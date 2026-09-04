The No. 4 Allen Eagles (1-0) play the No. 6 DeSoto Eagles (0-1) in a top Texas high school football matchup at Allen Eagles Stadium.

They are both ranked in High School On SI's national top 25. Allen is No. 18, and DeSoto is No. 24.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT.

Allen defeated No. 5 Duncanville 26-7 to open the season. Its schedule doesn't get any easier with a matchup against defending Class 6A DII champion DeSoto.

DeSoto had an eventful week last week. It lost to No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas 38-14, and they made headlines when three of its four captains didn't shake St. Thomas Aquinas' hand before the coin toss. The matchup was nationally televised on ESPN. The DeSoto Independent School District athletic director Dr. M.T. Tyeskie apologized, as did the program via the team's social media.

DeSoto coach Claude Mathis told The Dallas Morning News that his team had been subjected to racist comments before the game. High School On SI has not independently verified Mathis' account.

Top Recruits to Watch

DeSoto

SaRod Baker, Sr., RB - 4* - Texas Tech

K'Adrian Redmond, Sr., DL - 4* - Texas Tech

Dhillon McGee, Sr., CB - 3* - Penn State

Khing Thibodeaux, Sr., DL - 3* - Uncommitted

D.J. Rumph, Sr., DE - 3* - Uncommitted

Landan Adams, Jr., LB - Offers from Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Arizona

Allen

Maxx Jones, Jr., OL - 4* - Uncommitted

Ty Snell, So., QB - 4* - Uncommitted

Trey Roberson, Sr., DB - 3* - Wisconsin

Dominic Butler, Jr., DB - 3* Uncommitted

Boogie Talib, Sr., OL - 3* - Colorado

Jacobie Wilkerson, Sr., DE - 3* - North Texas

Josyah Johnson, Jr., WR - 3* Uncommitted

Allen vs. DeSoto: Live Score Updates of Texas High School Football Matchup

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