Vote: Who Was the Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 24-29)

The high school football season in Oklahoma has finally arrived, and Week 0 indeed produced plenty of stellar performances.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the first High School On SI Oklahoma Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 0 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

MORE: Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Beat Goes On For Top-Ranked Bixby With Latest Win Against Owasso

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 6. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Baylor Bond, Dickson

A senior quarterback, Bond completed 21-of-26 passes for 308 yards and six TDs in the Comets’ 55-21 win against Coalgate.

Isaiah “Q” Butcher IV, Bixby

Butcher, a junior quarterback, had a huge night in his debut as a Spartan. He accounted for 239 total yards and four TDs in the Spartans’ 35-27 win at Owasso.

Denymn Friday, Midwest City

Friday, a senior quarterback, was 15-of-22 passing for 298 yards and five TDs in a 44-28 win against El Reno. The funny thing, though, is that Friday’s night came on a Thursday.

Brock Heilmann, Coweta

A senior tailback, Heilmann rushed for 189 yards on 18 carries and found the end zone six times in the Tigers’ 69-21 win against Wagoner.

Greydon Howell, Broken Bow

The Savages’ dynamic senior quarterback and Oklahoma commit delivered a huge performance in his team’s 45-21 win at McAlester. He completed 15-of-25 passes for 273 yards and a TD while rushing for 241 yards on just nine carries with three TDs.

Anthony Hytche, Muskogee

Hytche, a junior running back, had 241 yards on 21 carries, including a 98-yard TD run with nearly four minutes left to break a tie as the Roughers posted a 19-13 win at Springdale (Ark.).

Dane Jensen, Pawhuska

Jensen, a senior linebacker, had four sacks, three quarterback hurries, six tackles for loss and 10 total tackles in the Huskies’ 40-7 win against Fairland.

Price Lusk, Bartlesville

Lusk, a senior receiver/defensive back, caught eight passes for 210 yards and three TDs while picking off a pass on defense.

Easten Powell, Clinton

Powell, a junior quarterback, accounted for 527 yards and five TDs in the Red Tornadoes’ 41-35 win against Chandler. He completed 13-of-21 passes for 209 yards and three TDs and carried 32 times for 318 yards and two more scores.

Michael Rogers, Jay

Rogers, a senior running back/linebacker, rushed for 266 yards and four TDs on 14 carries and caught a 40-yard TD pass in the Bulldogs’ 47-25 win against Locust Grove. He also recorded seven tackles on defense.

Drake Sheffield, Lincoln Christian

A sophomore tailback, Sheffield carried the ball 16 times for 171 yards and had two TDs in the Bulldogs’ 25-13 win at Jones in a matchup between defending state champions.

Daniel Yebit, Yukon

Yebit, a senior defensive back, intercepted two passes and returned them for a combined 172 yards, including a pick-six, in the Millers’ 37-7 win against Putnam City. He also caught a 20-yard TD pass.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.

Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.

Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.