High School On SI Maryland Top 25 rankings, with a few results that could shake up next week's poll.
No. 2 DeMatha delivered one of the night's most impressive performances, shutting out No. 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 35-0, while No. 3 Archbishop Spalding strengthened its position near the top of the rankings with a 20-7 victory over No. 4 McDonogh.
The biggest shakeup may have come in Frederick County, where No. 13 Oakdale dominated No. 6 Linganore, 35-7, in a showdown of previously unbeaten teams. Elsewhere, No. 22 Guilford Park kept rolling with a 34-24 victory over Oakland Mills, while unranked Lackey pulled off a 27-25 upset of No. 21 North Point.
Below are the Maryland high school football final scores from Friday, October 9, beginning with results involving teams in the High School On SI Top 25, listed in ranking order, followed by other scores alphabetically by winning team.
Maryland Top 25 final scores
No. 2 DeMatha 35, No. 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel 0
No. 3 Archbishop Spalding 20, No. 4 McDonogh 7
No. 5 Quince Orchard 9, No. 14 Sherwood 0
No. 9 Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 6, Poly 0
No. 10 Calvert Hall 23, No. 18 St. Mary's 13
No. 12 Dunbar 8, City College 6
No. 13 Oakdale 35, No. 6 Linganore 7
No. 16 Milford Mill Academy 21, New Town 8
No. 17 Broadneck 49, North County 7
No. 19 St. Charles 42, La Plata 0
Lackey 27, No. 21 North Point 25
No. 22 Guilford Park 34, Oakland Mills 24
Mount St. Joseph 23, No. 23 Gilman 9
No. 25 Crofton 41, South River 20
Other Maryland Scores
Aberdeen 22, Havre de Grace 20
Allegany 55, Southern-Garrett 17
Annapolis 28, Meade 16
Arcadia 20, Washington 0
Atholton 26, Long Reach 12
Bel Air 42, Fallston 13
Blake 8, Magruder 0
Boys' Latin 34, Archbishop Curley 7
Bullis 27, Saint James 8
Cambridge-South Dorchester 52, Kent County 28
Century 55, Winters Mill 35
Chesapeake 21, Severn Run 0
Churchill 35, Gaithersburg 0
C. Milton Wright 21, Harford Tech 14
Decatur 42, Bennett 6
Douglass 18, Lake Clifton 6
Dulaney 28, Perry Hall 12
Dundalk 12, Parkville 6
Easton 48, Queen Anne's County 16
Edgewood 14, Patterson Mill 13
Elkton 61, Bohemia Manor 14
Flowers 63, Bladensburg 0
Forest Park 40, Digital Harbor 9
Fort Hill 36, Mountain Ridge 7
Franklin 50, Catonsville 6
Frederick 22, Tuscarora 18
Friendship Collegiate Academy 20, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 8
Glen Burnie 34, Arundel 26
Gwynn Park 39, Central 0
Hampshire 53, Rock Ridge 0
Hereford 20, Overlea 6
Howard 35, Glenelg 6
John Carroll 28, Pallotti 21
Kennedy 28, Einstein 8
Kenwood 20, Woodlawn 18
Largo 6, Douglass-PG 0
Laurel 20, DuVal 7
Leonardtown 42, McDonough 14
Liberty 39, Francis Scott Key 24
Marriotts Ridge 42, Mt. Hebron 0
Middletown 42, Brunswick 7
Musselman 24, Boonsboro 21
North Harford 22, North East 0
North Star 12, Northern Garrett 0
Northern 41, Patuxent 29
Our Lady of Mount Carmel 35, Severn School 13
Paint Branch 55, Springbrook 0
Patapsco 40, Western Tech 0
Patterson 14, Lewis 8
Poolesville 21, Northwood 20
Potomac 55, Northwestern 0
Randallstown 30, Owings Mills 8
Reservoir 17, Hammond 14
Richard Montgomery 19, Wootton 14
Rising Sun 15, Joppatowne 12
SEED 35, Perryville 32
Seneca Valley 31, Northwest 28
Smithsburg 56, Clear Spring 0
Snow Hill 21, Colonel Richardson 20
South Carroll 35, Manchester Valley 21
Sparrows Point 14, Pikesville 8
St. John's Catholic Prep 42, Southern-AA 14
St. Mary's Ryken 41, Paul VI (VA) 6
St. Paul's 2, Annapolis Area Christian 0, Forfeit
Suitland 30, Bowie 0
Urbana 38, Governor Thomas Johnson 0
Walkersville 55, Catoctin 0
Washington 55, South Hagerstown 14
Westminster 21, Damascus 14
Wheaton 49, Watkins Mill 0
Whitman 30, Blair 26
Wicomico 14, North Caroline 7
Williamsport 24, North Hagerstown 7
Unreported Score
KIPP DC Legacy College Prep vs. Eastern Tech
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.