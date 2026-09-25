Frisco Lone Star at Melissa Live Updates: Texas High School Football

A district opener in one of the best new venues in Texas high school football is in store Friday night.

Undefeated Frisco Lone Star travels to Melissa to take on the Cardinals in the palatial Coach Kenny Deel Stadium for the District 5-5A Division I opener for both squads.

Watch Frisco Lone Star at Melissa live on the NFHS Network

Last season, Lone Star made it all the way to the 5A Division I state championship game. The Rangers are hoping to go back to Arlington and have the personnel to do so, including the presence of quarterback Trey Wright, a USC commit.

Lone Star is ranked No. 7 in the current High School On SI Texas statewide Top 25 rankings.

Melissa enters Friday’s game at 1-2 overall, but as far as the Cardinals are concerned, it’s a brand-new season.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Melissa.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

FRISCO LONE STAR 7, MELISSA 0 1ST QTR.

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FIRST QUARTER

- TOUCHDOWN LONE STAR. Just 10 seconds in, Zach Forbish catches a 75-yard strike from Trey Wright, (Lone Star, 7-0 | 11:50, 1st)

PREGAME

- Live from Melissa, it’s the District 5-5A Division I opener as undefeated Frisco Lone Star takes on the home team Cardinals.

ABOUT FRISCO LONE STAR

The Rangers have scored 41, 48 and 56 games in their three wins, beating Royse City and Cedar Hill along with Simon Gratz, a Philadelphia, Pa., based school.

Wright has thrown for more than 800 yards and nine TDs while adding 300 yards rushing and five more scores.

ABOUT MELISSA

Last season, the Cardinals finished 11-3 and reached the 5A DII state semifinals.

They started this season with a 63-21 win against Arkansas school Pulaski Academy before dropping games to Denton Guyer and Rockwell. The Cardinals boast one of the top running backs in the Metroplex in Jeremiah Tabor, who has rushed for nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns.