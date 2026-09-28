High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings (Sept. 28, 2026)

Several teams in the High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings faced one of their biggest tests of the season last week.

Every single one passed.

Baylor (TN) against fellow unbeaten Montgomery Bell Academy (TN)? A 45-17 victory.

Don Bosco Prep (NJ) against St. Joseph Regional (NJ) in a state title game rematch? A 23-10 win.

Brownsburg (IN) against fellow 6A title contender Westfield (IN)? A 38-14 victory.

Thomas County Central (GA) against Lee County (GA)? A 48-26 win.

And in perhaps the game of the weekend, De La Salle (CA) won a titanic showdown with Corona Centennial (CA) 35-32 in the first inaugural 151 Football Showcase event to make it a clean sweep for the Power 25 teams who were in action this week.

As a result, no teams dropped out of the rankings, although several of the aforementioned teams did get a slight bump in their ranking as a result of their big win.

Here are this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 | WK6

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Spring, TX) 56-7

The Ascenders tuned up for their showdown with High School On SI Virginia’s No. 2-ranked team by trouncing the Titans as Keith Smith and Elijah Newman Hall each ran for two touchdowns.

Next up: vs. The St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, VA), Oct. 3

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Idle

The Panthers weren’t expecting to have the week off, but King/Drew of Los Angeles canceled early in the week when funding fell through for its trip east.

Next up: at Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Spring, TX), Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Idle

The Raiders got some rest and extra time to prepare for their showdown with one of their biggest rivals.

Next up: at Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL), Oct. 2

4. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) (5-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Idle

The Eagles got the week off ahead of their Trinity League opener.

Next up: vs. No. 15 Mater Dei (CA), Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Seckinger (Buford, GA) 58-0

Four different passers threw for touchdowns as the Wolves eased into their bye week.

Next up: at Dacula (GA), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, TN) 45-17

The Red Raiders built a 38-3 lead by halftime behind another big night from 5-star running back David Gabriel Georges, who ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries despite having this one called back for a hurdling penalty.

On the play before his scoring run, DGG was flagged for hurdling a defender, wiping out this TD pic.twitter.com/ZjwwpN767H — Stephen Hargis 🇺🇸 (@StephenHargis) September 26, 2026

Next up: vs. McCallie (Chattanooga, TN), Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas) 45-3

Junior QB Ace Amina was 12-of-13 for 279 yards and three touchdowns for the Gaels.

Next up: vs. Pinecrest Academy - Sloan Canyon (Henderson, NV), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Idle

The Braves open Trinity League play this week against one of the surprise teams in the CIF Southern Section.

Next up: vs. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, CA), Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Pacifica/Oxnard (CA) 42-10

The Trailblazers gave up 398 total yards but only one touchdown to the Tritons, while Demarco Hernandez was nearly perfect (22-of-23) through the air for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Loyola (Los Angeles), Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Archer (Lawrenceville, GA) 38-7

Sophomores CJ Cypher (22-of-33, 279 yards, three TDs) and Nick Archer (19 carries for 101 yards and two TDs) lifted the Trojans to victory.

Next up: at Douglas County (Douglasville, GA), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Idle

The Warriors enjoyed a week off.

Next up: at Hoover (AL), Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Princeton (TX) 65-7

KP Jackson ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Ty Snell threw for three scores.

Next up: vs. McKinney (TX), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, NJ) 23-10

The Ironmen avenged their loss in last year’s Non-Public A state title game, getting touchdowns via special teams — a 92-yard kickoff return from Rutgers commit Isaiah Alvarez — defense (a Joaquin Phillips pick-six) and a run by standout junior Ca’Si Thomas.

Next up: at Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ), Oct. 3

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Westfield (IN) 38-14

The top two teams in the Hoosier State were tied at 14 at halftime before the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half as Oscar Frye tossed two touchdown passes and Parker Condon added his second TD run.

Next up: at Zionsville (IN), Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Idle

The Monarchs spent their off week preparing for the start of Trinity League play while dealing with rumors about the job security of coach Raul Lara.

Next up: at No. 4 Santa Margarita (CA), Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. West Mecklenburg (Charlotte, NC) 44-0

Jamarion Morrison ran for two touchdowns, and the Huskies led 37-0 at halftime.

Next up: vs. Garinger (Charlotte, NC), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Lee County (Leesburg, GA) 49-26

Duke commit QB Aidan McPherson was a one-man wrecking crew for the Yellowjackets, rushing for 271 yards and six touchdowns on 25 carries while also throwing for 99 yards and a score in a matchup with previously unbeaten Lee County.

Next up: vs. Veterans (Kathleen, GA), Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Atascocita (Humble, TX) 35-0

The Mustangs outgained the Eagles 390-138, with senior Darrell Haynes rushing for three touchdowns.

Next up: at Humble (TX), Oct. 1

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Mustang (OK) 46-20

University of Oklahoma commit Connor Arant caught a touchdown pass and shared the team lead with eight tackles and two pass breakups, and Isaiah Butcher IV ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans.

Next up: vs. Westmoore (Oklahoma City), Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Homestead (FL) 58-0

Cecil Smith and Matteo Barreiro ran for two touchdowns apiece, and the Explorers held Homestead to 63 total yards, with Tavares Ward returning a fumble for another score.

Next up: vs. Southwest (Miami, FL), Oct. 1

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Seneca Valley (Harmony, PA) 62-0

The Vikings led 35-0 just five minutes into the contest, and Roman Thompson had two interceptions — including a 26-yard pick-six — as well as a 1-yard touchdown run.

Next up: at Mount Lebanon (Pittsburgh, PA), Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Centennial (Corona, CA) 35-32

Duece Jones-Drew ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns as the Spartans won the inaugural 151 Football Showcase event at the University of California’s Memorial Stadium.

Next up: at Cathedral Catholic (San Diego), Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Williams Field (Gilbert, AZ) 42-14

The Huskies pulled away from a 14-7 halftime lead as junior QB Jax Sculley threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score.

Next up: at Valley Vista (Surprise, AZ), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Fort Bend Dulles (Sugar Land, TX) 91-0

Landen Williams-Callis ran for 233 yards and five touchdowns on just 11 carries as the Lions made quick work of the Vikings.

Next up: at South Houston (TX), Oct. 1

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, OH) 32-0

The Eagles extended their win streak to 36 games as Caden Mangini and Dash Hoy ran for two touchdowns each, and U-20 world champion wrestler Michael Boyle — No. 5 in High School On SI’s Boys Pound-for-Pound Top 10 and an Ohio State commit — had three sacks and a fumble recovery at defensive tackle.

Next up: at Bishop Hartley (Columbus, OH), Oct. 9

Dropped Out

None

Under Consideration

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)

DeMatha (Hyattsville, MD)

Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, MI)

East St. Louis (IL)

Edna Karr (New Orleans)

Folsom (CA)

Lee County (Leesburg, GA)

Millard South (Omaha, NE)

North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX)

North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA)

St. John’s (Washington, DC)

Venice (FL)