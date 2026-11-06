McKinney North at Frisco Lone Star Live Updates: Texas High School Football

Several Texas high school football teams have the chance to finish regular-season play 10-0 as Week 11 is here.

One of those schools going for a 10-0 regular season plays on Thursday night, as Frisco Lone Star plays at home against McKinney North in the District 5A-5 Division I finale.

Follow McKinney North at Frisco Lone Star LIVE on the NFHS Network

Along with the 9-0 record the Rangers bring in (6-0 in district play), they are also ranked No. 5 in the latest High School On SI Texas Top 25 poll. McKinney North is 7-2 overall, and the Bulldogs are in third place in the district at 4-2.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Frisco.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

McKINNEY NORTH 0, FRISCO LONE STAR 0 1ST QTR.

Refresh for latest

PREGAME

- Live from Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, the Rangers of Lone Star attempt to go to 10-0 entering postseason play as they take on the Bulldogs from McKinney North.

ABOUT McKINNEY NORTH

The Bulldogs started the season 5-0 before suffering a close three-point loss to Frisco Reedy. They rebounded to win their next two games before dropping a 49-27 decision to Melissa last week.

One player to watch for the Bulldogs is senior tailback John Richardson, who has 1,315 yards on 168 carries and has scored 20 TDs. His rush production has more than doubled McKinney North’s passing yards on the season, as the Bulldogs have thrown for 631 yards.

ABOUT FRISCO LONE STAR

On the season, the Rangers have scored nearly 500 points, as they have put 494 points on the scoreboard while allowing 149. Their closest margin of victory was five, a 35-30 win at Melissa in late September.

In four of their last five games, the Rangers have scored 62 points or more, including last week’s 63-0 win against crosstown foe Lebanon Trail.

Junior quarterback Trey Wright has completed 66% of his passes (142-of-215) for 2,690 yards and 39 TDs. He is also the team’s leading rusher, with 948 yards on 63 carries and 13 scores. Senior receiver Zach Forbish has 40 catches for 841 yards with 13 TDs.