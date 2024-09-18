Lake Shore High School assistant football coach punches parent on sideline
Lake Shore High School released assistant coach Rob McFarlin after an altercation on the sideline with a parent occurred Friday night in a game against Warren Woods Tower, according to multiple news outlets.
A video, posted anonymously on St. Clair Shores "What's Going On" Facebook page, appears to show McFarlin punching a parent on the sideline. The school stated that the parent had exited the stands and entered the field to confront coaches on the sidelines, according to Fox 2.
McFarlin told Fox 2:
"I acted in defense of the students and coaching staff. Just before the incident seen on video, the parent came towards me, yelling and cursing about his son playing running back. He aggressively approached me and a few other parents. At first I thought he was heading back to the stands, but when I saw him moving towards the field wearing a black hood and with his hand in his pocket, heading toward the coaches and the kids, I acted to prevent any escalation of the situation."
Lake Shore High School principal Janelle Bross told Fox 2:
"Based on eyewitness accounts, the actions of the coach were not a matter of protection or fear of safety for students - it was out of frustration towards the parent.
"There is no tolerance for physical aggression or violence and that the actions of both men did not meet the expectations we have for members of our school community and therefore neither will be allowed on our property or at any future Lake Shore events."
Warren Police Department is investigating the incident, according to CBS News.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X