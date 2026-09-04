Fab Five Games to Watch in Oregon for Week 1 of High School Football Season

After last week’s abbreviated Week 0 schedule, the Oregon high school football season kicks off in earnest this week with a full slate of games through the state.

High School On SI will have all the scores you need to keep you up-to-date on the action going on under the Friday night lights, including the matchups involving teams ranked in this week’s Oregon High School Football Top 25 Rankings.

However, from postseason rematches to interstate showdowns with reigning champions, here are five matchups we’re keeping our eye on during Week 1 of the season.

No. 3 Central Catholic at No. 2 West Linn

The Lions have spent all offseason wincing at the memory of the final meaningful play of their 2024 season — fourth down, about 3 inches from the goal line and a potential tying touchdown against the Rams in the final minute of their Class 6A state semifinal, only for the snap to sail over quarterback Sloan Baker’s head, with Central Catholic recovering the loose ball to seal the victory.

The season opener for both teams is West Linn’s chance to avenge that defeat in Anthony Newman’s debut as head coach against the school that gave him his start as a defensive coordinator (2007-19), helping the Rams win three state titles before joining the Lions in 2020. He was part of 6A championship teams at West Linn in 2022 and 2024.

Our pick: West Linn

No. 12 Jesuit at No. 10 Nelson

Another new coach stepping into a big job is Crusaders coach Phil Rombach, who takes over the state’s all-time winningest coach, Ken Potter, who retired last fall with 368 career victories. How much of a new look will Jesuit have as it opens against the Hawks, who led Grants Pass 42-21 midway through the fourth quarter of their Week 0 game before falling 49-48 in overtime?

Our pick: Jesuit

Casteel (AZ) at No. 1 Lake Oswego

The Lakers looked strong in a 34-7 win over Willamette to open their season. Now, the reigning 6A champions will test themselves against the defending Arizona Class 6A champion, who were ranked No. 12 in the preseason High School On SI Arizona Top 25 rankings but lost 35-34 to Red Mountain when Tee Smith’s 1-yard TD run was followed by a blocked PAT kick.

Our pick: Lake Oswego

No. 5 Summit at Bishop Kelly (ID)

Another test for one of Oregon’s top teams sees the Storm, last year’s 5A runner-up, heading to Boise to face Idaho’s reigning 5A champion, which is ranked No. 3 in the most recent High School On SI Mountain West Top 25 after opening its season with a 20-13 win over Aquinas of San Francisco. Two future Big Sky Conference rivals take center stage under center — Summit quarterback Andrew Guthrie and Bishop Kelly’s Jaxson Brady.

Our pick: Bishop Kelly

No. 19 Scappoose vs. No. 22 Cascade Christian

The Indians will make the long drive down Interstate 5 to meet the Challengers — who won the 3A state title (their third in four years) last fall before moving up to 4A this year — just down the road from their Medford campus at Crater High in Central Point. Two of 4A’s best running backs will take the field with Scappoose’s Elijah Greenan Biggs and Cascade Christian’s Bryson Walker.

Our pick: Cascade Christian