Panthers vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2

All signs are pointing to the Atlanta Falcons starting Cooper Rush for the second straight week, resulting in the Carolina Panthers being set as road favorites.

Both teams are seeking their first win of the season after dropping their Week 1 game. You can find my best bet for this NFC South matchup in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets.

In this article, I'm going to break down my top three bets for this game. Let's dive into them.

Panthers vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bryce Young OVER 14.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Bijan Robinson OVER 83.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

Jalen Coker Anytime Touchdown (+260)

Bryce Young OVER 14.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

The Falcons have historically struggled against mobile quarterbacks, and things will be even worse for them in that category this season with their top two pass-rushers out for an extended period of time. He ran for 29 yards in his last start against the Falcons, and I expect a similar result this time around. He only needs 15 for this bet to cash.

Bijan Robinson OVER 83.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

With Rush being the worst quarterback in the NFL by a significant margin, the Falcons have no other option than to feed Bijan Robinson, the rock, early and often. The good news is the Panthers have arguably the worst run defense in the NFL. The Bears ran for 291 yards and 7.5 yards per carry last week. There's no reason why Robinson can't have a big performance against Carolina on Sunday.

Jalen Coker Anytime Touchdown (+260)

Jalen Coker had one of the best wide receiver performances in the NFL in Week 1. He hauled in eight receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and also led the Panthers in targets with nine. With A.J. Terrell of the Falcons likely covering Tetairoa McMillan on Sunday, it's going to open the door for Coker to once again have a big performance. There's still plenty of value to bet on him to find the end zone at +260.

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