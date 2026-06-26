St. Xavier Faces Loaded 2026 Football Schedule After State Runner-Up Finish

High School football schedules for the 2026 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.

We can now share the schedule for the St. Xavier Bombers in Division I, via their social media accounts.

The 2026 St. Xavier Football Schedule!



Under 2 months from kickoff at Lakota West#GoBombers | #AMDG pic.twitter.com/4UlvSPdbwN — Cincy St. X Sports (@stxsports) June 24, 2026

Ohio's Toughest Conference Awaits Again

St. Xavier plays in the Greater Catholic League-South. Although it has only four teams, every week is a challenge. The Bombers will host Archbishop Moeller in Week 5 before playing on the road against Elder in Week 6 and La Salle in Week 8.

If St. X wants to finish on top it will have to get past Elder, which swept through conference play last season en route to a perfect regular season.

No Break Outside League Play

The Bombers will also face challenges outside GCL-South play, starting with road games at Lakota West and Wayne.

Interstate Challenges Add Another Layer

As if the games against Ohio powerhouses weren't enough, St. Xavier takes on Indianapolis Cathedral which finished 8-4 before losing to eventual state champion New Palestine in the state quarterfinals.

The Bombers will start October on the road in Kentucky for a game against Trinity, which finished 13-2 last season and won the Kentucky Class 6A state title. St. Xavier handed Trinity its final loss of the 2025 season, winning 17-14.

The 2025 Season in Review

The Bombers went 11-3 last season and captured the Division I Region 4 championship before advancing to the state title game.

The only two regular season losses for St. Xavier were in back-to-back weeks against Archbishop Moeller and Elder, but the Bombers avenged each of those in the playoffs, defeating Moeller in the regional semifinals, 17-13, and Elder in the regional final ,42-34, to reach the state semifinals for the first time since 2020.

St. X then reach the state final with a 21-6 semifinal win over Middletown, before falling to Ohio Mr. Football finalist Levi Davis and Olentangy Orange in the state championship game.

St. Xavier finished the 2025 season ranked No. 9 in the final High School On SI Ohio Power 25.

Below is St. Xavier’s schedule for 2026.

(All games on Friday unless noted; All games at 7:00 pm unless noted)

2026 St. Xavier Football Schedule

Aug. 21: at Lakota West

Aug. 28: at Wayne

Sept. 4: vs. Indianapolis Cathedral (Indiana)

Sept. 11: at Westerville North

Sept. 18: vs. Archbishop Moeller

Sept. 25: at Elder

Oct. 2: at Trinity (Kentucky)

Oct. 9: at La Salle

Oct. 16: vs. St. Ignatius

Oct. 23: vs. St. James (Virginia)