Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 20
The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, November 20, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.
Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, November 20, 2026.
Ohio High School Football Final Scores - November 20
Archbold 42, Coldwater 14
Bishop Watterson 22, Washington Massillon 5
Central Catholic 35, Avon 9
Cuyahoga Heights 24, Springfield 7
Danville 58, Symmes Valley 20
Garaway 42, Monroe Central 13
Indian Valley 42, New Lexington 29
Ironton 49, Fort Frye 0
Liberty Center 42, Carey 0
Marion Local 42, New Bremen 9
Nordonia 35, Highland 28
Perry 38, Girard 0
Pickerington North 17, Olentangy Liberty 14
Princeton 24, Elder 20
Shelby 14, Clear Fork 7
South Range 27, Kirtland 14
Springfield 35, Wayne 14
St. Edward 45, Mentor 3
Steubenville 36, East 28
Tippecanoe 22, Bellbrook 10
Urbana 35, London 31
Ursuline 27, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 23
Wapakoneta 43, Ontario 13
Waynesville 27, Bishop Fenwick 0
West Branch 17, West Geauga 14
Full Ohio high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.