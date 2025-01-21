High School

2025 Hockey Day Minnesota schedule, matchups, game times

Minnesota boys and girls hockey highlights four days of hockey festivities

Maple Grove boys hockey plays Shakopee on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
SHAKOPEE — An annual tradition for Minnesotans is right around the corner. Another edition of Hockey Day Minnesota is set for Jan. 22-25 at ValleyFair in Shakopee. 

The action gets underway Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

2025 Hockey Day Minnesota Schedule

  • Bold indicates high school hockey event

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Main Gate and Hockey Village Opens. 2 p.m.

Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Opens, 3 p.m.

Shakopee vs. Brainerd (JV Girls), 3:30 p.m.

Lakeville North vs. Rosemount (Varsity Girls), 5:30 p.m.

Eastview vs. Rosemount (Varsity Boys), 7:30 p.m.

Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Closes, 9 p.m.

Shakopee Junior Gold U16 vs Rosemount (Boys), 9:30 p.m.

Hockey Village Closes, 11 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23

On-site Parking Re-Opens, 2 p.m.

Main Gate and Hockey Village Re-Opens, 2:30 p.m.

Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Re-Opens. 3 p.m.

Northfield vs. Orono (Varsity Girls), 3:30 p.m.

Prior Lake vs. Eden Prairie (Varsity Girls), 5:30 p.m.

Shakopee vs. Brainerd (Varsity Girls), 7:30 p.m.

Entertainment: IV Play (Warming Tent), 8 p.m.

Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Closes, 9 p.m.

Shakopee 12UA vs Alexandria (Youth Girls), 9:30 p.m.

Hockey Village Closes, 11 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

On-site Parking Re-Opens, 11 a.m.

Main Gate and Hockey Village Re-Opens, 11:30 a.m.

Mental Health and Addiction in Sports: A Conversation with Hockey Greats at Shakopee High School auditorium, 11:30 a.m.

Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Re-Opens, 12 p.m.

Shakopee 10UA vs Alexandria (Youth Girls), 12:30 p.m.

Orono vs. Delano (Varsity Boys), 3:30 p.m.

Lakeville South vs. Prior Lake (Varsity Boys), 7:30 p.m.

Entertainment: Jake Nelson Music (Warming Tent), 8 p.m.

Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Closes, 9 p.m.

Shakopee Bantam B2 Black vs Prior Lake Gold (Youth Boys), 9:30 p.m.

Hockey Village Closes, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

On-site Parking Re-Opens, 7:30 a.m.

Main Gate and Hockey Village Re-Opens, 8 a.m.

Eden Prairie vs. Hibbing (Varsity Boys), 8:30 a.m.

Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Re-Opens, 9 a.m.

University of Minnesota Gophers vs Bemidji State Beavers (Women’s), 11:30 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies, 2:15 p.m.

Shakopee vs. Maple Grove (Varsity Boys), 2:30 p.m.

Shakopee vs. Maple Grove (JV Boys), 5 p.m.

Calgary Flames vs Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, 6 p.m.

Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Closes, 7 p.m.

Shakopee Bantam AA vs Eagan (Youth Boys), 7:15 p.m.

Shakopee Bantam A vs Blaine (Youth Boys), 9 p.m.

Hockey Village Closes, 11 p.m.

Kip Kovar has been covering high school sports in Minnesota for more than a decade. He's won multiple awards for his work and has a passion for telling stories across the state when it comes to high school sports.

