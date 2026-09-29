Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 28, 2026)

The top half of this week’s High School On SI Pennsylvania Top 25 Football State Rankings saw no movement as the state’s best teams showed why they belong in the upper echelon of the rankings.

However, one of the best games of the weekend led to some churn in the bottom half of the rankings. Central Bucks West took on North Penn in a Suburban One League National Conference barnburner, and when the dust finally settled, the Bucks survived with a 28-26 win that moved them up two spots to No. 19 while dropping the Knights to No. 25.

While North Penn clung to a spot in the Top 25, two teams fell out with losses this week — Cardinal O’Hara and West Chester Bayard Rustin.

Taking their spots are a pair of unbeaten teams — Penn-Trafford and North Pocono.

Here are this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5

1. Central Catholic (5-0)

Last week: 1 | Def. Seneca Valley 62-0

Illinois commit QB Owen Harrick played only in the first half, going 10-of-13 for 230 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings led 55-0 at halftime.

Next up: at Mt. Lebanon, Oct. 2

2. Harrisburg (5-0)

Last week: 2 | Def. Altoona 40-20

Senior RB Princeton Dent ran for 125 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries as the Cougars erased an early 10-0 deficit and overcame 14 penalties for 110 yards.

Next up: vs. Carlisle, Oct. 3

3. State College (5-0)

Last week: 3 | Def. Cedar Cliff 44-0

Senior WR AJ Fry took a short pass 59 yards to the end zone on the game’s first play from scrimmage, setting the tone in the Little Lions’ victory.

Next up: at Cumberland Valley, Oct. 2

4. St. Joseph’s Prep (2-1)

Last week: 4 | Idle

The Eagles kick off Catholic League Red Division play against Cardinal O’Hara.

Next up: at Cardinal O’Hara, Oct. 2

5. Imhotep Charter (4-1)

Last week: 5 | Def. Abraham Lincoln 54-14

A year ago, the Railsplitters ended Imhotep’s 35-game Public League winning streak. The Panthers got their revenge with a dominant performance led by 4-star DE Tristan Alexander, who had four sacks and two fumble recoveries, including a 94-yard return for a touchdown.

Next up: vs. George Washington, Oct. 3

6. Pine-Richland (4-1)

Last week: 6 | Def. North Allegheny 40-7

Kieman Cassidy ran for two touchdowns, and 3-star prospect Landon Brown kicked four field goals to lead the Rams to victory.

Next up: at Moon Area, Oct. 2

7. Upper St. Clair (5-0)

Last week: 7 | Def. No. 23 South Fayette 31-7

The 5A Panthers finally wore down the 4A Lions in the fourth quarter, scoring three rushing touchdowns in a span of 4 ½ minutes to break open a 10-7 game.

Next up: vs. Peters Township, Oct. 2

8. Bishop McDevitt (4-1)

Last week: 8 | Def. Cumberland Valley 20-0

Kaedyn Walker ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and the Crusaders posted their third shutout in their past four games.

Next up: at Central Dauphin, Oct. 2

9. Southern Lehigh (5-0)

Last week: 9 | Def. Leighton 35-0

That’s back-to-back shutouts for the Spartans, this time against the previously unbeaten Indians, while Colton Sams tossed three touchdown passes.

Next up: at Saucon Valley, Oct. 2

10. Roman Catholic (2-2)

Last week: 10 | Idle

The Cahillite had the week off before kicking off Catholic League play.

Next up: at Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic, Oct. 2

11. Malvern Prep (2-2)

Last week: 11 | Def. Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD) 37-6

The Friars lost the shutout on the game’s final play against the No. 7 team in the High School On SI Maryland Top 25 rankings, while the first half was all about Julius Riddick, who ran for touchdowns of 45, 7 and 4 yards as they built a 28-0 halftime lead.

Next up: at Gonzaga (DC), Oct. 2

12. Chester (5-0)

Last week: 12 | Def. Dunbar by forfeit

The Clippers’ game ended in a forfeit.

Next up: at Interboro, Oct. 2

13. Springfield (5-0)

Last week: 13 | Def. Upper Darby 43-0

The Cougars have shut out their last three opponents and outscored teams 186-10 this season, with TJ Valletti rushing for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in three quarters against the Royals.

Next up: at Harriton, Oct. 2

14. Shamokin Area (5-0)

Last week: 14 | Def. Central Mountain 55-0

The Indians led 49-0 at halftime, allowing the Wildcats minus-4 yards of total offense in the first half and 78 for the game.

Next up: vs. Selinsgrove, Oct. 2

15. Parkland (4-1)

Last week: 16 | Def. Northampton 35-0

The Trojans exploded for 28 second-quarter points, with backup RB Tycen Norman taking over for an injured TJ Lawrence and scoring three of his four touchdowns during that stretch.

Next up: vs. William Allen, Oct. 1

16. Episcopal Academy (3-1)

Last week: 17 | Def. Long Island Lutheran 38-12

A’ahzere Lucas ran for three touchdowns to help the Churchmen build a 31-6 after three quarters.

Next up: at Archbishop Carroll, Oct. 2

17. Pennridge (5-0)

Last week: 19 | Def. Central Bucks East 26-7

Junior QB Aiden Tetkowski threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Rams erased an early 7-0 deficit.

Next up: vs. Pennsbury, Oct. 2

18. La Salle College (2-3)

Last week: 20 | Def. Salesianum (DE) 28-10

The Explorers picked up their biggest win of the season, handing the Sallies — last year’s Delaware 3A runner-up — their first loss of the season as Bryce Hanton ran for two touchdowns and Evan Pettine caught two touchdown passes.

Next up: vs. Father Judge, Oct. 3

19. Central Bucks West (4-1)

Last week: 21 | Def. No. 25 North Penn 28-26

The Bucks rebounded from their first loss of the season by rallying from a 20-7 halftime deficit, then stopping a potential game-tying two-point conversion in the final seconds when Louie Cipollo intercepted the pass in the end zone.

Louie Cipollo intercepts the 2- point conversion and seals the GAME for CB West. CB West 28, North Penn 26. @PaFootballNews @louie_cipollo @westcbfootball @SOLsports pic.twitter.com/g1eLxDT5UR — Gardner Buchanan (@GardnerBMedia) September 26, 2026

Next up: at Abington, Oct. 2

20. Twin Valley (5-0)

Last week: 22 | Def. Garden Spot 42-6

The Raiders held Garden Spot to 84 total yards and intercepted Spartans QB Isaiah Lapp twice.

Next up: vs. Fleetwood, Oct. 2

21. Penn-Trafford (5-0)

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Connellsville 64-0

The Warriors did not allow a first down, and Nick Ponko caught a touchdown pass, returned a punt for a touchdown and had an interception.

Next up: vs. Penn Hills, Oct. 2

22. South Fayette (4-1)

Last week: 18 | Lost to No. 7 Upper St. Clair 31-7

The Lions couldn’t get their offense going while holding injured QB Braeden Plasko out with conference play starting next week, managing only 80 total yards.

Next up: vs. Chartiers Valley, Oct. 2

23. Downingtown East (4-0)

Last week: 24 | Def. Oxford 49-0

The Whippets tuned up for the start of Ches-Mont North play and a matchup with 4-1 Bishop Shanahan by posting their first shutout since last October.

Next up: at Bishop Shanahan, Oct. 2

24. North Pocono (5-0)

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Abington Heights 21-0

The Trojans controlled the ball for over 29 ½ minutes and ran for 230 yards, including 82 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries by senior Jayden Taylor and two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Chase Zimmerman.

Next up: at Wilkes-Barre Career & Technical Center, Oct. 2

25. North Penn (3-2)

Last week: 15 | Lost to No. 19 Central Bucks West 28-26

The Knights led 20-7 at halftime, gave up 21 straight points to fall behind 28-20 with two minutes left, only to march downfield and find the end zone on London Evans’ 12-yard pass to Duke Horgan before being denied on the two-point conversion.

Next up: vs. Neshaminy, Oct. 2

Dropped Out

No. 23 Cardinal O’Hara

No. 25. West Chester Bayard Rustin

Under Consideration

Hopewell

Plymouth-Whitemarsh

Solanco

Southern Columbia

Thomas Jefferson

West York

Wilson (West Lawn)