Baby Gronk Opens Eighth-Grade Football Season With 4-Touchdown Performance

Madden San Miguel, better known as “Baby Gronk,” opened his eighth-grade football season with four touchdowns and more than 250 total yards for Ponder (Texas).

San Miguel has generated national attention for years through viral football highlights, training videos and a large social media following. Now in his final season of middle school football, he's trying to make the conversation increasingly about what he does on the field.

8th Grade Season Debut 4 Touchdowns 250 Total yards pic.twitter.com/D0CngbmJPV — BABY GRONK (@Maddensanmiguel) September 2, 2026

According to his father, Jake San Miguel, Madden grew three inches and gained 30 pounds over the past year. After playing last season at 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds, his father says San Miguel enters eighth grade at 5-11 and 170 pounds.

San Miguel has also improved his speed. While THis father also says San Miguel reached 20.5 mph during a treadmill workout with his trainer. San Miguel also recently completed a 40-inch single-leg box jump, up from 24 inches a year earlier, according to his father.

Four Touchdowns in Season Opener

San Miguel scored four touchdowns and finished with more than 250 total yards in the opener. San Miguel's profile has also generated unusually early college interest. According to his family, he has received seven scholarship offers before beginning high school.

Looking Ahead to High School

San Miguel plans to continue training after his middle school season, with a goal of entering high school stronger while continuing to develop his speed and overall football ability.

More Than the 'Baby Gronk' Nickname

Last season, San Miguel told High School On SI that he wanted people to recognize him as a football player, not simply as “Baby Gronk,” the viral personality who has attracted a massive social media following. San Miguel has also emphasized academics and was named his middle school's athlete of the year last year.

San Miguel already has the nickname, social media following and recruiting attention. What he doesn't have yet is a single snap of high school football.

That's still a year away.

For now, his final middle school season offers San Miguel another opportunity to make the conversation less about the “Baby Gronk” persona and more about Madden San Miguel the football player.

Four touchdowns in the opener wasn't a bad place to start.