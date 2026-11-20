Quarterfinal action in the biggest classification in Oklahoma high school football is here.

One team that has made it to the quarterfinal round in Class 6AI has had to endure an unusual stretch of having two weeks off. But Jenks will finally get to return to the field on Friday night as the Trojans take on Yukon.

Watch Yukon at Jenks LIVE on the NFHS Network

The Trojans come into Friday’s playoff at 7-2, and were the District 6AI-2 champions, but due to a scheduling quirk and the fact there were seven teams in the district, Jenks was off in Week 10. Then, by virtue of winning the district and getting the No. 1 playoff seed, the Trojans - ranked No. 7 in this week’s High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25 poll - had a bye from last week’s opening round.

Yukon (7-4) played in last week’s bi-district round, and the Millers broke a four-game losing streak with a 35-21 win against Norman North.

It will be the second time Yukon and Jenks have faced one another this season. On Oct. 23, the Trojans traveled to Yukon and came away with a 50-13 victory. Jenks leads the all-time series 11-0.

The winner of Friday’s matchup advances to take on the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between Tulsa Union and four-time defending 6AI champion Bixby.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Jenks.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

YUKON 0, JENKS 0 1ST QTR.

Refresh for latest

PREGAME

- Live from Allan Trimble Stadium on the campus of Jenks High School, the Trojans return to the field after a two-week absence as they welcome in Yukon in a 6AI quarterfinal matchup.

ABOUT YUKON

The Millers had started the season 6-0, highlighted by a dramatic late-second comeback win against arch-rival Mustang. But they lost a double-digit lead in the second half to fall to Tulsa Union, and it sent Yukon spiraling to four straight defeats before finally returning to the win column in last week’s opening playoff round.

Yukon quarterback Zealand Danielson has thrown for more than 2,500 yards and 22 TDs, while adding nearly 700 yards and 11 scores on the ground. Another player to watch on offense is running back Prince Shelburn, who has 1,435 yards on 237 carries and 24 TDs.

ABOUT JENKS

The Trojans started their season 1-2, but those two losses were by a combined eight points, against Texas power Southlake Carroll and to Bixby. But since then, Jenks has reeled off six straight wins, the latest a 42-14 win against Moore on Oct. 30.

Jenks also has strong quarterback play as Landon Kizzar has completed 136-of-209 passes for 1,873 yards and 14 TDs. Running back CJ Wright, who was part of Lincoln Christian’s state title team before transferring in the offseason, has gained 955 yards on 112 carries and 13 scores.

This will be the 38th consecutive postseason appearance for Jenks. The Trojans have also won their last 26 playoff games at home, a streak that dates back to 2005.