Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – September 7, 2026

We’re only two weeks into the high school football season in Oregon, and already, the Three Rivers League is flexing its collective muscles.

Defending 6A champion Lake Oswego rallied to win a matchup of 2025 state champions against Casteel of Arizona and maintain its spot atop the High School On SI Oregon Top 25 football rankings.

However, its rival down Highway 43 in West Linn made its case to be No. 1 with an emphatic 45-20 victory over Central Catholic, avenging its semifinal loss to the Rams in last year’s playoffs in Anthony Newman’s head coaching debut.

And don’t look now, but Tualatin has climbed to No. 3 after improving to 2-0 by defeating Sherwood on the road, giving what some fans like to call “the SEC of Oregon high school football” the top three spots in this week’s rankings.

Central Catholic dropped to No. 4 with the loss, but with the Rams traveling to Lake Oswego this week for a rematch of last year’s 6A championship game, they have a chance to quickly move back up the rankings.

Here are this week’s High School On SI Oregon high school football Top 25 rankings:

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | WK 1 | WK 2 |

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Casteel (Ariz.), 27-20

The Lakers rallied in the second half to erase a 17-7 deficit and pick up an impressive win against the reigning Arizona 6A champion.

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Defeated No. 4 Central Catholic, 45-20

The Lions gashed a bigger Rams defensive front for 361 rushing yards, with junior Cohen Bissell accounting for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

Previous rank: No. 4

Last week: Defeated No. 18 Sherwood, 35-14

The Timberwolves followed up their strong second-half performance against Mountainside in Week 0 with a solid win against the Bowmen.

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: Lost to No. 2 West Linn, 45-20

The Rams committed 20 penalties and ran for just six yards in the first half and 49 until a final drive against the Lions’ second-stringers.

Previous rank: No. 5

Last week: Lost to Bishop Kelly (Idaho), 28-26

The Storm battled the Idaho 5A champions to the end at the Northwest Shootout in Boise before getting stopped at the goal line on a two-point conversion try with 1:38 to play.

Previous rank: No. 9

Last week: Defeated No. 10 Willamette, 33-12

What a difference a week makes. The Foxes rebounded from a 37-7 loss to Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) to trounce the Wolverines, with junior Keysean Davis rushing for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Previous rank: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Westview, 28-7

The Cavemen leaned on their defense with senior quarterback Jordan Rossetta sidelined by a shoulder injury, holding the Wildcats to 196 total yards and forcing two turnovers.

Previous rank: No. 10

Last week: Defeated No. 16 Jesuit, 38-0

The Hawks bounced back from their overtime loss at Grants Pass by smashing the Crusaders behind a big night from senior quarterback Braylon Gaines, who went 15-of-21 for 260 yards and five touchdowns.

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated Barlow, 48-21

The Pioneers’ return to the 5A ranks opened with a bang as they built a 35-7 halftime lead on their former Mt. Hood Conference rival.

Previous rank: No. 6

Last week: Lost to No. 6 Silverton, 33-12

The Wolverines couldn’t get the bounce-back they wanted against the defending 5A champions.

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Defeated Crescent Valley, 49-0

The Cougars jumped out to a 28-0 lead after one quarter.

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated North Medford, 24-17

Ryder Carpenter’s 1-yard touchdown run capped a five-minute drive in the final two minutes to break a 17-17 tie.

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Defeated Milwaukie, 56-28

Luke Brainard returned a fumble 27 yards for the opening touchdown, and Trevor Glos threw for 265 yards and five touchdowns.

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Defeated Central, 45-12

The Dragons won the Battle of Polk County.

Previous rank: No. 7

Last week: Lost to West Albany, 31-8

The Colts will look to rebound against Churchill this week.

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Lost to No. 8 Nelson, 38-0

The Crusaders managed just 105 total yards and eight first downs.

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week: Defeated Newberg, 37-0

Carson Pickens connected on two second-quarter touchdown passes to help the Pacers build a 30-0 halftime lead.

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Tualatin, 35-14

The Bowmen couldn’t overcome three turnovers in a season-opening defeat.

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: Defeated Siuslaw, 57-8

The Vikings held Siuslaw to 165 total yards — a total junior quarterback Cal Johnson surpassed himself with 103 passing yards and 67 rushing yards while accounting for five touchdowns.

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: Defeated Pendleton, 35-0

Jaic Lamb ran for a career-high 129 yards and three touchdowns.

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Defeated No. 25 Scappoose, 35-7

Sophomore Jacoby Gettman, a first-year starting quarterback, threw for 254 yards, and all-state senior running back Bryson Walker ran for four touchdowns in the reigning 3A champion’s first game as a 4A program.

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: Defeated Hood River Valley, 35-25

The Cougars are 2-0 for the first time in 17 years as Brody Joyce tossed three touchdown passes.

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: Defeated Crater, 37-0

Jordan Rodriguez’s second career start at quarterback was more of the same — 12-of-16 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: Defeated Grant, 28-7

The Cardinals got a leg up in the PIL championship race by beating the Generals. Next up is a road test at Lakeridge.

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Lost to No. 21 Cascade Christian, 35-7

The Indians couldn’t get their running game going, with all-state senior running back Elijah Greenan Biggs held to 29 yards on five carries.

Dropped Out

None

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Under Consideration

Henley

Mountainside

Oregon City

Sheldon

Sprague

West Albany