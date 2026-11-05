Prosper Walnut Grove at Allen Live Updates: Texas High School Football

Thursday night, the No. 1 ranked team in Texas high school football bids for an undefeated season going into the playoffs.

Allen, ranked as the top-ranked squad in the state in this week’s High School On SI Top 25 poll, caps the regular season with a home game against Prosper Walnut Grove.

The Eagles come in with a 9-0 record. They are also 6-0 in District 6A-6 and already have been assured of the top playoff seed from the district.

Walnut Grove comes in at third in the district at 4-2, while the Wildcats are 7-2 overall.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Allen.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

WALNUT GROVE 0, ALLEN 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Allen Eagle Stadium, the Eagles go for a 10-0 regular season as they wrap up 6A-6 district play Thursday night with a game against Prosper Walnut Grove.

ABOUT PROSPER WALNUT GROVE

The Wildcats raced out to a 5-0 start before dropping a 50-49 decision to Dallas Jesuit. Then last week, they lost 52-10 to crosstown rival Prosper.

Senior quarterback Ashton Gosselin has completed 74% of his passes (173-of-234) for 2,228 yards and 22 TDs. His top receiver has been Landon Dean, a junior who has caught 61 passes for 851 yards and nine scores. Also with nine TDs is senior running back Camryn King, who has 920 yards on the ground as well.

ABOUT ALLEN

It has been a dominant run all season for the Eagles. The closest any team has been to them was in the season opener, when Allen beat Duncanville by 19 points.

Allen has outscored its opponents by exactly 400 points, 521-121.

Sophomore quarterback Ty Snell has completed 77% of his passes (119-of-154) for 1,781 yards and 27 TDs while adding 352 yards and three scores. Junior tailback Jrue Simmons has rushed for 614 yards and 10 TDs, and another underclassman, sophomore receiver Zach Williams, has 39 catches for 507 yards and 10 scores.