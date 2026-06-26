Walsh Jesuit's 2026 Schedule Loaded with Ohio State Title Contenders

If facing state championship caliber opponents is the best way to prepare a high school football team for its own title run, Walsh Jesuit may be poised to surpass last season's Region 5 championship and trip to the Ohio state semifinals.

The Warriors, who recently released their 2026 schedule, will face four recent state finalists this fall.

🚨 2026 WALSH JESUIT WARRIOR FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 🚨 #WIN pic.twitter.com/zmtiMffwAi — Walsh Jesuit Football (@WalshJesuitFB) April 3, 2026

A Schedule Filled with State Contenders

It starts right away as the Warriors kickoff with a road game at Highland on Aug. 21. Last season, Highland was a regional finalist in Division II, where it fell to eventual state champion Avon.

The next week is a matchup with Springfield, which played in the Division I state championship game for three straight years from 2021 through 2023.

Walsh Jesuit will also face both teams that played in the 2025 Division III state championship game. Toledo Central Catholic will visit on September 4 and Bishop Watterson will come to Jesuit on October 16. Watterson won the Division III state title in 2024 and 2025 and this year has moved up to Division II, where the Warriors may see them for a second time in the postseason.

Back-to-Back Rivalry Games

Walsh will host their two biggest rivals in back-to-back weeks, as Archbishop Hoban visits Conway Memorial Stadium on September 25 and St. Vincent-St. Mary makes the trip on October 2.

Walsh defeated St. Mary-St. Vincent last season but lost to Hoban in the regular season. The Warriors, avenged that setback by coming up big in the postseason, defeating Hoban in the Division II regional final.

Building on a Historic Season

The Warriors went 11-2 last season, captured the Division II Region 5 championship and advanced to the state semifinals..., continuing the success that has been built under head coach Nick Alexander. It was the program's first trip to the state semifinals since 1999.

Walsh Jesuit finished the 2025 season ranked No. 7 in the final High School On SI Ohio Power 25.

Below is Walsh Jesuit’s schedule for 2026, with game times announced at a later date.

(All games on Friday unless noted)

2026 Walsh Jesuit Football Schedule

Aug. 21: at Highland

Aug. 28: vs. Springfield

Sept. 4: vs. Toledo Central Catholic

Sept. 11: vs. St. Ignatius

Sept. 18: BYE

Sept. 25: vs. Archbishop Hoban

Oct. 2: vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary

Oct. 9: vs. Ursuline

Oct. 16: vs. Bishop Watterson

Oct. 23: at Trotwood-Madison