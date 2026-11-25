Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 25, 2026)
For Oklahoma high school football teams, much like those in other states, practicing on Thanksgiving is a primary indicator of having a good season.
Those fortunate to still be playing on Thanksgiving weekend will now focus on trying to attain another goal - reaching the state title games in Edmond.
Several classifications will be conducting semifinal games on Friday, while teams in other classes will have the week off and return to the field with semifinal games next week.
Generally speaking, the teams ranked in last week’s High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25 poll all handled its business in the quarterfinal round. The Top 10 remains intact, but with several high-profile semifinal matchups on Friday, there will be some movement going into next week’s title contests.
Here, now, are this week’s rankings:
PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8 | WK 9 | WK 10 | WK 11 | WK 12
1. Broken Arrow (11-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last Week: Beat Moore, 41-21, in the 6AI quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Owasso in the 6AI semifinals, 1 p.m. CST Friday at Sand Springs
2. Midwest City Carl Albert (12-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last Week: Beat Sapulpa, 66-7, in the 5A quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Del City in the 5A semifinals, Dec. 4 at Noble
3. Bixby (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last Week: Beat Tulsa Union, 57-24, in the 6AI quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Jenks in the 6AI semifinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday at Sand Springs
4. Elgin (12-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last Week: Beat Bishop Kelley, 35-27, in the 5A quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. OKC Bishop McGuinness in the 5A semifinals, Dec. 4 at Norman North
5. Tuttle (11-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last Week: Beat Stilwell, 45-12, in the 4A quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Sallisaw in the 4A semifinals, 1 p.m. CST Friday at Tulsa Booker T. Washington
6. Lincoln Christian (11-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last Week: Beat Chisholm, 49-3, in the 2AI quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Cascia Hall in the 2AI semifinals, Dec. 4 with the site TBA
7. Jenks (8-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last Week: Beat Yukon, 42-14, in the 6AI quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Bixby in the 6AI semifinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday at Sand Springs
8. Sulphur (11-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last Week: Beat Heritage Hall, 13-3, in the 3A quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Marlow in the 3A semifinals, Dec. 4 at Plainview
9. Sallisaw (12-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last Week: Beat Clinton, 38-28, in the 4A quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Tuttle in the 4A semifinals, 1 p.m. CST Friday at Tulsa Booker T. Washington
10. Broken Bow (11-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last Week: Beat Weatherford, 51-49, in the 4A quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Fort Gibson in the 4A semifinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday at East Central University in Ada
11. OKC Bishop McGuinness (11-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last Week: Beat Guthrie, 38-7, in the 5A quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Elgin in the 5A semifinals, Dec. 4 at Norman North
12. Owasso (8-3)
Previous rank: 12
Last Week: Beat Mustang, 38-22, in the 6AI quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Broken Arrow in the 6AI semifinals, 1 p.m. CST Friday at Sand Springs
13. Choctaw (9-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last Week: Beat Muskogee, 59-15, in the 6AII quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Norman in the 6AII semifinals, 1 p.m. CST Friday at Putnam City
14. Stillwater (8-2)
Previous rank: 14
Last Week: Beat Ponca City, 45-0, in the 6AII quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Piedmont in the 6AII semifinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday at Edmond North
15. Talihina (12-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last Week: Beat Wewoka, 49-27, in the A-II quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Thomas in the A-II semifinals, Dec. 4 at Shawnee
16. Cascia Hall (12-0)
Previous rank: 17
Last Week: Beat Checotah, 38-13, in the 2A-I quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Lincoln Christian in the 2A-I semifinals, Dec. 4 with the site TBA
17. Washington (11-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last Week: Beat Tahlequah-Sequoyah, 55-29, in the 2A-I quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Kiefer in the 2A-I semifinals, Dec. 4 at Stillwater
18. Holdenville (12-0)
Previous rank: 20
Last Week: Beat Hennessey, 44-18, in the 2A-II quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Davis in the 2A-II semifinals, Dec. 4 at East Central University in Ada
19. Fairview (12-0)
Previous rank: 21
Last Week: Beat Coalgate, 42-14, in the A-I quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Pawnee in the A-I semifinals, Dec. 4 at Cashion
20. Fort Gibson (11-1)
Previous rank: 23
Last Week: Beat Ardmore, 28-21, in the 4A quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Broken Bow in the 4A semifinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday at East Central University in Ada
21. Community Christian (12-0)
Previous rank: 25
Last Week: Beat Hartshorne, 49-20, in the 2A-II quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Marietta in the 2A-II semifinals, Dec. 4 at Pauls Valley
22. Marlow (11-1)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat Jones, 35-32, in the 3A quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Sulphur in the 3A semifinals, Dec. 4 at Plainview
23. Del City (10-2)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat Newcastle, 27-21, in the 5A quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Midwest City Carl Albert in the 5A semifinals, Dec. 4 at Noble
24. Mount St. Mary (10-2)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat Metro Christian, 27-13, in the 3A quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Perkins-Tryon in the 3A semifinals, Dec. 4 at Choctaw
25. (tie) Ketchum (12-0)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat Hobart, 44-35, in the A-II quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Konawa in the A-II semifinals, Dec. 4 at Bristow
25. (tie) Konawa (11-0)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat Regent Prep, 76-28, in the A-II quarterfinals
Up Next: vs. Ketchum in the A-II semifinals, Dec. 4 at Bristow
Buck Ringgold is a veteran high school sportswriter with extensive experience covering sports in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. He is a longtime contributor to High School On SI.