Richfield's CJ Armstrong voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week
Armstrong wins for the week of December 16 - 22
After a week of fan voting, Richfield's CJ Armstrong is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.
CJ Armstrong, Richfield
Armstrong put up massive numbers this week for Richfield. The senior had 35 points against Armstrong Cooper before finishing the week with 53 points in a loss to Hopkins on Saturday.
