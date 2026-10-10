Maryland High School Football Final Scores: Friday, October 9, 2026

Friday night brought several marquee matchups between teams in the High School On SI Maryland Top 25 rankings, with a few results that could shake up next week's poll.

No. 2 DeMatha delivered one of the night's most impressive performances, shutting out No. 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 35-0, while No. 3 Archbishop Spalding strengthened its position near the top of the rankings with a 20-7 victory over No. 4 McDonogh.

The biggest shakeup may have come in Frederick County, where No. 13 Oakdale dominated No. 6 Linganore, 35-7, in a showdown of previously unbeaten teams. Elsewhere, No. 22 Guilford Park kept rolling with a 34-24 victory over Oakland Mills, while unranked Lackey pulled off a 27-25 upset of No. 21 North Point.

Below are the Maryland high school football final scores from Friday, October 9, beginning with results involving teams in the High School On SI Top 25, listed in ranking order, followed by other scores alphabetically by winning team.

Maryland Top 25 final scores

No. 2 DeMatha 35, No. 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel 0

No. 3 Archbishop Spalding 20, No. 4 McDonogh 7

No. 5 Quince Orchard 9, No. 14 Sherwood 0

No. 9 Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 6, Poly 0

No. 10 Calvert Hall 23, No. 18 St. Mary's 13

No. 12 Dunbar 8, City College 6

No. 13 Oakdale 35, No. 6 Linganore 7

No. 16 Milford Mill Academy 21, New Town 8

No. 17 Broadneck 49, North County 7

No. 19 St. Charles 42, La Plata 0

Lackey 27, No. 21 North Point 25

No. 22 Guilford Park 34, Oakland Mills 24

Mount St. Joseph 23, No. 23 Gilman 9

No. 25 Crofton 41, South River 20

Other Maryland Scores

Aberdeen 22, Havre de Grace 20

Allegany 55, Southern-Garrett 17

Annapolis 28, Meade 16

Arcadia 20, Washington 0

Atholton 26, Long Reach 12

Bel Air 42, Fallston 13

Blake 8, Magruder 0

Boys' Latin 34, Archbishop Curley 7

Bullis 27, Saint James 8

Cambridge-South Dorchester 52, Kent County 28

Century 55, Winters Mill 35

Chesapeake 21, Severn Run 0

Churchill 35, Gaithersburg 0

C. Milton Wright 21, Harford Tech 14

Decatur 42, Bennett 6

Douglass 18, Lake Clifton 6

Dulaney 28, Perry Hall 12

Dundalk 12, Parkville 6

Easton 48, Queen Anne's County 16

Edgewood 14, Patterson Mill 13

Elkton 61, Bohemia Manor 14

Flowers 63, Bladensburg 0

Forest Park 40, Digital Harbor 9

Fort Hill 36, Mountain Ridge 7

Franklin 50, Catonsville 6

Frederick 22, Tuscarora 18

Friendship Collegiate Academy 20, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 8

Glen Burnie 34, Arundel 26

Gwynn Park 39, Central 0

Hampshire 53, Rock Ridge 0

Hereford 20, Overlea 6

Howard 35, Glenelg 6

John Carroll 28, Pallotti 21

Kennedy 28, Einstein 8

Kenwood 20, Woodlawn 18

Largo 6, Douglass-PG 0

Laurel 20, DuVal 7

Leonardtown 42, McDonough 14

Liberty 39, Francis Scott Key 24

Marriotts Ridge 42, Mt. Hebron 0

Middletown 42, Brunswick 7

Musselman 24, Boonsboro 21

North Harford 22, North East 0

North Star 12, Northern Garrett 0

Northern 41, Patuxent 29

Our Lady of Mount Carmel 35, Severn School 13

Paint Branch 55, Springbrook 0

Patapsco 40, Western Tech 0

Patterson 14, Lewis 8

Poolesville 21, Northwood 20

Potomac 55, Northwestern 0

Randallstown 30, Owings Mills 8

Reservoir 17, Hammond 14

Richard Montgomery 19, Wootton 14

Rising Sun 15, Joppatowne 12

SEED 35, Perryville 32

Seneca Valley 31, Northwest 28

Smithsburg 56, Clear Spring 0

Snow Hill 21, Colonel Richardson 20

South Carroll 35, Manchester Valley 21

Sparrows Point 14, Pikesville 8

St. John's Catholic Prep 42, Southern-AA 14

St. Mary's Ryken 41, Paul VI (VA) 6

St. Paul's 2, Annapolis Area Christian 0, Forfeit

Suitland 30, Bowie 0

Urbana 38, Governor Thomas Johnson 0

Walkersville 55, Catoctin 0

Washington 55, South Hagerstown 14

Westminster 21, Damascus 14

Wheaton 49, Watkins Mill 0

Whitman 30, Blair 26

Wicomico 14, North Caroline 7

Williamsport 24, North Hagerstown 7

Unreported Score

KIPP DC Legacy College Prep vs. Eastern Tech