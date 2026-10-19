Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 19, 2026)

One top-five team survived an upset bid, while another lost in a matchup of Top 15 teams to shake up this week’s Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

No. 2 Nelson needed some last-minute heroics to get past Central Catholic 20-19 in a Mt. Hood Conference thriller.

Meanwhile, Dallas knocked off Silverton 17-14 to move up five spots to No. 10 while knocking the Foxes down to No. 11 as the top of the 5A Mid-Willamette Conference standings turned into a three-team merry-go-round including No. 13 West Albany.

Two teams dropped out of the rankings this week, with Grants Pass and South Salem falling out to make way for Aloha (No. 22) and Ida B. Wells (No. 23).

Here are this week’s Oregon Top 25 Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: Preseason | Wk0 | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6

Last week: 1 | Def. Tigard 35-0

Ryder Lemm threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns while running for another score, and the Lakers forced six turnovers while holding the Tigers to 198 total yards.

Next week: vs. No. 4 Tualatin

Last week: 2 | Def. Central Catholic 20-19

Kevin Cohen ran for two second-half touchdowns, and Asa Kirkland blocked a potential game-tying PAT kick to help the Hawks escape an upset bid by the Rams.

Next week: vs. Sprague

Last week: 4 | Def. No. 20 Lakeridge 31-0

Sloan Baker tossed four touchdown passes and kicked a 42-yard field goal as the Lions rebounded from a Week 6 loss to Lake Oswego.

Next week: vs. Tigard

Last week: 5 | Def. Oregon City 42-0

Iden Rule had 220 total yards and scored two touchdowns to lead the Timberwolves.

Next week: at No. 1 Lake Oswego

Last week: 6 | Def. then-No. 22 Grants Pass 35-10

Conner Harvey ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and even Montana State-bound 275-pound defensive lineman Tripp Johansen got into the end zone with his first career rushing touchdown.

Next week: at No. 7 Summit

Last week: 7 | Def. Stayton by forfeit

The Eagles forfeited the game mid-week due to injuries ravaging the program.

Next week: vs. McKay

Last week: 8 | Game canceled

All football games in the Bend-La Pine School District were canceled in the wake of the Silver Rail Elementary School shooting.

Next week: vs. No. 5 Willamette

Last week: 9 | Game canceled

The Cougars, like Summit, are part of the Bend-La Pine School District.

Next week: at No. 17 Ridgeview

Last week: 10 | Def. Beaverton 42-0

Jack Wilson was 11-for-11 passing for 248 yards and a career-best five touchdowns for the Crusaders.

Next week: at Westview

Last week: 15 | Def. No. 10 Silverton 17-14

The Dragons held Silverton to 135 total yards, and Aidan Galusha blocked a potential game-tying field goal with 17 seconds left to earn their first win over the Foxes since 2016.

Next week: at Corvallis

Last week: 3 | Lost to No. 11 Dallas 17-14

Ryder Vandeweghe’s 67-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 3:45 left brought the Foxes within 17-14, and after they forced a punt, they worked to within field goal range before coming up short.

Next week: vs. Crescent Valley

Last week: 11 | Def. North Eugene 49-13

The Colts won their fifth straight heading into their bye week.

Next week: Idle

Last week: 14 | Idle

The Bulldogs needed a week off after bruising back-to-back games with Dallas and Silverton.

Next week: vs. Lebanon

Last week: 13 | Def. Mazama 63-14

Jacoby Gettman threw for 345 yards and six touchdowns as the Challengers romped to victory.

Next week: vs. Hidden Valley

Last week: 16 | Def. McLoughlin 57-7

Eight different players found the end zone in the first half as the Vikings built a 57-0 halftime lead.

Next week: vs. Burns

Last week: 18 | Def. South Medford 38-7

Junior RB Cody Hall ran for a career-high 164 yards and four touchdowns for the Irish.

Next week: at North Medford

Last week: 19 | Game canceled

The Ravens were to have played Bend.

Next week: vs. No. 8 Mountain View

Last week: 20 | Def. No. 24 Banks 34-13

Elijah Greenan Biggs carried the ball a career-high 32 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and Will Kessi ran for two TDs and threw for a third score as the Indians ended Banks’ 48-game regular-season winning streak.

Next week: Idle

Last week: 23 | Def. Liberty 47-28

Trevor Glos threw for 350 yards and five touchdowns while running for another score, and Brock Taylor made four tackles for loss among his game-high 20 tackles.

Next week: at No. 25 Canby

Last week: 12 | Lost to No. 3 West Linn 31-0

The Pacers have lost back-to-back games in Three Rivers League play and finish with road games at Oregon City and No. 1 Lake Oswego.

Next week: at Oregon City

Last week: 25 | Def. Franklin 47-0

Antayus Wilkins had his fourth game of 200-plus rushing yards this season, going for 212 and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Next week: at Benson

Last week: Not ranked | Def. No. 25 Canby 31-28 (OT)

Rafael Sanchez Rojas’ 40-yard field goal gave the Warriors the lead in overtime, and Landon Blanchet sealed the victory with an interception on Canby’s possession as Aloha rallied from a 28-14 deficit.

Next week: vs. Hillsboro

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Benson by forfeit

The Guardians received a forfeit from the Astros, who revived their varsity program this fall.

Next week: at Grant

Last week: 17 | Lost to No. 18 Scappoose 34-13

The Braves forged a 13-13 tie just before halftime but could only muster 167 total yards on the night.

Next week: vs. Seaside

Last week: 21 | Lost to No. 22 Aloha 31-28 (OT)

The Cougars couldn’t hold on to a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter.

Next week: vs. No. 19 Wilsonville

–

Dropped Out

No. 22 Grants Pass

No. 24 South Salem

Under Consideration

Central Catholic

Century

Estacada

Henley

Sherwood

Sprague

Sweet Home

Westview