Tradition-Rich Oklahoma High School Football Team Decides To Cancel Remainder Of 2026 Season

One of the more tradition-rich small-town programs in Oklahoma high school football officially canceled the rest of its season on Wednesday.

Spiro, located in eastern Oklahoma approximately 20 miles west of Fort Smith, Arkansas, had been 0-6, with the last two games forfeits due to low numbers on its roster. On Wednesday, in a release from Spiro Public Schools, the announcement was made to cancel the remainder of the 2026 season.

Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 14, 2026)

The announcement was the culmination of a sudden downturn in the program, who as recently as 2023 made the playoffs. But the Bulldogs won three games in 2024 and were winless last season and through this season.

Spiro’s Official Statement

This was the official release from Spiro Public Schools, which was circulated on its Facebook page.

“After careful consideration and with the safety and well-being of our student-athletes as our highest priority, a decision has been made to cancel the remainder of the Spiro High School football season due to the number and severity of injuries sustained by our players.

“This was not an easy decision. Our student-athletes have demonstrated tremendous dedication, determination, and commitment to their team, school, and community throughout the season. However, the growing number of injuries has created significant concerns regarding player safety and our ability to safely continue competition.

“While we understand the disappointment this decision may bring to our players, coaches, families, and supporters, the health and safety of our student-athletes must always come first. No game is more important than the long-term health and well-being of the young men who represent our school.

“We are incredibly proud of the effort, resilience, and sportsmanship our players have shown this season. We extend our sincere appreciation to the coaching staff, parents, medical personnel, and community members who have supported the program.”

A Team With Tradition

Unlike several programs that have canceled seasons but had struggled in the win-loss column for years, that necessarily hasn’t been the case with Spiro.

The Bulldogs have boasted one of the more solid programs in eastern Oklahoma over the years. They played in three state championship games (1987, 1996 and 1998) and since 2000, have made 20 playoff appearances, including a state semifinal in 2006 and a quarterfinal appearance in 2010.

Some of the notable names who have played in Spiro include: Henry Burris, a three-time Grey Cup-winning quarterback in the Canadian Football League; Rod Shoate, an All-American linebacker at Oklahoma who was part of the Sooners’ 1974 national championship team and later played seven seasons for the NFL’s New England Patriots; and Chris Massey, a standout defensive back at Oklahoma State in the early 2000s who helped lead the Bulldogs to their two title-game trips in the late ‘90s.

Spiro also produced Bill Blankenship, a quarterback at Tulsa in the late 1970s who later became the head coach at both his high school and college alma maters. Currently, Blankenship serves as the head coach at Owasso and has won a state title there as well as at Tulsa Union and Fayetteville, Ark.

Blankenship had served several seasons as Spiro’s coach until 1990, when he left and was replaced by assistant coach Chris Bunch, who then guided the Bulldogs for the next 31 seasons, winning a total of 228 ballgames.

Hope for the Future

If there is a silver lining for Spiro players, coaches and supporters, they could look to another school in LeFlore County for inspiration.

Four years ago, Talihina - like Spiro, a team that has experienced a great degree of success over the years - canceled its entire season due to a lack of numbers.

But, with a promising freshman class serving as a primary reason, the Golden Tigers resumed their program in 2023 and finished 5-5, then went 12-2 the following year. Last season, they won the Class A-II state title and are favored to repeat this season, as Talihina stands at 6-0.

Those freshmen who were part of Talihina’s return to the gridiron are now seniors.

Spiro’s Season

The Bulldogs are coached by Ronnie Waid, in his first season at the school.

Spiro began the season with losses to Westville, Gore, Wilburton and Hugo before forfeiting its next two games, to Checotah and to Roland.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to face highly ranked Lincoln Christian on Thursday, but that will not take place now. The other canceled games were against Victory Christian (Oct. 23), Sequoyah-Tahlequah (Oct. 30) and Heavener (Nov. 6).

Spiro will now have to wait until next season to record its first win since October 25, 2024, when the Bulldogs beat Atoka, 28-21.