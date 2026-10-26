Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 26 2026)

Following Sweet Home’s 48-20 victory over North Bend on Friday that secured a share of the Class 4A Special District 3 championship, coach Ryan Adams shared a message to a community still grieving the tragic loss of teammate Mason Flores earlier this month.

“We have had a lot of hurt the last few weeks, and this really just helps the healing process for our kiddos,” he said.

The Huskies improved to 8-0 with the win, and they entered this week’s Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings, taking the place of Canby after the Cougars suffered their second consecutive loss.

Lake Oswego remained atop the rankings, but there was slight shuffling of the top 10 after the Lakers defeated Tualatin and Willamette held off Summit in two matchups that paired top-10 opponents.

Here are this week’s Oregon Top 25 Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: Preseason | Wk0 | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7

Last week: 1 | Def. No. 5 Tualatin 42-23

Ryder Lemm was 18-of-24 passing for 338 yards and four touchdowns while running for 47 yards and two scores for the Lakers, who trailed 23-21 at halftime.

Next week: vs. No. 18 Lakeridge

Last week: 2 | Def. Sprague 49-14

Braylon Gaines tossed four first-half touchdown passes as the Hawks stepped out of Mt. Hood Conference play.

Next week: vs. Clackamas

Last week: 3 | Def. Tigard 51-11

The Lions broke the game open in the second half after Tigard got within 21-11 late in the second quarter.

Next week: at Oregon City

Last week: 5 | Def. No. 8 Summit 21-20

Conner Harvey ran for two touchdowns as the Wolverines traveled to Central Oregon and pulled out a big nonconference win.

Next week: at No. 21 Sheldon

Last week: 4 | Lost to No. 1 Lake Oswego 42-23

The Timberwolves couldn’t get the offense untracked in the second half and will look to build momentum for the playoffs in their annual rivalry game against Tigard.

Next week: vs. Tigard

Last week: 6 | Def. McKay 77-0

Unless the Cougars fill the gap created by Gladstone forfeiting its Week 9 game, they’ll have only one game over a three-week stretch heading into the postseason.

Next week: Idle

Last week: 9 | Def. Westview 21-14

Luke Ortner ran for two second-half touchdowns as the Crusaders erased a 14-7 halftime deficit and clinched a share of their 12th Metro League title in 13 years.

Next week: vs. Sunset

Last week: 7 | Lost to No. 4 Willamette 21-20

For the second time this season, the Storm missed on a two-point conversion in the final minute after rallying from a double-digit deficit against a top-five opponent.

Next week: at Caldera

Last week: 8 | Def. No. 23 Ridgeview 28-12

Ryder Carpenter ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns, and Krew Harrison had two of the Cougars’ four interceptions of Jordan Rodriguez as they clinched a 5A playoff spot.

Next week: at Bend

Last week: 10 | Def. Corvallis 50-18

The Dragons didn’t suffer a letdown from their big win a week earlier against Silverton.

Next week: vs. Crescent Valley

Last week: 11 | Def. Crescent Valley 41-6

Quenton Lake threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns as the Foxes built a 35-0 halftime lead.

Next week: vs. Corvallis

Last week: 12 | Idle

The Colts were supposed to play South Eugene this week until the Axe canceled their varsity season.

Next week: vs. Roseburg

Last week: 13 | Def. Lebanon 27-12

Beau Harvey ran for 137 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs were victorious in their return from their bye week.

Next week: at South Albany

Last week: 14 | Def. Hidden Valley 66-0

Jacoby Gettman threw for four touchdowns, and Bryson Walker ran for four touchdowns as the Challengers wrapped up a share of the Big Sky Conference title.

Next week: at North Valley

Last week: 15 | Def. Burns 42-0

Cal Johnson threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 148 yards and three scores as the Vikings romped past their Southeast Oregon rivals.

Next week: vs. Umatilla

Last week: 18 | Idle

The Indians had the week off.

Next week: at Woodburn

Last week: 19 | Def. then-No. 25 Canby 35-21

Trevor Glos was 21-of-30 for 284 yards and three touchdowns, tossing scoring passes of 24 and 36 yards to Cavan Rogers.

Next week: vs. No. 21 Aloha

Last week: 20 | Def. Oregon City 34-33

Colby Owen’s 1-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes lifted the Pacers to victory on a night when junior Carson Pickens broke the school single-game passing record, going 35-of-48 for 440 yards and three touchdowns.

Next week: at No. 1 Lake Oswego

Last week: 21 | Def. Benson by forfeit

The Cardinals will enter the de facto PIL title game fresh.

Next week: at No. 20 Ida B. Wells

Last week: 23 | Def. Grant 34-28

The Guardians ran for 513 yards, including 227 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries from Lucius Coon, to hold off the Generals late.

Next week: vs. No. 19 Lincoln

Last week: 16 | Lost to North Medford 27-16

The Irish might have been caught looking ahead to a potential Southwest Conference title tilt with Willamette as Samson-Taylor Vaelua gashed them for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.

Next week: vs. No. 4 Willamette

Last week: 22 | Def. Hillsboro 49-14

Jason Kwasnick threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns as the Warriors set up a showdown with Wilsonville for the Greater Metro Conference crown.

Next week: at No. 17 Wilsonville

Last week: 17 | Lost to No. 9 Mountain View 28-12

The Ravens actually outgained the Cougars 394-345 but were undone by four turnovers in falling behind 21-3 at halftime.

Next week: vs. Redmond

Last week: 24 | Def. Seaside 48-0

Nate Lyda threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score, and Jaic Lamb scored three touchdowns for the Braves.

Next week: at Taft

Last week: Not ranked | Def. North Bend 48-20

Behind three rushing touchdowns from Sam Barringer, the Huskies clinched a share of their first league title since 2014.

Next week: at South Umpqua

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Dropped Out

No. 25 Canby

Under Consideration

Central Catholic

Century

Estacada

Grants Pass

Henley

South Salem

Westview