2025 Hockey Day Minnesota schedule, matchups, game times
SHAKOPEE — An annual tradition for Minnesotans is right around the corner. Another edition of Hockey Day Minnesota is set for Jan. 22-25 at ValleyFair in Shakopee.
The action gets underway Wednesday and runs through Saturday.
2025 Hockey Day Minnesota Schedule
- Bold indicates high school hockey event
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Main Gate and Hockey Village Opens. 2 p.m.
Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Opens, 3 p.m.
Shakopee vs. Brainerd (JV Girls), 3:30 p.m.
Lakeville North vs. Rosemount (Varsity Girls), 5:30 p.m.
Eastview vs. Rosemount (Varsity Boys), 7:30 p.m.
Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Closes, 9 p.m.
Shakopee Junior Gold U16 vs Rosemount (Boys), 9:30 p.m.
Hockey Village Closes, 11 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
On-site Parking Re-Opens, 2 p.m.
Main Gate and Hockey Village Re-Opens, 2:30 p.m.
Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Re-Opens. 3 p.m.
Northfield vs. Orono (Varsity Girls), 3:30 p.m.
Prior Lake vs. Eden Prairie (Varsity Girls), 5:30 p.m.
Shakopee vs. Brainerd (Varsity Girls), 7:30 p.m.
Entertainment: IV Play (Warming Tent), 8 p.m.
Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Closes, 9 p.m.
Shakopee 12UA vs Alexandria (Youth Girls), 9:30 p.m.
Hockey Village Closes, 11 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
On-site Parking Re-Opens, 11 a.m.
Main Gate and Hockey Village Re-Opens, 11:30 a.m.
Mental Health and Addiction in Sports: A Conversation with Hockey Greats at Shakopee High School auditorium, 11:30 a.m.
Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Re-Opens, 12 p.m.
Shakopee 10UA vs Alexandria (Youth Girls), 12:30 p.m.
Orono vs. Delano (Varsity Boys), 3:30 p.m.
Lakeville South vs. Prior Lake (Varsity Boys), 7:30 p.m.
Entertainment: Jake Nelson Music (Warming Tent), 8 p.m.
Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Closes, 9 p.m.
Shakopee Bantam B2 Black vs Prior Lake Gold (Youth Boys), 9:30 p.m.
Hockey Village Closes, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
On-site Parking Re-Opens, 7:30 a.m.
Main Gate and Hockey Village Re-Opens, 8 a.m.
Eden Prairie vs. Hibbing (Varsity Boys), 8:30 a.m.
Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Re-Opens, 9 a.m.
University of Minnesota Gophers vs Bemidji State Beavers (Women’s), 11:30 a.m.
Opening Ceremonies, 2:15 p.m.
Shakopee vs. Maple Grove (Varsity Boys), 2:30 p.m.
Shakopee vs. Maple Grove (JV Boys), 5 p.m.
Calgary Flames vs Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, 6 p.m.
Valleyfair/Route 76 Area of the Park Closes, 7 p.m.
Shakopee Bantam AA vs Eagan (Youth Boys), 7:15 p.m.
Shakopee Bantam A vs Blaine (Youth Boys), 9 p.m.
Hockey Village Closes, 11 p.m.
