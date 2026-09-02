Vote: Who Was the Nevada High School Football Player of the Week (Aug. 24-29)
The stars came out in Week 2 and there were several Nevada high school football top performers who helped their teams post big wins. The job is yours now to determine who deserves top honors by casting your vote below.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jayden Thomas of Centennial.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 6, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.
Blake Nadler, QB, Centennial
Starting to notice a pattern here with Nadler's name showing up in these pages every week. But when you got it, you got it. And the senior transfer that has electrified Centennial's offense certainly is on fire as evidenced by his four passing touchdowns and two touchdown runs in the Bulldogs' 70-point outburst in a win over Burbank (Ca.) last week.
Carmine Barrilla, QB, Silverado
Only a freshman, Barrilla has already stamped himself as one of the Las Vegas area's most dangerous arms. He threw for over 300 yards in last week's 54-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial. Barrilla accounted for five touchdowns as well.
Carter Johnson, WR, Spanish Springs
Johnson compiled 206 all-purpose yards with a season-high 171 of them coming in the receiving department during Spanish Springs' loss to Foothill. Johnson scored two touchdowns as well and continues to stamp himself as one of the top receivers in the state.
Jermaine Wilson Jr., RB, Sloan Canyon
Like Nadler above, Wilson is becoming a mainstay in these polls. He justifies it every week by posting some of the best rushing stats in the game. Last week in a win Muir (Ca.), Wilson ran for 192 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns. See you next week.
Nehemiah Dunlap-Myvett, WR, Centennial
It should be no surprise that there was big numbers all around in the Bulldogs' 74-point outburst against Burbank of California. And Dunlap-Myvett certainly got his. The senior returned two kicks for touchdowns and added two more scores on receptions.
Ryder Dobbs, QB, Foothill
Dobbs led Foothill to a huge road win over Spanish Springs in a game that the Falcons needed some late heroics. Those were provided by Dobbs on a 8-yard touchdown pass to provide the winning score in a 28-24 victory. Dobbs finished with 268 yards through the air with two touchdowns.
Dashawn Johnson, WR, Valley
The Vikings are now 2-0 after last week's win over Rancho. Johnson starred in the win by compiling 200 all-purpose yards with three total touchdowns.
Rio Pascal, RB, Palo Verde
The Panthers are the feelgood story so far this season by already equaling last year's win total with their 3-0 start. Pascal was the star last Friday, rushing nine times for 172 yards and scoring three touchowns. That's a whopping 20.1 yards per carry for those scoring at home.
Louden Cahill, WR/DB/K, Basic
The Wolves evened their record with a win over Sierra Vista and Cahill's fingerprints were all over it. The senior had two touchdown receptions and a long kickoff return for another score.
Ezra Sanelivi, RB, Liberty
The BYU commit ran wild for what little time he was in the game during Liberty's blowout of Tafuna of Samoa. Sanelivi scored touchdowns on three of his seven carries.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.
Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.
Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
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Aram Tolegian has worked in sports media since 2001, covering everything from multiple Rose Bowls to the Breeders' Cup to more high school championships than he can remember. His work has been featured across several FOX Sports platforms in addition to major daily newspapers like the LA Daily News and Orange County Register. Aram can be seen regularly as co-host of the Fattal Factor on YouTube. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow ChemicalAT