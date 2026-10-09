North Crowley vs. Waxahachie: Live Score Updates of Top Texas High School Football Matchup - (Oct. 9)
The No. 4 North Crowley Raiders (5-0) play the No. 6 Waxahachie Indians (5-0) on Friday at Waxahachie High School.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT.
The Raiders and the Indians are both undefeated, and they both had byes last week.
North Crowley has defeated other top programs such as No. 24 Southlake Carroll and No. 15 Duncanville. Waxahachie's top win is against No. 21 Denton Guyer.
Top Recruits to Watch
North Crowley
- Jerry Outhouse - Sr., CB - 4* UCLA
- Damarion Mays - Jr., WR - 4* Uncommitted
- Elijajuan Houston - Sr., S - 3* Arizona State
- Jeramie Cooper - Sr., TE - 3* Uncommitted
- Brock Lacy - Jr., S - 3* Uncommitted
- Gabrield Brooks - Sr., OT - 3* TCU
Waxahachie
- JayQuan Snell - Sr., S - 4* Texas A&M
- Sedrick Marsh - Jr., DE - 3* Kansas State
- Jerry Meyer III - Sr., QB - 3* South Carolina
- Kentorion King - Sr., WR - 3* Colorado State
- Grant Gonzales - Sr., OT - 3* North Texas
- Aaron Snell - Jr., DL - 3* Uncommitted
North Crowley vs. Waxahachie: Live Score Updates of Top Texas High School Football Matchup - (Oct. 9)
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest updates.
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917