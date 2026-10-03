Houston C.E. King at Humble Atascocita Live Updates: Texas High School Football

One of the elite districts in Texas high school football is District 17-6A.

Two teams in the district that is wanting to keep pace with the top-ranked team in the state, Galena Park North Shore, face off Saturday afternoon as Houston C.E. King travels to Humble to take on the Eagles of Atascocita. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. local time, which was moved up from 6 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather later in the day.

Watch Houston C.E. King vs. Humble Atascocita LIVE on the NFHS Network

With a win, the Panthers will keep pace with both North Shore and Humble Summer Creek atop the 17-6A standings. At the same time, Atascocita is 1-1 in the district and can’t afford another loss in order to keep pace with the other teams.

C.E. King is currently ranked No. 17 in this week’s High School On SI Texas Top 25 poll, with fellow district foe North Shore entrenched at No. 1.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Humble.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

C.E. KING 0, ATASCOCITA 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Turner Stadium in Humble, we have Saturday afternoon high school football as the Panthers of C.E. King take on the Eagles of Humble Atascocita.

ABOUT C.E. KING

The Panthers (4-1, 2-0) have won three straight games since suffering their only loss, to Cypress Ranch. In that three-game span, they have scored a total of 166 points.

Senior quarterback Khylan Davis - a transfer from another Houston-area school in Hightower - has thrown for 972 yards and nine TDs on the season along with four rushing scores. Junior tailback Tyrin Gatson has added 328 yards and six TDs.

The Panthers have also gotten things done defensively of late. In last week’s win against Crosby, they forced four turnovers - with Keidryn Edmond recovering two fumbles - and came up with six sacks.

ABOUT ATASCOCITA

The Eagles had reeled off three straight wins before running into the North Shore juggernaut last week, falling 35-0. Their other loss came to an undefeated Katy squad.

Junior quarterback Corbin Smejkal has nearly 700 yards and three TDs on the season. On defense, senior safety Tavon Bolden is the team’s top tackler with 29 and he has also picked off a pair of passes.