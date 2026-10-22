Fab Five: Oregon High School Football Week 8 Games With Predictions

High School On SI Oregon will have all the scores you need to keep you up-to-date on the action going on under the Friday night lights, with a full slate of Week 8 games that includes 10 head-to-head matchups around the state that feature 1-vs-2 in league standings.

We’re highlighting four games pairing teams in this week’s Oregon High School Football Top 25 Rankings, as well as one of the 10 games that will decide a league championship.

No. 4 Tualatin (6-1) at No. 1 Lake Oswego (7-0)

The Lakers will clinch the Three Rivers League’s automatic berth into the 16-team Class 6A state championship bracket with a win over the Timberwolves, whose only loss this season came in Week 5 to West Linn.

The Lakers will need to slow down Tualatin junior RB Iden Rule, who has exploded over the past couple of weeks and is fourth among 6A backs with 924 yards and a 6A-leading 14 touchdowns. To free him, the Wolves will need to block Lakers LB Cash Wilks, a recent University of Idaho commit who is third among 6A defensive players with 69 tackles.

I’m so grateful and blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Idaho! Thank you to my family, Coaches and Teammates for being with me the whole journey!@CoachTFord @CoachStalker @LOLakersFB @wilks_joel @BrandonHuffman @AndrewNemec @VandalFootball pic.twitter.com/LeOJ2dqTXz — Cash Wilks (@CashWilks3) October 1, 2026

Our pick: Lake Oswego

No. 5 Willamette (5-2) at No. 7 Summit (4-2)

Both teams take a break from conference play for a high-profile encounter that will test them just before the postseason. The Wolverines must also keep half an eye ahead on their Week 9 matchup with No. 16 Sheldon that will decide the Southwest Conference title. The Storm return to action after having last week’s game canceled in the wake of the horrific shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School.

Our pick: Summit

No. 8 Mountain View (5-1) at No. 17 Ridgeview (5-1)

Both teams should be safely in the 5A postseason bracket, but bragging rights are on the line as the Ravens look to end a seven-game losing streak in the series, with their only win in 10 all-time matchups coming in 2015. Both teams also were off last week due to the tragic events at Silver Rail, and emotions will be high as Central Oregon recovers.

Our pick: Ridgeview

No. 9 Jesuit (5-2) at Westview (5-2)

The Crusaders have won 30 in a row in this Metro League series and are 31-1 all-time against the Wildcats, who have won only one league title — a shared crown in 2007. However, the hosts are as primed as they ever have been to end Jesuit’s stranglehold over them, led by a high-powered passing attack and one of the state’s best linebackers in senior Cohen Trump (60 tackles).

Our pick: Westview

No. 19 Wilsonville (5-2) at No. 25 Canby (5-2)

The Wildcats need to beat their nearby rivals to set up a showdown with No. 22 Aloha next week for the outright Greater Metro Conference title, while the Cougars must earn their first win in six all-time meetings in the series to have any hope of earning a share of the championship. To do so, they must slow down Wilsonville senior QB Trevor Glos, who threw for 350 yards and six touchdowns last week against Liberty.

Our pick: Wilsonville