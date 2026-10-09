The No. 4 North Crowley Raiders (5-0) play the No. 6 Waxahachie Indians (5-0) on Friday at Waxahachie High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT.

The Raiders and the Indians are both undefeated, and they both had byes last week.

North Crowley has defeated other top programs such as No. 24 Southlake Carroll and No. 15 Duncanville. Waxahachie's top win is against No. 21 Denton Guyer.

Top Recruits to Watch

North Crowley

Jerry Outhouse - Sr., CB - 4* UCLA

Damarion Mays - Jr., WR - 4* Uncommitted

Elijajuan Houston - Sr., S - 3* Arizona State

Jeramie Cooper - Sr., TE - 3* Uncommitted

Brock Lacy - Jr., S - 3* Uncommitted

Gabrield Brooks - Sr., OT - 3* TCU

Waxahachie

JayQuan Snell - Sr., S - 4* Texas A&M

Sedrick Marsh - Jr., DE - 3* Kansas State

Jerry Meyer III - Sr., QB - 3* South Carolina

Kentorion King - Sr., WR - 3* Colorado State

Grant Gonzales - Sr., OT - 3* North Texas

Aaron Snell - Jr., DL - 3* Uncommitted

North Crowley vs. Waxahachie: Live Score Updates of Top Texas High School Football Matchup - (Oct. 9)

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest updates.

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