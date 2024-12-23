Becker's Carter Reckelberg voted High School on SI's Minnesota Class 4A football Player of the Year
Reckelberg wins for the 2024 season
After a week of fan voting, Becker's Carter Reckelberg is High School on SI's Minnesota Class 4A Player of the Year.
Carter Reckelberg, Sr., WR, Becker
Reckelberg was a big play waiting to happen. He had 12 touchdowns, and he averaged 30.4 yards per reception. He finished 2024 with 638 receiving yards.
