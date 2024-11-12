Michigan high school football: Ranking the top remaining teams by division (11/12/2024)
The 2024 Michigan high school football season is on to the quarterfinals, and High School on SI has ranked the top five teams remaining in each division.
The quarterfinals begin on Friday, November 15.
Michigan High School Football Rankings
Division I
1. Howell (11-0)
Howell escaped with a 35-33 win over Brighton last weekend. The Highlanders have scored 35 points in back-to-back games heading into regionals. Howell is set to take on Hudsonville for a regional title next.
2. Detroit Catholic Central (11-0)
The Shamrocks took care of West Bloomfield by a score of 41-14. Catholic Central has scored over 30 points in six of its last seven games. The Shamrocks will face Belleville next for a regional title.
3. Belleville (10-1)
Belleville destroyed Saline in their district final with a 42-7 victory. The Tigers have outscored opponents 110-7 since losing to Howell three weeks ago. Belleville is set to play Detroit Catholic Central next.
4. Cass Tech (9-2)
The Technicians took down Dearborn by a score of 54-17. Cass Tech has allowed just 27 total points over its last seven games. The Technicians will play Dakota next for a regional title.
5. Dakota (10-1)
Dakota beat Eisenhower 41-14 over the weekend. The Cougars were able to get their revenge after losing to Eisenhower earlier in the season. Dakota is set to play Cass Tech next for a chance at the semifinals.
Division 2
1. Groves (11-0)
The Falcons took down Seaholm with a 36-7 victory last weekend. Groves has scored at least 28 points in every game this season. The Falcons will test their offense against De La Salle next.
2. De La Salle (8-2)
The Pilots defeated Grosse Pointe South by a score of 35-21. De La Salle has scored over 30 points in every game since the start of October. The Pilots are set to play Groves for a regional title next.
3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (8-3)
The Eaglets easily took care of Farmington with a 51-0 victory over the weekend. St. Mary’s has came on strong towards the end of the season and will play Gibraltar Carlson next.
4. Byron Center (10-1)
Byron Center pulled off a bit of an upset as it beat Mona Shores 30-23. The Bulldogs avenged an early season loss with the victory. Byron Center is set to play Portage Central next for a regional title.
5. East Lansing (8-3)
East Lansing was able to outlast Dexter with a 50-49 victory. The Trojans have scored over 40 points in four straight games. East Lansing is will face Saginaw Heritage next for a chance at the semifinals.
Division 3
1. Dewitt (11-0)
DeWitt was able to beat Lowell 49-35 last weekend. The Panthers have yet to score under 42 points this season. DeWitt moves on to play Petoskey in the regional final.
2. Detroit King (8-3)
King easily beat Grosse Pointe North with a 62-28 win. The Crusaders have won back-to-back games after losing two straight. King is set to play River Rouge next.
3. Walled Lake Western (11-0)
Walled Lake Western destroyed Auburn Hills Avondale 42-0. The Warriors have allowed just seven points so far in the playoffs. Walled Lake Western moves on to face Mason next.
4. Zeeland West (10-1)
Zeeland West dominated St Joseph 42-0 over the weekend. The Dux have outscored opponents 74-6 in the playoffs. Zeeland West is set to play Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central for a regional title next.
5. Mason (9-2)
Mason took down Linden with a 45-14 win for a district title. The Bulldogs has scored over 40 points in three straight games. Mason will go up against Walled Lake Western for a shot at the semifinals.
Division 4
1. Harper Woods (8-3)
Harper Woods took down Dearborn Divine Child with a 40-21 win. The Pioneers have scored over 40 points in six straight games. Harper Woods will play Macomb Lutheran North next for a regional title.
2. Goodrich (10-1)
The Martians edged out Freeland for a 27-21 win. It was the most points Goodrich has given up in a game all season. The Martians are set to play Haslett next.
3. Grand Rapids South Christian (7-4)
The Sailors pulled off an upset over the weekend as they took down Unity Christian by a score of 35-28. South Christian lost 50-21 in the first matchup earlier this season. The Sailors are set to play Whitehall next.
4. Haslett (9-3)
Haslett took down Chelsea with a 24-9 win last weekend. The Vikings have won seven games in a row after starting the season 2-3. Haslett will face Goodrich next in a regional final.
5. Portland (11-0)
Portland took down Hastings 37-14 in their district final. The Raiders hasn’t allowed more than 14 points since they beat Charlotte 48-26 on October 11. Portland moves on to play Niles for a chance at the semifinals.
Division V
1. Frankenmuth (11-0)
Frankenmuth destroyed Belding 37-6 over the weekend. The Eagles have allowed just six points in back-to-back games. Frankenmuth is set to play Gladwin next.
2. Notre Dame Prep (9-1)
Notre Dame Prep demolished Corunna with a 56-7 win. The Fighting Irish have scored over 40 points in all but one win this season. Notre Dame Prep moves on to face Armada in a regional final.
3. Armada (10-1)
Armada took apart Hazel Park with a 63-0 victory last weekend. The Tigers recorded their fifth shutout win of the season. Armada is set to play Notre Dame Prep next.
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-4)
The Cougars survived a close game against rival Grand Rapids West Catholic and came out with a 21-18 win. Catholic Central is set to play Kalamazoo United next.
5. Flat Rock (9-2)
Flat Rock took down Detroit Voyageur College Prep with a 56-38 win. The Rams move on to play Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard next.
Division 6
- Jackson Lumen Christi (9-1)
- Marine City (8-2)
- Newaygo (8-2)
- Detroit Central (7-3)
- Marine City (9-2)
Division 7
- Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central (11-0)
- Hudson (10-1)
- Menominee (9-1)
- Millington (10-0)
- North Muskegon (10-1)
Division 8
- Riverview Gabriel Richard (9-1)
- Decatur (10-1)
- Fowler (11-0)
- Harbor Beach (11-0)
- Detroit Loyola (6-6)
8-Player Division I
- Deckerville (11-0)
- Pickford (11-0)
- Mendon (10-1)
- Indiana River Inland Lakes (11-0)
8-Player Division II
- Crystal Falls Forest Park (10-1)
- Britton Deerfield (10-1)
- Morrice (10-1)
- Onekama (10-1)
