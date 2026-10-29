Fab Five: Oregon High School Football Week 9 Games With Predictions

High School On SI Oregon will have all the scores you need to keep you up-to-date on the action going on under the Friday night lights, with a full slate of Week 9 games that will determine the final brackets for the postseason that kicks off next week.

We’re highlighting four games matching teams that are in this week’s Oregon High School Football Top 25 Rankings, as well as another of the head-to-head matchups around the state that will decide an outright conference champion.

No. 4 Willamette (6-2) at No. 21 Sheldon (6-2)

The Irish suffered a bump in their road to a potential outright Southwest Conference title when North Medford upset them last week. Now, they must beat the Wolverines to earn a share of the championship — and assuming the Black Tornado win the Black and Blue Bowl against crosstown rival South Medford, it will be a three-way split that the OSAA rankings will determine who gets the No. 1 seed and the automatic home game in the first round of the 6A playoffs.

Willamette has won six in a row and edged No. 8 Summit last week in a nonconference tilt. The Wolverines have leaned on their run game the past couple of weeks, amassing 601 yards on 83 carries against Grants Pass and Summit, with senior Conner Harvey leading the way with 246 yards and four touchdowns.

Our pick: Willamette

No. 22 Aloha (7-1) at No. 17 Wilsonville (6-2)

Three years ago, the Warriors were mired in a three-season winless streak. Now, here they are, playing one of the blue bloods of 5A football for the Greater Metro Conference title. Both teams rely on their passing games to set up the run, with Aloha senior Jason Kwasnick throwing for 1,586 yards and 23 touchdowns compared to Wilsonville senior Trevor Glos’ 2,187 yards and 32 TDs.

But the Wildcats have faced plenty of upstarts during a stretch in which they’ve lost only one league game (to Silverton in 2024) over the past decade. They understand the pressure and the stakes, and that experience will make the difference in what should be a close game.

Our pick: Wilsonville

No. 18 Lakeridge (5-3) at No. 1 Lake Oswego (8-0)

The Pacers have sprung a few surprises in the Battle of the Lake over the years, beating the Lakers in 2022 when they had a 2-6 record. Junior QB Carson Pickens broke the school record for passing yards in a game last week and will be a handful for the Lake Oswego secondary, but the Lakers offense should have too much balance for the Pacers to handle even if senior RB/S Cole Callahan sits another week.

🚨 🚨 ** New Single Game Passing Record at Lakeridge High School ** 🚨 🚨 @CarsonPickens1 Carson Pickens has just broke the single game passing record at Lakeridge high school 🏈 🏈



35-48 73%



440 Yards and 3td



Go Pacers! pic.twitter.com/sHyMlSEMEd — Lakeridge Football (@GoPacerFootball) October 24, 2026

Our pick: Lake Oswego

No. 19 Lincoln (7-1) at No. 20 Ida B. Wells (8-0)

The Battle of the Birds rarely has the stakes riding on it that are up for grabs — the Portland Interscholastic League title and a home game in the 6A playoffs. Considering no PIL team has won a game in the championship bracket since 2017, having home-field advantage could be a significant edge.

Both teams use a unique offense — the Cardinals go with the single wing that features junior Antayus Wilkins, who has already broken the school’s single-season record with 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns on 135 carries, while the Guardians run a customized version of the power-T that led them to back-to-back PIL titles in 2023-24.

Our pick: Lincoln

Pleasant Hill (6-2) at Klamath Union (8-0)

The Pelicans have been one of the best turnaround stories in the state this fall. They went 3-6 a year ago and haven’t finished above .500 since 2018. Now, they have a chance to win their first league title since 1975 and complete the first undefeated regular season since they went 4-0-4 in 1939.

Standing in their way are the Billies, who shared the Mountain Valley title a year ago and will be going for their first outright championship since 2001.

Our pick: Klamath Union