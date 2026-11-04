Vote: Who Was the Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 29-31)

Several district races were decided in Week 9 of Oklahoma high school football.

Still, even in games that didn’t determine a district champion or a postseason berth, there were plenty of impact players who turned in stellar numbers in all three phases - offense, defense and special teams.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 9 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Brycen Black of Moore. The junior quarterback was 10-of-11 passing for 192 yards and three TDs while adding two rushing scores in the Lions’ 56-7 win against Enid.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Evan Adams, Poteau

Adams, a sophomore receiver, had a huge night in the Pirates’ 47-21 win at Tulsa McLain. He caught 10 passes for 279 yards and scored four TDs.

Michael Bennett, Sapulpa

Bennett - a senior defensive back - had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery while also scoring a rushing TD on offense as the Chieftains upended Coweta, 20-14.

Malachi Brown, Henryetta

Brown rushed for 145 yards on 13 carries and two TDs while catching four passes for 105 yards and another score in the Knights’ 49-0 win against Okmulgee.

Chase Bumgarner, Eufaula

A junior, Bumgarner rushed for 200 yards on 20 carries with a TD, caught two passes for 20 yards, while on defense had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup in the Ironheads’ 25-13 win against Catoosa.

Karrson Davis, Fort Gibson

A junior quarterback, Davis completed 17-of-30 passes for 288 yards and five TDs as the Tigers clinched the District 4A-3 title with a 52-35 win against Cushing.

Dominic Forbes, Sand Springs

In the Sandites’ 45-38 win against Ponca City, Forbes - a senior receiver - set a state record with his 250th career reception. The Harding University commit also had an impact in the game with seven catches for 221 yards and two TDs along with a rushing score.

Landen Griffith, Talihina

The talented senior quarterback for the Golden Tigers had yet another huge night in their 53-32 win against Regent Prep in a showdown between undefeated schools. Griffith completed 12-of-22 passes for 140 yards while rushing for 221 yards on 20 carries and three TDs. He also had six tackles and two interceptions on defense.

Curtis Henley IV, Mangum

Henley rushed for 213 yards on 33 carries and two TDs as the Tigers moved to 9-0 on the season with a 27-14 win against Minco.

Kannon Kinnard, Claremore

A sophomore tailback, Kinnard carried the ball 21 times for 178 yards and scored five TDs as the Zebras won at Pryor, 63-20.

Ricardo Mendoza, Perkins-Tryon

Mendoza caught two passes for 112 yards, with both catches going for TDs, and he also had five tackles and a 27-yard pick-six in the Demons’ 42-41 win against Heritage Hall, snapping the Chargers’ streak of 92 consecutive district victories, dating back to 2013.

Justin Palacios, Hooker

A senior, Palacios rushed for 137 yards on 21 carries and three TDs as the Bulldogs defeated Sayre, 28-0.

Chris Razook, Community Christian

Razook rushed for 92 yards on 22 carries with two TDs and also caught four passes for 108 yards as the Royals moved to 9-0 after a 21-20 win against Hennessey.

Semaj Stanford, Broken Arrow

The Tigers’ senior defensive back and Oregon commit had a team-high 11 tackles, including six solo stops and two tackles for loss, to pace the defense in Broken Arrow’s huge 17-14 win at No. 1 ranked Bixby with the 6AI-1 title at stake.

Keon Young, Enid

A senior, Young had three TDs in the Plainsmen’s 55-0 win against Northwest Classen. He had a 43-yard rushing score, threw a 43-yard TD pass and also returned a fumble 34 yards for another score. Young intercepted a pass as well.

Logan Zimmerman, Weatherford

The Eagles’ placekicker did his part in helping Weatherford finish the regular season 10-0 with a 23-20 win against Woodward. He made all three of his field goal attempts, with a long of 26 yards, and was also 2-for-2 on PAT attempts.