For Oklahoma high school football teams, much like those in other states, practicing on Thanksgiving is a primary indicator of having a good season.

Those fortunate to still be playing on Thanksgiving weekend will now focus on trying to attain another goal - reaching the state title games in Edmond.

Several classifications will be conducting semifinal games on Friday, while teams in other classes will have the week off and return to the field with semifinal games next week.

Generally speaking, the teams ranked in last week’s High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25 poll all handled its business in the quarterfinal round. The Top 10 remains intact, but with several high-profile semifinal matchups on Friday, there will be some movement going into next week’s title contests.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8 | WK 9 | WK 10 | WK 11 | WK 12

1. Broken Arrow (11-0)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Moore, 41-21, in the 6AI quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Owasso in the 6AI semifinals, 1 p.m. CST Friday at Sand Springs

Broken Arrow remains unbeaten with a 41-21 win over Moore in the state quarterfinals.



- Corey Sango ran for 123 yards and a TD

- Semaj Stanford had a receiving TD and pick six



BA will meet Owasso for a trip to the 6A-I state championship. @batigersports pic.twitter.com/eU0LRagHWy — Dan Lindblad (@DanLindbladTV) November 21, 2026

2. Midwest City Carl Albert (12-0)

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat Sapulpa, 66-7, in the 5A quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Del City in the 5A semifinals, Dec. 4 at Noble

3. Bixby (10-1)

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Tulsa Union, 57-24, in the 6AI quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Jenks in the 6AI semifinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday at Sand Springs

Defending State Champion @BixbySpartanFB advances to the 6A-I Semifinals with a 57-24 defeat of @UnionFootball.



Good to see @isaiahbutcherIV make his return to the lineup -- 3 total TD for Q. pic.twitter.com/Gfx5n2Jqq6 — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) November 21, 2026

4. Elgin (12-0)

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Bishop Kelley, 35-27, in the 5A quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. OKC Bishop McGuinness in the 5A semifinals, Dec. 4 at Norman North

🦉The Elgin Owls are semifinal bound! 🦉

It was shaky late but the Owls stand tall against Bishop Kelley in the 5A quarterfinals to secure the 35-27 win and advance!

They'll take on Bishop McGuinness in two weeks.@ElginOwlsFB pic.twitter.com/q7ZFoRvMuf — Mark Lowe (@MarkLoweMedia) November 21, 2026

5. Tuttle (11-1)

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Stilwell, 45-12, in the 4A quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Sallisaw in the 4A semifinals, 1 p.m. CST Friday at Tulsa Booker T. Washington

The Tuttle Tigers reach the OSSAA Playoff semifinals for the third year in a row with a 45-12 victory over the Stilwell Indians! Here are some of the highlights from Tuttle's big win. @TuttleFootball #okpreps #ossaa pic.twitter.com/PSzQlt9FEB — Chris Forester (@chrisforestertv) November 21, 2026

6. Lincoln Christian (11-1)

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: Beat Chisholm, 49-3, in the 2AI quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Cascia Hall in the 2AI semifinals, Dec. 4 with the site TBA

7. Jenks (8-2)

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: Beat Yukon, 42-14, in the 6AI quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Bixby in the 6AI semifinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday at Sand Springs

.@JenksFootball handles Yukon, 42-14, to advance to the 6A-I Semifinals.@CorlinWright runs for 3 TD, including 69 and 44 yarders.



Trojans face Bixby next week. pic.twitter.com/7zOwRaDuFB — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) November 21, 2026

8. Sulphur (11-1)

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Beat Heritage Hall, 13-3, in the 3A quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Marlow in the 3A semifinals, Dec. 4 at Plainview

WATCH: "That's Sulphur Bulldog football!"

- Sulphur Head Coach Corey Cole



Behind four interceptions from Carter Cole, the Sulphur Bulldogs pull off a 13-3 win over Heritage Hall to stay alive!@SportsKTEN @briggbates @BulldogSulphur @TraberSartors @Lucas_23322 pic.twitter.com/VOyO6VIho0 — Aidan Tyler (@tyleraidan2) November 21, 2026

9. Sallisaw (12-0)

Previous rank: 9

Last Week: Beat Clinton, 38-28, in the 4A quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Tuttle in the 4A semifinals, 1 p.m. CST Friday at Tulsa Booker T. Washington

10. Broken Bow (11-1)

Previous rank: 10

Last Week: Beat Weatherford, 51-49, in the 4A quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Fort Gibson in the 4A semifinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday at East Central University in Ada

AND HE CAN PASS!!!#Sooners WR commit Greydon Howell uncorks a deep ball on the run, hitting DeJhaun Hall for a 79-yard touchdown pass to give Broken Bow a 13-7 first-quarter lead over Weatherford. Heck of a start for the Savages. pic.twitter.com/KGYHFTUTmf — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) November 21, 2026

11. OKC Bishop McGuinness (11-1)

Previous rank: 11

Last Week: Beat Guthrie, 38-7, in the 5A quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Elgin in the 5A semifinals, Dec. 4 at Norman North

12. Owasso (8-3)

Previous rank: 12

Last Week: Beat Mustang, 38-22, in the 6AI quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Broken Arrow in the 6AI semifinals, 1 p.m. CST Friday at Sand Springs

13. Choctaw (9-2)

Previous rank: 13

Last Week: Beat Muskogee, 59-15, in the 6AII quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Norman in the 6AII semifinals, 1 p.m. CST Friday at Putnam City

14. Stillwater (8-2)

Previous rank: 14

Last Week: Beat Ponca City, 45-0, in the 6AII quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Piedmont in the 6AII semifinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday at Edmond North

Stillwater is back in the #okpreps Class 6A-II Semifinals after taking care of business against Ponca City. The Pioneers won 45-0 to set up a semifinal match against Piedmont @StwPioneerFB pic.twitter.com/RwfOKzaVt7 — Holden Krusemark (@HoldenKrusemark) November 21, 2026

15. Talihina (12-0)

Previous rank: 16

Last Week: Beat Wewoka, 49-27, in the A-II quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Thomas in the A-II semifinals, Dec. 4 at Shawnee

16. Cascia Hall (12-0)

Previous rank: 17

Last Week: Beat Checotah, 38-13, in the 2A-I quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Lincoln Christian in the 2A-I semifinals, Dec. 4 with the site TBA

The Hickerson-Nathman connection is heating up for Cascia Hall!



The Commandos beat Checotah to reach the state semifinals for the first time since 2016.



Cascia Hall vs Lincoln Christian for a trip to the 2A-I state title game. pic.twitter.com/ah9XItGdgw — Dan Lindblad (@DanLindbladTV) November 21, 2026

17. Washington (11-1)

Previous rank: 19

Last Week: Beat Tahlequah-Sequoyah, 55-29, in the 2A-I quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Kiefer in the 2A-I semifinals, Dec. 4 at Stillwater

18. Holdenville (12-0)

Previous rank: 20

Last Week: Beat Hennessey, 44-18, in the 2A-II quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Davis in the 2A-II semifinals, Dec. 4 at East Central University in Ada

19. Fairview (12-0)

Previous rank: 21

Last Week: Beat Coalgate, 42-14, in the A-I quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Pawnee in the A-I semifinals, Dec. 4 at Cashion

20. Fort Gibson (11-1)

Previous rank: 23

Last Week: Beat Ardmore, 28-21, in the 4A quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Broken Bow in the 4A semifinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday at East Central University in Ada

21. Community Christian (12-0)

Previous rank: 25

Last Week: Beat Hartshorne, 49-20, in the 2A-II quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Marietta in the 2A-II semifinals, Dec. 4 at Pauls Valley

22. Marlow (11-1)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat Jones, 35-32, in the 3A quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Sulphur in the 3A semifinals, Dec. 4 at Plainview

Jones vs Marlow Football Highlights. The Longhorn's came up short over the Outlaws Friday NIght. But Coach Reed had a great first season. https://t.co/0RuHmJSYl4 pic.twitter.com/PxghfEUs8i — Oklahoma Sports Network (@oksportsnet) November 22, 2026

23. Del City (10-2)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat Newcastle, 27-21, in the 5A quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Midwest City Carl Albert in the 5A semifinals, Dec. 4 at Noble

24. Mount St. Mary (10-2)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat Metro Christian, 27-13, in the 3A quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Perkins-Tryon in the 3A semifinals, Dec. 4 at Choctaw

25. (tie) Ketchum (12-0)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat Hobart, 44-35, in the A-II quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Konawa in the A-II semifinals, Dec. 4 at Bristow

25. (tie) Konawa (11-0)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat Regent Prep, 76-28, in the A-II quarterfinals

Up Next: vs. Ketchum in the A-II semifinals, Dec. 4 at Bristow