Mustang at Broken Arrow Live Updates: Oklahoma High School Football

A Class 6AI Oklahoma high school football playoff rematch is on tap for Thursday night.

For the third time in a span of two seasons, Mustang will travel to Broken Arrow to take on the Tigers in a key 6AI-1 contest. Last season, the Tigers beat the Broncos twice, including 29-14 in the 6AI quarterfinals.

Mustang enters Thursday’s tilt at 4-2 overall and is tied for third in the district with Norman North, each with 2-1 records. Norman North is playing at No. 1 ranked Bixby on Thursday.

Broken Arrow comes in at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the district, tied for first place with Bixby. The Tigers are also ranked No. 3 in the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25 poll, while Mustang is ranked No. 19.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Broken Arrow.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

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PREGAME

- Live from Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, it’s a key 6AI-1 showdown, not to mention a playoff rematch, as Mustang takes on undefeated Broken Arrow.

ABOUT MUSTANG

Last week, the Broncos put together perhaps their best performance of the season with a 54-7 win at home against Edmond North.

One player to watch from Mustang is senior receiver/defensive back Gabe Osborne Jr., an Oklahoma commit, This season, Osborne has caught eight passes for 215 yards and four TDs, while on defense, he has 19 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Interestingly enough, while the Broncos have seven interceptions on the season, Osborne doesn’t have any as several teams are reluctant to throw in his direction.

ABOUT BROKEN ARROW

Through six games, the Tigers have answered the challenge on each occasion. Now, they must get past Mustang in order to set up a potentially huge showdown later this month against Bixby.

Senior quarterback Shamar Banner - a move-in over the offseason - has been a key addition to Broken Arrow’s 6AI title hopes. He has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 TDs.

But if teams focus too much on Banner, the Tigers can unleash running backs Corey Sango Jr. and Octavian Roberson, each of whom have rushed for at least 440 yards and have combined to score seven TDs.