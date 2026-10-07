Status Quo of the Maryland Media Top 25 is About to be Challenged

Another week of state rankings, and another week with very little change.

That status quo, however, is about to get a serious challenge.

In what might be the most significant week in the 36-year history of the Maryland state football rankings, 12 Top 25 teams face state-ranked opponents, while another takes on a nationally ranked foe and one more meets an undefeated opponent.

Starting at the top, No. 1 St. Frances Academy takes on The St. James Performance (Va.), which pushed national power IMG Academy (Fla.) to the brink before falling on a game-ending field goal in a 44-42 thriller. This is a must-win for St. Frances if it has any chance to claim a mythical national title in 2026.

Seven of the Top 10 also face ranked opponents, highlighted by a No. 3 Archbishop Spalding vs. No. 4 McDonogh School showdown for MIAA A Conference supremacy. No. 2 DeMatha takes on No. 8 Good Counsel, No. 5 Quince Orchard faces No. 10 Sherwood, and No. 6 Linganore meets No. 12 Oakdale.

For a week with this much at stake, “Rivalry Week” might be the more fitting title.

With seven MIAA A Conference teams in the Top 25 and an eighth receiving votes, every league matchup carries State Poll implications. Beyond the Spalding-McDonogh clash, which could determine the No. 1 playoff seed, the other six teams are jockeying for the remaining playoff berths, all with high-profile matchups this week: No. 16 Calvert Hall faces No. 17 St. Mary’s, No. 20 Loyola Blakefield takes on No. 22 Concordia Prep, and No. 23 Mount St. Joseph plays Gilman, which is receiving Top 25 votes.

Not lost among all those state-ranked matchups is a game that could go a long way toward determining the Howard County champion. No. 19 Guilford Park, winner of 14 consecutive regular-season games, takes on Oakland Mills in a clash of 5-0 teams.

So while there was not much excitement in this week’s updated state poll, it has set the stage for what could be an historic week of high school football in Maryland.

Now on with the rankings ...

This is the 36th year of the Maryland Media State Poll, which is based on a statewide vote by sports reporters, including High School On SI’s Maryland rankings.

Maryland High School Football Media State Poll

Schools are ranked by points received. The number in parentheses reflects first-place votes. LW is last week’s ranking. Sheldon Shealer compiles the rankings.

Rank, School, Record, Points, LW

1. St. Frances Academy (10), 5-0, 250, 1

2. DeMatha, 5-1, 240, 2

3. Archbishop Spalding, 4-2, 230, 3

4. McDonogh, 6-0, 220, 4

5. Quince Orchard, 5-0, 210, 5

6. Linganore, 5-0, 198, 6

7. Wise, 4-0, 183, 7

8. Good Counsel, 3-3, 180, 9

9. Dunbar, 5-0, 176, 8

10. Sherwood, 5-0, 155, 10

11. Huntingtown, 5-0, 141, 11

12. Oakdale, 5-0, 138, 12

13. Milford Mill Academy, 4-1, 131, 13

14. Broadneck, 4-1, 113, 16

15. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, 4-1, 107, 17

16. Calvert Hall, 2-3, 100, 14

17. St. Mary’s-AA, 3-2, 83, 18

18. North Point, 3-2*, 75, 19

19. Guilford Park, 5-0, 70, 20

20. Loyola Blakefield, 4-1, 62, 15

21. St. Charles, 5-0, 54, 21

22. Concordia Prep, 3-2, 27, 22

23. Easton, 5-0, 22, 25

24. Mount St. Joseph, 3-3, 20, 23

25. Flowers, 3-1, 18, NR

Others Receiving Votes: Fort Hill (5-0, 13 points), Stephen Decatur (5-0, 10), Bishop McNamara (5-1, 7), Bullis School (4-1, 7), Gilman School (2-3, 7), Winston Churchill (4-1, 3).

*-Record reflects a forfeit loss

