What We Learned from La Salle Academy's Dominant Season-Opening Win

La Salle Academy entered the 2026 Rhode Island high school football season with championship expectations.

The Rams did nothing to diminish them in their opener.

La Salle rolled past North Kingstown 34-7 on Friday night, getting touchdowns through the air, on the ground and from its defense in an impressive start to a season in which the Rams hope to finish one step better than they did a year ago.

La Salle reached the Division I championship game last season before falling 13-3 to Bishop Hendricken. With several key players back from that team, the Rams opened 2026 looking very much like another championship contender.

Sam Perry, Jalen Moseley Lead Passing Attack

Quarterback Sam Perry picked up where he left off last season.

Perry, who threw for more than 2,200 yards and accounted for 24 touchdowns as a junior, connected with standout receiver Jalen Moseley for two touchdown passes against North Kingstown.

Moseley finished with four receptions for more than 90 yards, including the two scores.

The three-star football recruit enters the season as one of Rhode Island's most accomplished high school athletes. Moseley has received 13 Division I football offers and is committed to UConn, while also establishing himself as one of the state's premier track and field athletes.

He was named The Providence Journal's Rhode Island Athlete of the Year in August.

Perry, meanwhile, recently reclassified to the Class of 2028 and plans to take a postgraduate year following this season.

Rams Find Multiple Ways to Score

La Salle didn't have to rely exclusively on Perry and Moseley.

After establishing its passing attack, the Rams turned to running back Aiden Wilson, who added two rushing touchdowns.

The defense joined the scoring when Thomas Welsh returned a fumble 97 yards for a touchdown, giving La Salle scores in all three phases of the game.

North Kingstown, which went 7-3 last season, managed its only touchdown on a 45-yard pass from quarterback Nick Stafford to receiver Mark Swistak.

The result gave La Salle a convincing victory against a North Kingstown program expected to be among Rhode Island's better teams this season.

La Salle Begins Another Championship Pursuit

One victory won't erase the disappointment of last year's Division I championship game, but it was an encouraging start for the Rams.

There was also an interesting development elsewhere involving the team that denied La Salle the championship last season.

Bishop Hendricken opened its season with a loss to Chaminade of New York, falling on a last-second Hail Mary.

That result doesn't change what La Salle must accomplish during the Rhode Island season, but the Rams' 34-7 victory reinforced their position as one of the teams to watch in the Division I championship race.

More importantly, La Salle showed in its opener that it has several ways to beat an opponent.

Perry and Moseley give the Rams an experienced passing combination, Wilson provides another threat on the ground and the defense demonstrated its ability to create game-changing plays.

After finishing one victory short of a championship last season, La Salle's next pursuit is off to an impressive start.