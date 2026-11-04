Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 4, 2026)

Once again, for the most part, it was another week where most of the elite ranked teams in Oklahoma high school football stayed pat.

However, there is one significant change to this week’s High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25. There will be a new No. 1 team by virtue of top-ranked Bixby’s loss to Broken Arrow, and now the Tigers and Spartans trade places, with Broken Arrow replacing Bixby at the top spot.

There was only one other ranked team that lost last week, with then-No. 18 Coweta falling to Sapulpa.

Entering the final week of regular season play, here are the updated rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8 | WK 9

1. Broken Arrow (9-0)

Previous rank: 3

Quarterback Shamar Banner did more with his feet than his arm in the 17-14 win at Bixby. While he threw for just 31 yards, Banner ran for 140 on 26 carries with a touchdown.

Up Next: at Edmond North on Thursday, Nov. 5

.@batigersports @BrokenArrowFTBL hands Bixby its first loss in nearly 2 years. @RavinRayTV has all the highlights and postgame reaction from the Tulsa Tech @NewsOn6 Game of the Week. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/lH5mDqn9UN — Scott Pfeil (@scottpfeil) October 31, 2026

2. Midwest City Carl Albert (9-0)

Previous rank: 2

It’s now 62 straight wins and counting for the Titans, who beat crosstown foe Midwest City, 49-19. Also senior tailback Delijah Matthews, who has had an inconsistent stretch of games all season, may be rounding back into form as he ran for a season-high 250 yards and three scores in the win against the Bombers.

Up Next: at Lawton on Friday, Nov. 6

Carl Albert vs Midwest City Friday Football Highlights. Check out Week 9 and Senior Night at the Palace. https://t.co/0RuHmJSqvw @CAHS_FOOTBALL20 @mwcbfb @middelnews pic.twitter.com/qeweYcuVis — Oklahoma Sports Network (@oksportsnet) November 2, 2026

3. Bixby (8-1)

Previous rank: 1

If recent history is any indication, the Spartans would relish a rematch with Broken Arrow in the playoffs. They avenged regular-season losses to Jenks in 2022 and again two years later against Owasso with postseason victories.

Up Next: at Southmoore on Friday, Nov. 6

4. Elgin (9-0)

Previous rank: 4

For the fourth time this season, the Owls registered a shutout, blanking Altus, 41-0. Senior tailback Dalvin Clark Jr. rushed for a season-high 135 yards on 11 carries with three TDs.

Up Next: vs. Shawnee on Friday, Nov. 6

5. Tuttle (8-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Tigers turned in an impressive 59-7 win on the road at Chickasha. Now, they turn their attention to Ardmore, a showdown on Friday for the District 4A-2 title.

Up Next: vs. Ardmore on Friday, Nov. 6

6. Lincoln Christian (8-1)

Previous rank: 6

Since the start of October, the Bulldogs have allowed a total of 26 points. They also have two on-field shutouts, including a 58-0 win last week at Hugo.

Up Next: vs. Roland on Friday, Nov. 6

7. Jenks (7-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Trojans wrapped up District 6AI-2 play with a 42-14 win at home against Moore. Now they have a rarity - two weeks off as they finished their regular-season schedule and also drew a bye in next week’s opening round of the 6AI playoffs.

Up Next: Idle this week

.@JTFootball_com @JenksFootball wraps up a district title with a 42-14 win over Moore at home tonight. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/79bAb2hPRG — Scott Pfeil (@scottpfeil) October 31, 2026

8. Sulphur (8-1)

Previous rank: 8

Over their past six ballgames, the Bulldogs have allowed a grand total of seven points. They also have five shutouts in that stretch, the latest a 49-0 victory against Star-Spencer.

Up Next: at Pauls Valley on Friday, Nov. 6

9. Sallisaw (9-0)

Previous rank: 9

The Black Diamonds locked up the No. 1 playoff seed from 4A-4 with a 42-7 win at Hilldale. They now go for a perfect regular season Friday at Poteau, a place that has not been kind to Sallisaw over the years.

Up Next: at Poteau on Friday, Nov. 6

10. Broken Bow (8-1)

Previous rank: 10

In last week’s 55-14 win against Ada, the Savages rushed for 357 yards and six TDs while adding 137 yards and two scores through the air. It will be fascinating to follow Broken Bow’s offense through the upcoming Class 4A playoffs.

Up Next: vs. Mannford on Friday, Nov. 6

11. OKC Bishop McGuinness (8-1)

Previous rank: 11

The Fighting Irish wrapped up the top playoff seed from 5A-4 with a 49-11 win against Tahlequah. They can claim the outright district title with a road victory Thursday.

Up Next: at Tulsa Hale on Thursday, Nov. 5

12. Owasso (6-3)

Previous rank: 12

Make it four straight wins - and six of the last seven - for the Rams, who rolled past Edmond Deer Creek, 45-7. Owasso now gets set to face another hot team, Tulsa Union, which has won five straight games following an 0-4 spot, for the No. 2 playoff seed from 6AI-2.

Up Next: vs. Tulsa Union on Friday, Nov. 6

13. Choctaw (7-2)

Previous rank: 13

The Yellowjackets keep rolling after a rough start. They picked up their seventh straight victory with a 48-7 win against Putnam City.

Up Next: at Lawton Eisenhower on Thursday, Nov. 5

14. Stillwater (6-2)

Previous rank: 14

With their 49-6 win last week at Tulsa Booker T. Washington, it sets up a game against Bartlesville with the outright 6AII-2 district title on the line.

Up Next: vs. Bartlesville on Friday, Nov. 6

.@StwPioneerFB goes on the road and picks up a 49-6 win at Booker T Washington. The Pioneers will host Bartlesville next week for the district title. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/y1rr4ypxM1 — Scott Pfeil (@scottpfeil) October 31, 2026

15. Jones (8-1)

Previous rank: 15

In District 3A-4 play, the Longhorns have outscored their opponents, 350-26. That includes their latest victory, 62-6 against Jay.

Up Next: at Berryhill on Friday, Nov. 6

16. Talihina (9-0)

Previous rank: 16

It was all Golden Tigers in a showdown between undefeated teams, as they downed Regent Prep, 53-32, to wrap up the top seed in District A-II-3. It also solidifies them as the odds-on favorite to win another gold ball in Class A-II.

Up Next: vs. Liberty on Friday, Nov. 6

17. Cascia Hall (9-0)

Previous rank: 17

Back-to-back shutouts for the Commandos, the latest a 49-0 whitewash at Perry. They attempt to go for a third straight shutout when Cascia Hall returns home for its regular-season finale.

Up Next: vs. Dewey on Friday, Nov. 6

18. Weatherford (10-0)

Previous rank: 19

The Eagles allowed the most points in a single game in last week’s regular-season finale. Still, they prevailed, 23-20, against Woodward. Weatherford gave up double-digit points in its first and last regular-season games, and single-digit points for the games in between.

Up Next: Idle this week

19. Washington (8-1)

Previous rank: 20

Last week, the Warriors picked up their third shutout of the season, beating Lindsay 48-0. Their first shutout victim? Perkins-Tryon, which last week ended Heritage Hall’s 92-game district winning streak.

Up Next: vs. Chandler on Friday, Nov. 6

20. Ardmore (9-0)

Previous rank: 21

The Tigers won last week on the road at Western Heights, 41-0. They play on the road again this week, but it will be a much tougher assignment - beating Tuttle for the District 4A-2 championship.

Up Next: at Tuttle on Friday, Nov. 6

21. Holdenville (9-0)

Previous rank: 22

No passing yards, no problem for the Wolverines, who simply racked up 521 yards on the ground with seven TDs in their 52-12 win at Wilburton.

Up Next: at Beggs on Friday, Nov. 6

22. Fairview (9-0)

Previous rank: 23

In the Yellowjackets’ first four games, they allowed a total of 101 points. In the five games since, they’ve given up just 21 points - eight of those last week in a 42-8 win at Hinton.

Up Next: at Crescent on Friday, Nov. 6

23. Adair (8-1)

Previous rank: 24

The Warriors continued gearing up to run it back in Class 2A-II with a 48-12 win at Wyandotte. They wrap up the regular season with another road contest.

Up Next: at Chouteau-Mazie on Friday, Nov. 6

24. Fort Gibson (8-1)

Previous rank: 25

For the fourth time in six District 4A-3 games, the Tigers hit half a hundred with their 52-35 win at Cushing. In one of the district games where they didn’t score 50 points, they had 49.

Up Next: vs. Grove on Friday, Nov. 6

25. Bartlesville (7-2)

Previous rank: NR

It’s been a successful first season for Bruins’ head coach Matt Hennesy, a former coach at Muskogee. Last week, Hennesy won at his old school when Bartlesville beat the Roughers, 52-26, setting up a showdown with Stillwater for the district championship.

Up Next: at Stillwater on Friday, Nov. 6