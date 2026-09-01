Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Beat Goes On For Top-Ranked Bixby With Latest Win Against Owasso

Bixby knew it was walking into a dangerous situation in already one of the most-anticipated games in Oklahoma high school football for the 2026 season.

The Spartans, though, maintained their composure and also used their familiar championship mettle to weather the storm. They rallied from a third-quarter deficit to post a 35-27 win at Owasso, a rematch of last season’s Class 6A-I title game, also won by Bixby.

BIXBY BEATS OWASSO, 35-27:



Highlights and Postgame reaction from a season-opening win for the Spartans in the Battle of the Burbs.



Heck of a game in Owasso tonight.@BixbySpartanFB @OwassoRamFB @KamieonNero @ConnorArant @JayComp_@isaiahbutcherIV pic.twitter.com/i105a8T6IK — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) August 29, 2026

Going into last week’s game, Bixby was having to replace a boatload of starters from its latest title team. The Spartans were also playing in Owasso for the first time since the Rams upended them in the 2024 season opener, their only win against Bixby since the “Battle of the Burbs” series resumed in 2022.

But while there were a lot of new faces on the Spartan roster, it was the same old result for Coach Loren Montgomery’s juggernaut.

And it solidified the Spartans’ status as the No. 1 ranked team in the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25 rankings.

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0

1. Bixby (1-0)

Previous rank: 1

One of the new faces on the Spartans was quarterback Isaiah “Q” Butcher IV, a transfer from Jenks. In his Bixby debut behind center, Butcher generated 239 total yards and four total touchdowns. Another new face is freshman defensive back Maverick Owens, who broke up four passes and intercepted a pass that set up Bixby’s final TD.

Up Next: vs. Stillwater on Friday, Sept. 4

2. Midwest City Carl Albert (1-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

The kingpins of Class 5A took care of business against a team attempting to make noise in 5A after moving up from 4A, as the Titans bested Newcastle, 31-21, for their 54th consecutive win. Senior standout tailback Delijah Matthews had one fewer yard rushing than receiving, catching 5 passes for 109 yards while rushing for 108 yards on 28 carries with two total TDs.

54-straight wins for @CAHS_FOOTBALL20 as they beat Newcastle 31-21 in Week 0 #okpreps pic.twitter.com/fdqOwzbp98 — Holden Krusemark (@HoldenKrusemark) August 29, 2026

Up Next: vs. Tulsa Booker T. Washington on Friday, Sept. 4

3. Broken Arrow (1-0)

Previous rank: 4

It was a memorable debut for Tiger quarterback Shamar Banner, a move-in from Georgia, who was 12-of-13 passing for 145 yards and two TDs along with 109 yards rushing and a TD in a 34-7 win against Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber.

Up Next: at Tulsa Union on Friday, Sept. 4

4. Owasso (0-1)

Previous rank: 2

A bright spot for the Rams despite the loss to Bixby was the play of receivers Kam Compton-Nero and Holt Wilson, both transfers from fellow Owasso school Rejoice Christian. The two combined for nine catches for 108 yards, with Compton-Nero adding a pair of two TDs.

Up Next: Idle this week

5. Stillwater (1-0)

Previous rank: 7

The Pioneers put the clamps down on Fayetteville (Ark.), keeping the Bulldogs out of the end zone and recording a dominant 23-3 win. Stillwater’s defense combined for 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks and six takeaways. Daxon Renollet picked off two passes, and Parker Peterson had two sacks and four TFLs.

Up Next: at Bixby on Friday, Sept. 4

6. Tuttle (1-0)

Previous rank: 8

It was all Tigers in a 42-7 win against Guthrie in last week’s season opener. Quarterback Parker Madison turned in an efficient performance, completing 14-of-17 passes for 256 yards and three TDs, all to three different receivers.

Up Next: at Newcastle on Thursday, Sept. 3

7. Lincoln Christian (1-0)

Previous rank: 10

Like fellow Tulsa-area school Bixby, the Bulldogs just keep on winning despite losing a ton of seniors. They made it 43 straight wins with a 25-13 victory at Jones. Sophomore tailback Drake Sheffield tallied 171 yards on 16 carries with two TDs.

Up Next: at OKC Heritage Hall on Friday, Sept. 4

8. Jenks (0-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Trojans scored the first 27 points against Texas power Southlake Carroll in last week’s highly anticipated clash in Dallas. But the Dragons scored 34 of the next 40 points to pull off a 34-33 win.

Up Next: at Rogers (Ark.) on Friday, Sept. 4

9. OKC Bishop McGuinness (1-0)

Previous rank: 9

It was all Fighting Irish in their 2026 season opener as they downed Putnam City North, 66-19.

Up Next: at Tulsa Bishop Kelley on Friday, Sept. 4

10. Broken Bow (1-0)

Previous rank: 13

Quarterback Greydon Howell, an Oklahoma commit, definitely impressed in the Savages’ season opener, a 45-21 win at McAlester. He passed for 273 yards and a TD while adding 241 yards rushing on just nine carries with three TDs. Howell also got high praise from statewide media personality Mark Rodgers, who called the game online, noting that Howell “is near the very, very top of players I’ve seen.”

I’m in McAlester for the Greydon Howell Show — and it is off to a rollicking start. See for yourself.



The #Sooners commit and Broken Bow (Okla.) superstar just bolted 67 yards for his second TD of the night, leaving a trail of futile defenders in his wake. Effortless stuff. pic.twitter.com/AYc9iOoioL — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) August 29, 2026

Up Next: at Durant on Friday, Sept. 4

11. Mustang (1-0)

Previous rank: 14

Maybe the most impressive road win in Week 0 came from the Broncos, who went into Class 6A-II runner-up Choctaw and came away with a 27-7 win. Obama Bell rushed for 80 yards and a TD while picking off a pass on defense.

Mustang goes on the road and knocks off Choctaw 27-7 in Week 0. #Sooners commit Gabriel Osborne Jr. had a heck of a TD catch from a great throw by Kason Delgado @1BroncoFootball pic.twitter.com/TbU5JBetOY — Holden Krusemark (@HoldenKrusemark) August 29, 2026

Up Next: at Yukon on Friday, Sept. 4

12. Sulphur (0-0)

Previous rank: 11

The Bulldogs were off last week, but open their season this week by taking on perennial state title contender Washington.

Up Next: vs. Washington on Friday, Sept. 4

13. Choctaw (0-1)

Previous rank: 5

It was a tough day at the office for the Yellowjackets, who had just one touchdown in a home loss to Mustang.

Up Next: at Moore on Friday, Sept. 4

14. Muskogee (1-0)

Previous rank: 18

Pinned deep at its own 2-yard line, Muskogee broke a 13-all score with 4:08 left when tailback Anthony Hytche picked up a fumbled snap in the end zone and darted 98 yards the other way for the game-winning score in a 19-13 win at Springdale (Ark.). Hytche finished with 241 yards on 21 carries.

Up Next: vs. McAlester on Friday, Sept. 4

15. Tulsa Booker T. Washington (1-0)

Previous rank: 20

The Hornets held Collinsville to 112 yards of total offense in a 20-7 win.

Up Next: at Midwest City Carl Albert on Friday, Sept. 4

16. Sand Springs (0-1)

Previous rank: 12

It was a rough first game for the Sandites coming off a state title campaign, falling at home to Edmond Deer Creek, 34-7.

Up Next: at Sapulpa on Friday, Sept. 4

17. Jones (0-1)

Previous rank: 15

Another tough defeat for a defending state champion in their first game, as the Longhorns fell to fellow defending state champ Lincoln Christian.

Up Next: vs. Bethany on Friday, Sept. 4

18. Talihina (1-0)

Previous rank: 19

The Golden Tigers started their title defense with a 40-21 win against McAlester’s junior varsity. Quarterback Landen Griffith accounted for 381 total yards - 284 of those through the air - and five total TDs - four of those on the ground.

Up Next: Idle this week

19. Tulsa Metro Christian (1-0)

Previous rank: 21

Sophomore quarterback Brody Smith was 23-of-36 passing for 327 yards and four TDs while adding a rushing TD in a 34-13 home win against Poteau.

Up Next: Idle this week

20. Washington (1-0)

Previous rank: 22

The Warriors turned in a dominating road performance last week, posting a 34-0 win at Perkins-Tryon. They’re looking for something similar this week, traveling to defending 3A finalist Sulphur.

Up Next: at Sulphur on Friday, Sept. 4

21. Newcastle (0-1)

Previous rank: 16

It doesn’t get any easier for the Racers, coming off a season-opening loss to defending 5A champ Carl Albert. They return home and welcome last year’s 4A winner, Tuttle.

Up Next: vs. Tuttle on Thursday, Sept. 3

22. Pocola (1-0)

Previous rank: 24

In a 40-15 home win against Heavener, Dabin Gaines turned in a strong debut as the Indians’ quarterback. The junior transfer from Greenwood (Ark.) threw for 226 yards and five TDs.

Up Next: at Keys on Friday, Sept. 4

23. Sallisaw (1-0)

Previous rank: 23

Quarterback Kase Adams accounted for all three TDs - all coming on the ground - including a go-ahead 4-yard score with more than two minutes left as the Black Diamonds defeated Claremore, 20-14.

Up Next: vs. Fort Smith (Ark.) Southside on Friday, Sept. 4

24. Norman North (1-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Timberwolves had their way in the latest installment of the “Crosstown Clash,” rolling past Norman High, 45-18. Senior tailback Byron Mason rushed for 82 yards and four TDs in the win.

Up Next: Idle this week

25. Elgin (1-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Owls came away victorious in their opener at Bethany, winning 42-0. They held Bethany to 68 yards of offense while recording six sacks and getting defensive TDs from Tucker New-Henson and Cordae Richie - in a span of 12 seconds in the second quarter.

Up Next: at Guthrie on Friday, Sept. 4