North Crowley Pulls Away From Duncanville in a Penalty-Filled Showdown

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — After falling 20-21 to DeSoto last week, Duncanville looked to regain control at home against North Crowley and add a W to the team’s rare 1-2 start.

Both North Crowley and Duncanville’s offensive forays in the first half led to a back-and-forth battle to the end zones with Duncanville striking first with the help of two costly penalties–a false start and unsportsmanlike conduct–on North Crowley. The 7-0 start with 4:47 left in the first quarter left Duncanville’s squad fired up and quickly turning to trash talk and scuffles in between plays.

A little bit of tension between Duncanville & North Crowley. Nothing too serious. Coaches made sure players didn’t cross midfield.



Just two good, confident teams about to go to battle to start what should be a thrilling district rivalry. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/Qzu0VQpiiA — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) September 18, 2026

North Crowley Takes Control

The lead didn’t last long as North Crowley running back G’yrell Smith broke away for a 78-yard run to tie the game 7-7 with 4:30 left in the first quarter.

Duncanville’s only lead came in the first quarter with the team’s first two touchdowns. From there, North Crowley scored 28 points during the 2nd quarter, and dominated during the second half. The team’s last two touchdowns drove home North Crowley’s 4th win of the season.

Read last night’s game updates here .

Penalties Pile Up

Adrenaline ran high for both teams, leading to a combined 20 penalties for 205 yards, according to the Dallas Morning News. Most of the yellow penalty flags flying across the field came from personal fouls, including unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct. If both teams are battling for wins, high rankings and playoff runs, necessary adjustments need to be made for more discipline displayed on the field.

G'yrell Smith Powers North Crowley

All eyes were on North Crowley running back G’yrell Smith after. Smith, who committed to the University of North Texas in late June, has been a tremendous help to North Crowley’s offense early on this season. Last night, Smith’s impressive show on the field resulted in 156 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Smith finished last season with 21 touchdowns and 149 carries for 1,115 rushing yards, according to 24/7Sports .

What’s next?

The undefeated North Crowley Panthers, ranked No. 4 in High School on SI’s Texas rankings, will face the 2-2 Crowley Eagles . The Duncanville Panthers will take on the 3-1 Red Oak Hawks. Both games will be played on September 25.