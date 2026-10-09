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North Crowley vs. Waxahachie: Live Score Updates of Top Texas High School Football Matchup - (Oct. 9)

Follow the matchup between the Panthers and the Indians with our live updates
Jack Butler|
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The No. 4 North Crowley Raiders (5-0) play the No. 6 Waxahachie Indians (5-0) on Friday at Waxahachie High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT.

The Raiders and the Indians are both undefeated, and they both had byes last week.

North Crowley has defeated other top programs such as No. 24 Southlake Carroll and No. 15 Duncanville. Waxahachie's top win is against No. 21 Denton Guyer.

Top Recruits to Watch

North Crowley

  • Jerry Outhouse - Sr., CB - 4* UCLA
  • Damarion Mays - Jr., WR - 4* Uncommitted
  • Elijajuan Houston - Sr., S - 3* Arizona State
  • Jeramie Cooper - Sr., TE - 3* Uncommitted
  • Brock Lacy - Jr., S - 3* Uncommitted
  • Gabrield Brooks - Sr., OT - 3* TCU

Waxahachie

  • JayQuan Snell - Sr., S - 4* Texas A&M
  • Sedrick Marsh - Jr., DE - 3* Kansas State
  • Jerry Meyer III - Sr., QB - 3* South Carolina
  • Kentorion King - Sr., WR - 3* Colorado State
  • Grant Gonzales - Sr., OT - 3* North Texas
  • Aaron Snell - Jr., DL - 3* Uncommitted

North Crowley vs. Waxahachie: Live Score Updates of Top Texas High School Football Matchup - (Oct. 9)

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest updates.

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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