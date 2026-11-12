Deer Park at Galena Park North Shore Live Updates: Texas High School Football

A defending Texas high school football state champion will be starting its playoff run on the opening night of the postseason.

Galena Park North Shore, last season’s University Interscholastic League 6A Division I champion, begins its title defense on Thursday night as the Mustangs will be at home to take on Deer Park in the bi-district round of the 6A Division I playoffs.

Watch Deer Park at Galena Park North Shore LIVE on the NFHS Network

Last year, the Mustangs went 14-2 and defeated Duncanville to claim the 6A Division I state title. This season, North Shore enters postseason play at 9-1, with its lone loss coming to District 17-6A rival Sheldon C.E. King.

The Mustangs are also ranked No. 8 in the latest High School On SI Texas Top 25 poll.

Deer Park finished third in 18-6A behind first-place Dickinson and runner-up Barbers Hill. The Deer won all of their non-district games, coming into Thursday’s playoff game at 8-2 overall.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Houston.

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DEER PARK 0, NORTH SHORE 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Galena Park ISD Stadium in Houston, the highly-ranked Mustangs of North Shore get set to face Deer Park in the first round of the UIL 6A Division I playoffs.

ABOUT DEER PARK

The Deer started the season 7-0 before falling to Dickinson and Barbers Hill in back-to-back weeks. They rebounded in their regular season finale, winning 42-23 against Clear Falls.

ABOUT NORTH SHORE

The Mustangs took care of business in the non-district portion of their schedule, beating traditional Louisiana power John Curtis Christian by 10 and then edging Dallas-area powerhouse South Oak Cliff, 23-21.

After its shocking 42-21 loss to C.E. King on Oct. 23, North Shore has rebounded with a vengeance, scoring 77 points against Channelview and 56 points against Kingwood, both wins, while allowing just seven points in that span.

Senior quarterback Javoris Taylor and senior running back Kaden Brandley have helped pace the Mustangs’ offense, which has generated 401 points. Taylor has thrown for 1,324 yards and 11 TDs, while Brandley has rushed for 725 yards on 100 carries with 11 scores.