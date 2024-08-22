Ohio high school football: Top junior linebacker recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started by introducing you to the top senior recruits at 10 different positions - quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends, offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
Then we moved to the top junior recruits, where we started with the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen and edge rushers. Now we take a look at the top junior linebacker recruits in Ohio for the 2024 season.
Glenville linebacker Cincere Johnson leads the group, as he is ranked No. 6 overall in Ohio's junior class. Strongsville's Storm Miller is also a top-10 overall recruit in the class, as he is No. 10 overall in Ohio.
The five top junior linebacker recruits in Ohio are all uncommitted.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 5 junior linebacker recruits in Ohio:
1. Cincere Johnson, Glenville; 6-foot-3, 225 pounds (No. 6 overall in Ohio 2026 class)
Uncommitted
Johnson had 121 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles as the Glenville won its second consecutive Division IV state title last season. His list of offers includes Notre Dame, Michigan State, Florida State and Texas A&M.
2. Storm Miller, Strongsville; 6-foot-3, 220 pounds (No. 10 overall)
Uncommitted
Had 81 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 10 sacks and three interceptions last season for the Mustangs. Currently holds 20 offers, including Ohio State, Notre Dame, Stanford and West Virginia.
3. Jakobe Clapper, St. Xavier; 6-foot-2, 196 pounds (No. 14 overall)
Uncommitted
He finished his sophomore season with 90 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and one interception. Has more than 20 offers, including Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and Michigan.
4. Cam Thomas, Lakota West; 6-foot-2, 217 pounds (No. 17 overall)
Uncommitted
Finished last season with 12 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles. His more than 25 offers include Oregon, Michigan, Kentucky and Cincinnati.
5. Andre Parker, Princeton; 5-foot-11, 190 pounds (No. 41 overall)
Uncommitted
Had 68 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles as a sophomore. His offers include Michigan State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Kentucky.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh