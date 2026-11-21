The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, November 20, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.

Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, November 20, 2026.

Ohio High School Football Final Scores - November 20

Archbold 42, Coldwater 14

Bishop Watterson 22, Washington Massillon 5

Central Catholic 35, Avon 9

Cuyahoga Heights 24, Springfield 7

Danville 58, Symmes Valley 20

Garaway 42, Monroe Central 13

Indian Valley 42, New Lexington 29

Ironton 49, Fort Frye 0

Liberty Center 42, Carey 0

Marion Local 42, New Bremen 9

Nordonia 35, Highland 28

Perry 38, Girard 0

Pickerington North 17, Olentangy Liberty 14

Princeton 24, Elder 20

Shelby 14, Clear Fork 7

South Range 27, Kirtland 14

Springfield 35, Wayne 14

St. Edward 45, Mentor 3

Steubenville 36, East 28

Tippecanoe 22, Bellbrook 10

Urbana 35, London 31

Ursuline 27, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 23

Wapakoneta 43, Ontario 13

Waynesville 27, Bishop Fenwick 0

West Branch 17, West Geauga 14

Full Ohio high school football scoreboard