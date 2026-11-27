MINNEAPOLIS — The 2026 Minnesota high school football Prep Bowl begins on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium with the Class 1A, Class 4A, Class 2A and Class 6A championships.

Minneota will be aiming for its fifth consecutive Class 1A championship, and Springfield has been runner-up three times during Minneota's run.

The Orono Spartans will be back-to-back Class 4A champions if they win. On the other sideline, Byron wants to win its first state championship.

In Class 2A, Jackson County Central won the 2024 and 2025 championship, Caledonia has won 10 state titles in its history, but it hasn't been to the Prep Bowl since 2018.

In Class 6A, undefeated Champlin Park is hoping to win its first state championship, and the Minnetonka Skippers want to win their first since 2004.

This page will be updated with final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.

CLASS 1A

Minneota (12-0) vs. Springfield (12-0) — 10 a.m.

CLASS 4A

Orono (12-0) vs. Byron (11-1)

CLASS 2A

Jackson County Central (11-1) vs. Caledonia (12-0)

CLASS 6A

Champlin Park (12-0) vs. Minnetonka (10-2)