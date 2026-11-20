A team from the highest level of Oklahoma high school football wants to continue its recent hot streak in the postseason.

Owasso, winners of five straight games, looks to keep the momentum going as the Rams finally take part in the Class 6AI playoffs. After drawing a first-round bye last week, the Rams return to the field on Friday night as they welcome in Mustang in the quarterfinal round.

The Rams - ranked No. 12 in this week’s High School On SI Oklahoma poll - enter Friday’s game at 7-3 overall. They were able to get an opening-round bye along with a home quarterfinal in their regular-season finale, a 39-22 win against Tulsa Union.

Mustang has also played solid ball of late. The Broncos come in at 8-3, winning six of their last seven ballgames, including last week’s win against Edmond Deer Creek in the opening round of the 6AI playoffs.

Another storyline to Friday’s matchup is that both coaches are related to one another. Owasso coach Bill Blankenship faces his cousin, Mustang coach Lee Blankenship, for the first time since 2023.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Owasso.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

MUSTANG 0, OWASSO 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Owasso Stadium on the Owasso High School campus, the Rams bring a five-game win streak into their 6AI quarterfinal playoff game against the Broncos of Mustang High.

ABOUT MUSTANG

The Broncos started their season off with a huge 20-point win at 6AII contender Choctaw before falling by a point to rival Yukon. They also started the season 2-2 before winning six of their next seven games, including a 28-14 win against Edmond Deer Creek in last week’s opening playoff round.

Senior quarterback Kason Delgado, who has committed to the University of Louisiana, has thrown for 1,775 yards and 19 TDs while adding eight TDs on the ground. Receiver Obama Bell has hauled in 32 passes for 638 yards and seven scores, and another key player for the Mustangs is receiver/cornerback Gabe Osborne Jr., a University of Oklahoma commit at the latter position.

ABOUT OWASSO

The Rams started the season 0-2, and then stood at 2-3 after a 20-17 loss at Jenks on Oct. 2. But since then, they have turned it up a notch, reeling off five straight wins, all in convincing fashion.

A reason for Owasso’s turnaround has been the increased number of touches for Bryson Francis. Francis, who can play at receiver and quarterback in the Wildcat formation, has rushed for nearly 550 yards and 11 TDs during the Rams’ five-game winning streak.

Owasso’s regular quarterback, Drew Frankenfield, has thrown for 1,665 yards and nine TDs. One of his main targets is Kamieon Compton-Nero, a standout receiver/defensive back who recently committed to play at the University of Oklahoma.