How Many Undefeated Oregon High School Football Teams Are Left? An Updated List by Class for Week 8

With three teams falling from the ranks of the unbeaten last week, that leaves 14 teams that remain undefeated heading into Week 8 of the Oregon high school football season.

South Salem (6A), Banks (4A) and Jordan Valley (1A-6) all suffered their first losses of the season in Week 7 but still remained in good position to make the postseason.

Here’s a look at the 14 remaining undefeated teams with two weeks left in the regular season.

6A

Ida B. Wells (7-0)

The Guardians, who moved into the Oregon Top 25 Football State Rankings at No. 23 this week, received a forfeit from Benson to keep pace with Lincoln atop the Portland Interscholastic League standings. The two Southwest Portland teams will meet in Week 9, but first, Wells must get past Grant this week.

The Generals’ only loss this season came in Week 1 to Lincoln, and if they hope to grab a share of the league title, they’ll need to knock off the Guardians at the Grant Bowl.

Lake Oswego (7-0)

The Lakers continue to roll through their schedule, trouncing Tigard 35-0 last week to move within one win of reclaiming the Three Rivers League title. Standing in their way is Tualatin, who they’ll meet this week at Cobb Field.

4A

Cascade (7-0)

The defending state champs also received a forfeit when one of their closest rivals, Stayton, had to cancel due to a rash of injuries that decimated the team. The Cougars also learned last week that Gladstone, their scheduled Week 9 opponent, would also forfeit the contest, meaning they’ll have just one game — this week’s nonleague matchup with McKay — in the three weeks ahead of the playoffs.

Cascade Christian (7-0)

Last year’s 3A champion moved up to 4A this year and hasn’t skipped a beat. The Challengers’ 63-14 victory over Mazama was their sixth out of seven games this year that involved a running clock for reaching a 35-point margin in the second half as they have outscored opponents 358-79 this season. They’ll face Hidden Valley in their home finale this week.

Sweet Home (7-0)

The Huskies not only are trying to finish their first undefeated regular season since 2003, but they’re also playing in the memory of their fallen teammate Mason Torres, who died on Oct. 5 from a brain injury sustained in a JV game. They defeated Cottage Grove 49-12 last week and play host to North Bend on Friday.

3A

Harrisburg (7-0)

The Eagles brought in former University of Oregon and NFL tight end Josh Wilcox as coach this fall, and all they’ve done is start a year 7-0 for the first time since 2013, holding off Kennedy 28-15 for their latest win. They’ll host Newport this week.

Klamath Union (7-0)

The Pelicans ended a 12-year losing streak in the Canal Bowl to crosstown rival Mazama earlier this year and are now 7-0 for the first time since 2004 after beating Creswell 48-0. They travel to Sisters this week.

Vale (7-0)

The Vikings are the only 3A team in the High School On SI Top 25 at No. 15 as they have dominated foes all season, outscoring them 347-65 and defeating McLoughlin 57-7 last week. Their annual rivalry game with Burns is this week that should decide the Eastern Oregon League title.

2A

Culver (7-0)

The Bulldogs defense finally allowed points last week in a 72-42 victory over St. Mary’s (Medford) — they had shut out five opponents and allowed touchdowns on kickoff and fumble returns in their win over defending state champion Lost River in Week 5. Culver hosts Lakeview this week.

Glide (7-0)

The Wildcats held off Myrtle Point 28-22 to maintain their perfect record, with Thomas Viaene throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for another score. They take on Oakland, which is also 3-0 in league play, this week.

Heppner (7-0)

The Mustangs have been on a mission to win the state title after falling short in the championship game to Lost River last fall. They’ve battered opponents at a 390-48 clip, beating Weston-McEwen 78-0 last week, with Riverside on tap this week.

Lowell (7-0)

The Devils downed Toledo 58-28 and now head to Waldport this week in a game that should decide the league champion.

1A-8

Adrian (7-0)

The two-time defending state champion Antelopes extended their winning streak to 31 games — sixth all-time among eight-player teams in state history — with a 52-14 victory over Prairie City/Burnt River behind 203 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Kash Morford. Adrian hosts Crane this week.

1A-6

Elkton (7-0)

Jordan Valley’s loss leaves the Elks as the division’s last remaining unbeaten after they erased a 30-29 halftime deficit to defeat Powers 30-29. They’ll travel to North Lake this week.