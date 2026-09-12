Dallas South Oak Cliff vs. Galena Park North Shore Live Updates: Texas High School Football

Two state championship football teams will clash today in Dallas.

For the second year in a row, Galena Park North Shore travels to the metroplex, but this showdown will be played at the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park in the inaugural Roland Parrish Classic. The Parrish Charitable Foundation with the Dallas Sports Commission is putting on the event.

This was the second of two Texas high school football games at the location today — with Duncanville vs. DeSoto opening the doubleheader.

Read about how that game went here.

Galena Park North Shore won the Class 6A Division 1 championship last year, while Dallas South Oak Cliff is the Class 5A Division 1 champion. The two teams met in Week 1 last year at Kincaide Stadium and the Golden Bears won 41-31.

North Shore won the first meeting in 2024, 38-0.

The Mustangs are ranked No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Texas Top 25 rankings. South Oak Cliff is No. 7, losing 20-14 to Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle in Week 2.

Scroll down for live scores and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

North Shore 0, South Oak Cliff 0 1ST QTR.

Pregame

- Kickoff for the game will take place at 4:53 p.m. CDT.

About North Shore

North Shore is 2-0 with wins against Lancaster and a 27-17 comeback win against John Curtis Christian last weekend in Lafayette, Louisiana. Javoris Taylor is the new quarterback for North Shore, stepping into the role previously held by Kaleb Maryland, who landed at Utah State. Kade Bradley has run for 143 yards and 2 TDs, while Darrell Haynes has 109 yards and 3 scores on the ground.

Taylor has a touchdown and 118 yards on the ground to go with 108 yards passing and a touchdown.

The Mustangs have a pair of D-1 commits in guard Abdus Kone (Maryland) and cornerback Tony Guillory (FAU). A third player who was committed was Aubrey Johnson, but the Memphis pledge transferred to C.E. King.

North Shore has won 8 in a row heading into this game.

About South Oak Cliff

Idle last week, the Golden Bears look to get in the win column this week. The usual tough running game was held to only 53 yards against Randle. Will that get going this week?

They have been to the state finals five years in a row and have won three titles under coach Jason Todd.

The Bears are loaded with Division 1 pledge. Here’s a recap of who is headed where.

OG Brian Swanson, Texas

DB Isaiah Udom, SMU

DT Jaderian Jones, Cal

DB Jyrion Hampton, Texas State

C Zion Ragster, Lamar

QB Jayden Williams, Stephen F. Austin