Two teams vying for a spot in the title game of the highest classification in Oklahoma high school football meet up on Black Friday afternoon.

Undefeated Broken Arrow, the No. 1 ranked team in this week’s High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25, takes on Owasso, ranked No. 12, in the Class 6A-I semifinals, taking place at Sand Springs.

Watch Broken Arrow vs. Owasso LIVE on the NFHS Network

Broken Arrow comes in at 11-0 overall while Owasso is 8-3, although the Rams have won six straight games entering Friday’s contest.

It will be a rematch of a game played at Broken Arrow in the regular season, with the Tigers claiming a 43-22 win. Friday’s game is also the first time in five years the Tigers and Rams have faced off in a postseason game.

Friday’s winner advances to next week’s 6A-I championship game in Edmond, facing the winner of the other semifinal between Bixby and Jenks, taking place Friday night also in Sand Springs.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Sand Springs.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

BROKEN ARROW 0, OWASSO 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Memorial Stadium in Sand Springs, the No. 1 ranked Tigers of Broken Arrow stand one win away from reaching the 6AI championship game. But standing in their way are the Rams of Owasso, who bring a six-game winning streak into Friday’s showdown.

ABOUT BROKEN ARROW

It’s been a memorable season thus far for the Tigers, who have amassed 484 total points while allowing just 155. After drawing a bye in the opening round of the 6AI playoffs, they returned to the field last week and downed Moore, 41-21, in the quarterfinal round.

Senior quarterback Shamar Banner has thrown for 1,424 yards and 19 TDs, though he has been out with an injury sustained in the Tigers’ regular-season finale. However, it is possible he could return for Friday’s semifinal.

Broken Arrow, though, has had plenty of other playmakers come through in Banner’s absence. Junior running back Corey Sango has been surging of late, and now has 813 yards and eight TDs on the season. And of course, the Tigers have the big-play presence of receiver/defensive back Semaj Stanford, an Oregon commit, who has 23 catches for 556 yards and has caught four TD passes in the Tigers’ past two ballgames.

ABOUT OWASSO

The Rams started the season 0-2 but have now won eight of their last nine ballgames. They beat Tulsa Union to secure a first-round bye and a home quarterfinal, and the Rams took advantage of that with a 38-22 win against Mustang last week.

Senior quarterback Drew Frankenfield has thrown for 1,879 yards on 149-of-235 passing along with 10 TDs. Junior Bryson Francis has rushed for 683 yards and nine scores, and in last week’s quarterfinal win, threw for a TD pass.

Another player to watch is junior receiver/defensive back Kamieon Compton-Nero, an Oklahoma commit, who caught a TD pass along with picking off a pass and recovering a fumble last week.