Two of the best teams in one of the most competitive classifications in Oklahoma high school football collide on Black Friday afternoon.

Defending Class 4A champion Tuttle is bidding for a repeat. But standing in the Tigers’ way of another trip to Edmond to play for a state title is an undefeated group from the east side of the state, the Black Diamonds of Sallisaw. This highly anticipated 4A semifinal contest takes place in Tulsa at S.E. Williams Stadium on the campus of Booker T. Washington High School.

Watch Tuttle vs. Sallisaw LIVE on the NFHS Network

Tuttle enters Friday’s semifinal at 11-1, with its lone loss coming to Elgin, the team the Tigers beat in last season’s 4A title game but has now moved up to 5A and is currently undefeated. The Tigers have posted nine straight wins since and averaged 45.5 points in their two postseason wins.

Sallisaw comes in at 12-0 on the season. The Black Diamonds finished off a perfect regular season with a dramatic late comeback, beating Poteau 24-21; then winning their two postseason games by 20 and 10 points.

Both teams are also ranked in the Top 10 in the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25 rankings. Tuttle comes in at No. 5, with Sallisaw ranked No. 9.

Friday’s winner advances to next week’s 4A championship game in Edmond, facing the winner of the other semifinal between Broken Bow and Fort Gibson, taking place later on Friday.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Tulsa.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

TUTTLE 0, SALLISAW 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from S.E. Williams Stadium at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, as we’re about to have a highly charged Class 4A semifinal. Defending 4A champion Tuttle takes on the undefeated Black Diamonds of Sallisaw.

ABOUT TUTTLE

Since their loss to Elgin, the Tigers got back on track by posting three straight shutout wins and kept up their momentum. Their closest margin of victory has been 32 points, and they’re coming off a 40-point win against Woodward in the opening round of the 4A playoffs, followed by a 45-12 win against Stilwell in last week’s quarterfinals.

Senior quarterback Parker Madison has completed 70% of his passes, completing 113-of-161 for 1,666 yards and 25 TDs. Another senior, running back Darrius Johnson, has 25 TDs on the ground as well, rushing for 1,770 yards on 250 carries. Senior receiver/defensive back Jordan Lane has caught 52 passes for 823 yards and 10 scores, while also picking off four passes on defense.

ABOUT SALLISAW

The Black Diamonds have accumulated 416 points this season while giving up 193. Two weeks ago, they posted a 41-21 home win against Grove in the opening round of the 4A playoffs; then at home last week, took down Clinton in the quarterfinal round with a 38-28 victory.

Senior quarterback Kase Adams has thrown for 1,587 yards on 134-of-207 passing, along with 15 TDs while leading the Diamonds in rushing with 1,168 yards on 177 carries and 13 scores. Senior running back Kenyan Hill has added 736 yards and 10 TDs, while another senior, Brodi Nickell, is the team’s top receiver, hauling in 33 passes for 357 yards and four TDs.