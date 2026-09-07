49ers vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1

It has become a yearly tradition for the NFL to play an international game the day after opening night, and this season is no different. After the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks play on Wednesday night, we'll be treated to an NFC West battle in Australia when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne.

Few teams in recent history have entered the season with as much hype as the Rams have this year. After a season in which there was a strong argument to make that they were the second-best team in the league, the Rams went out and traded for the Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, fresh off a record-breaking season. Not only that, but they acquired Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs and convinced Aaron Donald to come out of retirement.

As a result, the Rams are not only Super Bowl favorites, but they're set as favorites against their divisional rival on Thursday night.

49ers vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

49ers +3.5 (-108)

Rams -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

49ers +164

Rams -196

Total

OVER 48.5 (-105)

UNDER 48.5 (-115)

49ers vs. Rams How to Watch

Date: Thursday, September 10

Time: 8:35 PM ET

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

How to Watch (TV): Netflix

49ers record: 0-0

Rams record: 0-0

49ers vs. Rams Betting Trends

The Rams are 5-5 against the spread against the 49ers in their last 10 meetings

The OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The 49ers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in the 49ers' last 10 games

The Rams are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 8-2 in their last 10 games

49ers vs. Rams Key Player to Watch

Myles Garrett, DE - Los Angeles Rams

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will make his Rams debut in Australia, and if he can bring his record-setting level of production to this team, there's no reason why the Rams can't end the season as Super Bowl champions. He racked up 23 sacks and three forced fumbles a year ago, and at 30 years old, he still has plenty left in the tank.

The 49ers will have no choice but to double-team him as much as they can throughout the game.

49ers vs. Rams Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 1 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the 49ers in Australia:

After the offseason they had, there is more hype behind the Los Angeles Rams this season than I think I've ever seen for a team ahead of the opening kickoff. Maybe they'll end up being as good as advertised, but I think this is a perfect spot to sell high on hype. Until they prove they're as good as the betting market is treating them, I'm going to hang back when it comes to betting on them.

Not only that, but I'm high on the 49ers this season. They had some of the worst injury luck in football last year, but still managed to finish 10th in DVOA. Now, they're relatively healthy, and I expect them to overachieve relative to how the betting market is evaluating them.

Not only that, but this game is in Australia, and the Rams plan to do a "drive-by", showing up and immediately playing instead of arriving a few days ahead of time to acclimatize. I don't know if that's the smartest strategy for them to utilize.

I'll jump on the 49ers getting more than a field goal in this divisional matchup.

Pick: 49ers +3.5 (-108) via FanDuel

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