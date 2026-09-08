Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 7, 2026)

Pittsburgh Central Catholic remained atop this week’s High School On SI Pennsylvania Top 25 Football State Rankings after the Vikings thrashed Woodland Hills 45-0.

However, right on their heels is St. Joseph’s Prep following the Hawks’ 31-23 victory over Tennessee power Brentwood Academy in one of MaxPreps’ featured games of the week.

Central Catholic takes on 5A No. 1 Pine-Richland in one of the marquee early-season matchups of the year.

Here are this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: WK1 | WK 2 |

1. Central Catholic (2-0)

Last week: 1; Def. Woodland Hills 45-0

The Vikings entered the national Power 25 rankings this week ahead of a showdown with Pine-Richland.

2. St. Joseph’s Prep (1-0)

Last week: 2; Def. Brentwood Academy 31-23

Ohio State commit Jett Harrison had five catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and the Hawks stopped Brentwood on fourth down at the 1-yard line late in the third quarter.

3. Malvern Prep (1-0)

Last week: 3; Def. No. 9 La Salle College 21-0

The Friars defense stood tall throughout, with Jack Schuster making a diving interception in the red zone to stop one drive, then scoring a clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter.

4. Pine-Richland (2-0)

Last week: 5; Def. West Allegheny 59-20

Khalil Taylor caught three of Aaron Strader’s four touchdown passes and returned a kickoff 79 yards for another score.

5. Harrisburg (2-0)

Last week: 8; Def. Cedar Cliff 54-14

Princeton Dent ran for 66 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, and Kayden Stephens was 14-of-18 passing for 250 yards and two scores.

6. Bishop McDevitt (2-0)

Last week: 9; Def. Central Dauphin East 45-0

Sebastian Williams threw for 204 yards and five touchdowns as the Crusaders cruised.

7. Upper St. Clair (2-0)

Last week: 10; Def. North Allegheny 21-14

The Panthers recovered an onside kick with 1:23 left to win the schools’ first meeting since 2015.

8. State College (2-0)

Last week: 11; Def. Chambersburg 38-0

Connor Kulka threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-14 passing and also ran for another score.

9. La Salle College Prep (0-2)

Last week: 4; Lost to No. 3 Malvern Prep 21-0

The Explorers trailed 14-0 at halftime and turned the ball over three times.

10. Chester (2-0)

Last week: 16; Def. George Washington 40-7

The Clippers were in more of a rhythm in earning their 19th consecutive regular-season victory.

11. Roman Catholic (0-2)

Last week: 6; Lost to Don Bosco Prep 38-14

Roman Catholic trailed 38-0 after three quarters before finding the end zone with two late touchdowns.

12. Southern Lehigh (2-0)

Last week: 18; Def. Blue Mountain 45-36

Colton Sams threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 83 yards and another score for the Spartans.

13. Springfield (2-0)

Last week: 19; Def. Marple Newtown 21-3

The Cougars spotted the visitors an early 3-0 lead before taking control.

14. Imhotep Charter (1-1)

Last week: 12; Lost to DeMatha (MD) 21-20

The Panthers led 20-7 after three quarters but couldn’t hold on.

15. West Chester Bayard Rustin (1-0)

Last week: 21; Def. Phoenixville 33-7

Jack Freney ran for 100 yards and a touchdown to lead a balanced run game that amassed 248 yards, and Dane Roche had a 25-yard pick-six.

16. Central Bucks West (2-0)

Last week: 23; Def. Wilson 35-23

The Bucks backed up their Week 1 upset of Easton Area by downing Wilson, intercepting Bulldogs quarterback Cole Peterson three times.

17. Canon-McMillan (1-1)

Last week: 7; Lost to Trinity 29-24

Ty Jansma was 14-of-31 for 199 yards and two touchdowns, but Canon-McMillan fell at home to its crosstown rival.

18. Central York (1-1)

Last week: Not ranked; Def. No. 19 North Penn 42-33

Sophomore QB Jamin Ilgenfritz had a breakout performance with six touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing for 233 yards, with five scoring tosses to Demarcus Murray.

19. North Penn (1-1)

Last week: 13; Lost to No. 18 Central York 42-33

The Knights tried to rally from a 42-21 deficit with two late scores.

20. Easton Area (1-1)

Last week: Not ranked; Def. Pennsbury 32-7

That’s more like it. The Red Rovers bounced back from an opening loss to Central Bucks West by blasting Pennsbury.

21. Hopewell (2-0)

Last week: 22; Def. Chartiers Valley 35-20

The duo of James Armstrong (375 total yards, four TD passes) and Avery Bokor (seven catches for 125 yards and three TDs) led the Vikings to victory.

22. Episcopal Academy (0-1)

Last week: 14; Lost to Lawrenceville School 30-17

The Churchmen couldn’t keep pace with their New Jersey hosts after they scored back-to-back touchdowns to build a 16-3 lead.

23. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (0-1)

Last week: 15; Lost to Salesianum (DE) 23-0

The Sallies are one of Delaware’s top teams after reaching the DIAA 3A final last year.

24. Twin Valley (2-0)

Last week: 25; Def. Susquehanna Township 17-13

Brody Majeski and Maverik Foster scored early touchdowns to give the Raiders an early 14-0 lead they never relinquished.

25. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergrast Catholic (1-1)

Last week: Not ranked; Def. Archbishop Ryan 29-0

The Friars bounced back from a Week 1 loss to St. Augustine Prep (NJ).

Dropped out

17. Peters Township

20. Haverford School

24. Exeter Township

OK, we had our say. What say you? Who do you think is the No. 1 team in the Pennsylvania high school football ranks? Vote now who the people’s choice is.