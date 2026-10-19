Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 19, 2026)
One top-five team survived an upset bid, while another lost in a matchup of Top 15 teams to shake up this week’s Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.
No. 2 Nelson needed some last-minute heroics to get past Central Catholic 20-19 in a Mt. Hood Conference thriller.
Meanwhile, Dallas knocked off Silverton 17-14 to move up five spots to No. 10 while knocking the Foxes down to No. 11 as the top of the 5A Mid-Willamette Conference standings turned into a three-team merry-go-round including No. 13 West Albany.
Two teams dropped out of the rankings this week, with Grants Pass and South Salem falling out to make way for Aloha (No. 22) and Ida B. Wells (No. 23).
Here are this week’s Oregon Top 25 Football State Rankings.
PREVIOUS WEEKS: Preseason | Wk0 | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6
1. Lake Oswego (7-0)
Last week: 1 | Def. Tigard 35-0
Ryder Lemm threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns while running for another score, and the Lakers forced six turnovers while holding the Tigers to 198 total yards.
Next week: vs. No. 4 Tualatin
2. Nelson (6-1)
Last week: 2 | Def. Central Catholic 20-19
Kevin Cohen ran for two second-half touchdowns, and Asa Kirkland blocked a potential game-tying PAT kick to help the Hawks escape an upset bid by the Rams.
Next week: vs. Sprague
3. West Linn (5-2)
Last week: 4 | Def. No. 20 Lakeridge 31-0
Sloan Baker tossed four touchdown passes and kicked a 42-yard field goal as the Lions rebounded from a Week 6 loss to Lake Oswego.
Next week: vs. Tigard
4. Tualatin (6-1)
Last week: 5 | Def. Oregon City 42-0
Iden Rule had 220 total yards and scored two touchdowns to lead the Timberwolves.
Next week: at No. 1 Lake Oswego
5. Willamette (5-2)
Last week: 6 | Def. then-No. 22 Grants Pass 35-10
Conner Harvey ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and even Montana State-bound 275-pound defensive lineman Tripp Johansen got into the end zone with his first career rushing touchdown.
Next week: at No. 7 Summit
6. Cascade (7-0)
Last week: 7 | Def. Stayton by forfeit
The Eagles forfeited the game mid-week due to injuries ravaging the program.
Next week: vs. McKay
7. Summit (4-2)
Last week: 8 | Game canceled
All football games in the Bend-La Pine School District were canceled in the wake of the Silver Rail Elementary School shooting.
Next week: vs. No. 5 Willamette
8. Mountain View (5-1)
Last week: 9 | Game canceled
The Cougars, like Summit, are part of the Bend-La Pine School District.
Next week: at No. 17 Ridgeview
9. Jesuit (5-2)
Last week: 10 | Def. Beaverton 42-0
Jack Wilson was 11-for-11 passing for 248 yards and a career-best five touchdowns for the Crusaders.
Next week: at Westview
10. Dallas (6-1)
Last week: 15 | Def. No. 10 Silverton 17-14
The Dragons held Silverton to 135 total yards, and Aidan Galusha blocked a potential game-tying field goal with 17 seconds left to earn their first win over the Foxes since 2016.
Next week: at Corvallis
11. Silverton (5-2)
Last week: 3 | Lost to No. 11 Dallas 17-14
Ryder Vandeweghe’s 67-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 3:45 left brought the Foxes within 17-14, and after they forced a punt, they worked to within field goal range before coming up short.
Next week: vs. Crescent Valley
12. Thurston (6-1)
Last week: 11 | Def. North Eugene 49-13
The Colts won their fifth straight heading into their bye week.
Next week: Idle
13. West Albany (5-2)
Last week: 14 | Idle
The Bulldogs needed a week off after bruising back-to-back games with Dallas and Silverton.
Next week: vs. Lebanon
14. Cascade Christian (7-0)
Last week: 13 | Def. Mazama 63-14
Jacoby Gettman threw for 345 yards and six touchdowns as the Challengers romped to victory.
Next week: vs. Hidden Valley
15. Vale (7-0)
Last week: 16 | Def. McLoughlin 57-7
Eight different players found the end zone in the first half as the Vikings built a 57-0 halftime lead.
Next week: vs. Burns
16. Sheldon (6-1)
Last week: 18 | Def. South Medford 38-7
Junior RB Cody Hall ran for a career-high 164 yards and four touchdowns for the Irish.
Next week: at North Medford
17. Ridgeview (5-1)
Last week: 19 | Game canceled
The Ravens were to have played Bend.
Next week: vs. No. 8 Mountain View
18. Scappoose (7-1)
Last week: 20 | Def. No. 24 Banks 34-13
Elijah Greenan Biggs carried the ball a career-high 32 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and Will Kessi ran for two TDs and threw for a third score as the Indians ended Banks’ 48-game regular-season winning streak.
Next week: Idle
19. Wilsonville (5-2)
Last week: 23 | Def. Liberty 47-28
Trevor Glos threw for 350 yards and five touchdowns while running for another score, and Brock Taylor made four tackles for loss among his game-high 20 tackles.
Next week: at No. 25 Canby
20. Lakeridge (4-3)
Last week: 12 | Lost to No. 3 West Linn 31-0
The Pacers have lost back-to-back games in Three Rivers League play and finish with road games at Oregon City and No. 1 Lake Oswego.
Next week: at Oregon City
21. Lincoln (6-1)
Last week: 25 | Def. Franklin 47-0
Antayus Wilkins had his fourth game of 200-plus rushing yards this season, going for 212 and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Next week: at Benson
22. Aloha (6-1)
Last week: Not ranked | Def. No. 25 Canby 31-28 (OT)
Rafael Sanchez Rojas’ 40-yard field goal gave the Warriors the lead in overtime, and Landon Blanchet sealed the victory with an interception on Canby’s possession as Aloha rallied from a 28-14 deficit.
Next week: vs. Hillsboro
23. Ida B. Wells (7-0)
Last week: Not ranked | Def. Benson by forfeit
The Guardians received a forfeit from the Astros, who revived their varsity program this fall.
Next week: at Grant
24. Banks (6-1)
Last week: 17 | Lost to No. 18 Scappoose 34-13
The Braves forged a 13-13 tie just before halftime but could only muster 167 total yards on the night.
Next week: vs. Seaside
25. Canby (5-2)
Last week: 21 | Lost to No. 22 Aloha 31-28 (OT)
The Cougars couldn’t hold on to a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter.
Next week: vs. No. 19 Wilsonville
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Dropped Out
No. 22 Grants Pass
No. 24 South Salem
Under Consideration
Central Catholic
Century
Estacada
Henley
Sherwood
Sprague
Sweet Home
Westview
René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.