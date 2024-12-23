High School

Richfield's CJ Armstrong voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week

Armstrong wins for the week of December 16 - 22

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After a week of fan voting, Richfield's CJ Armstrong is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.

CJ Armstrong, Richfield

Armstrong put up massive numbers this week for Richfield. The senior had 35 points against Armstrong Cooper before finishing the week with 53 points in a loss to Hopkins on Saturday.

