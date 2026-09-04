Allen vs. DeSoto: Live Score Updates of Texas High School Football Matchup
The No. 4 Allen Eagles (1-0) play the No. 6 DeSoto Eagles (0-1) in a top Texas high school football matchup at Allen Eagles Stadium.
They are both ranked in High School On SI's national top 25. Allen is No. 18, and DeSoto is No. 24.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT.
Allen defeated No. 5 Duncanville 26-7 to open the season. Its schedule doesn't get any easier with a matchup against defending Class 6A DII champion DeSoto.
DeSoto had an eventful week last week. It lost to No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas 38-14, and they made headlines when three of its four captains didn't shake St. Thomas Aquinas' hand before the coin toss. The matchup was nationally televised on ESPN. The DeSoto Independent School District athletic director Dr. M.T. Tyeskie apologized, as did the program via the team's social media.
DeSoto coach Claude Mathis told The Dallas Morning News that his team had been subjected to racist comments before the game. High School On SI has not independently verified Mathis' account.
Top Recruits to Watch
DeSoto
- SaRod Baker, Sr., RB - 4* - Texas Tech
- K'Adrian Redmond, Sr., DL - 4* - Texas Tech
- Dhillon McGee, Sr., CB - 3* - Penn State
- Khing Thibodeaux, Sr., DL - 3* - Uncommitted
- D.J. Rumph, Sr., DE - 3* - Uncommitted
- Landan Adams, Jr., LB - Offers from Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Arizona
Allen
- Maxx Jones, Jr., OL - 4* - Uncommitted
- Ty Snell, So., QB - 4* - Uncommitted
- Trey Roberson, Sr., DB - 3* - Wisconsin
- Dominic Butler, Jr., DB - 3* Uncommitted
- Boogie Talib, Sr., OL - 3* - Colorado
- Jacobie Wilkerson, Sr., DE - 3* - North Texas
- Josyah Johnson, Jr., WR - 3* Uncommitted
Allen vs. DeSoto: Live Score Updates of Texas High School Football Matchup
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917