It’s now down to the final four across various classifications in Oklahoma high school football.

There were an abundant assortment of standouts, mainly quarterbacks and running backs along with some others, that played a key part in their respective teams getting the chance to be one victory away from heading to Edmond to play for a gold ball.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 12 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Prince Shelburn of Yukon. The junior running back carried the ball 34 times for 192 yards and a TD while also catching a 7-yard pass for another score in the Millers’ 35-21 win at Norman North in the first round of the Class 6AI playoffs.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Kase Adams, Sallisaw

A senior quarterback, Adams was 17-of-23 passing for 172 yards and two TDs while adding 152 yards rushing on 20 carries and another score in the Black Diamonds’ 38-28 win against Clinton in the 4A quarterfinals. He also orchestrated a 99-yard drive for Sallisaw’s first score on the night.

Creed Barrett, Washington

The Warriors’ junior quarterback completed 17-of-19 passes for 352 yards and two TDs while adding a rushing score in the Warriors’ 55-29 win against Sequoyah-Tahlequah in the 2A-I quarterfinals.

Lucas Boyles, Kiefer

Boyles, a senior running back/defensive back, had eight carries for 105 yards and a TD while on defense had four tackles and returned an interception 82 yards for a score in the Trojans’ 29-15 win at Holland Hall in the 2A-I quarterfinals.

Dalvin Clark Jr., Elgin

Clark, a senior running back, had 107 yards on 15 carries with three TDs as the Owls remained undefeated after a 35-27 win against Bishop Kelley in the 5A quarterfinals.

Logan Hickerson, Cascia Hall

The Commandos’ quarterback was 10-of-16 passing for 187 yards and four TDs in his team’s 38-13 win against Checotah in the 2A-I quarterfinals.

Greydon Howell, Broken Bow

Howell, the Savages’ standout senior quarterback, was 7-of-11 passing for 202 yards and a TD and added 203 yards on 12 carries and three scores in Broken Bow’s 51-49 win at Weatherford in the 4A quarterfinals. He also had four tackles and an interception on defense.

Brian Jones, Bixby

A junior running back, Jones had 110 yards on six carries and two TDs and also broke up a pass on defense in the Spartans’ 57-24 win against Tulsa Union in the 6AI quarterfinals.

Aiden Marquez, Pawnee

A junior running back, Marquez accumulated 226 yards on 41 carries and had four TDs in the Black Bears’ 48-28 win against Wynnewood in the A-I quarterfinals.

Syncere Overton, OKC Bishop McGuinness

A junior running back, Overton tallied 110 yards on 12 carries and scored three TDs as the Fighting Irish downed Guthrie, 38-7, in the 5A quarterfinals.

Cyncere Pekah, Norman

Pekah, a sophomore running back, gained more than 235 yards and scored three TDs, including a 95-yard run, in the Tigers’ 42-40 win at Bartlesville in the 6AII quarterfinals.

Jadon Spicer, Pawhuska

Spicer, a senior quarterback, completed 21-of-36 passes for 348 yards and six TDs, added 45 yards rushing on 11 carries, while on defense had nine tackles, an interception and two pass breakups in the Huskies’ 57-35 win at Mangum in the A-I quarterfinals.

Kace Tautfest, Tonkawa

Tautfest, a senior running back, rushed for more than 100 yards and scored four TDs to lift the Buccaneers to a 52-28 win at Pocola in the A-I quarterfinals.

Noah Torrez, Marlow

Torrez rushed for 250 yards on 35 carries and scored three TDs while passing for another score in the Outlaws’ 35-32 win at Jones in the 3A quarterfinals.

Brody Williams, Piedmont

Williams, a junior running back, had 122 yards on 23 carries and scored three TDs as the Wildcats defeated defending champion Sand Springs, 49-42, in the 6AII quarterfinals.

CJ Wright, Jenks

A junior running back, Wright tallied 299 yards on 18 carries and scored three TDs - all coming in the first half - in the Trojans’ 42-14 win against Yukon in the 6AI quarterfinals.